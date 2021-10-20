-Dev Gopalan named Partner and Portfolio Manager-



TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Adam Vigna, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Sagard Holdings Inc. ("Sagard"), today announced that Sagard Credit Partners has launched a new senior loans fund to be led by Dev Gopalan, who joins Sagard as Partner and Portfolio Manager.

Dev, who will be based in New York, will work closely with members of the Sagard Credit Partners team and with leaders of other Sagard investment strategies. Sagard Senior Loans strategy will focus on 1st lien lending to non-sponsor owned North American companies with $50 MM or less in EBITDA.

He joins Sagard after serving as CEO of Angel Island Capital, a specialty finance company with a strong track record in credit markets, with approximately $4 billion under management. Previously, Dev served as the Head of U.S. Private Credit at KKR, where he was a member of the Global Private Credit Investment and Portfolio Committees. Dev also held senior roles at Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB"), in addition to Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan.

"Dev has an industry-leading track record across the credit spectrum, and we are thrilled to announce his hiring. His skills will strengthen Sagard's private credit offering, particularly his expertise in developing bespoke debt financing solutions and sourcing investment opportunities," said Mr. Vigna.

"I am excited to help launch Sagard's new senior loans fund and to work with the entire team," said Mr. Gopalan. "Sagard is known for their long-term outlook and building deep relationships with the companies in which they invest. I was attracted by the quality of Sagard's talent and the breadth of their global network."

Dev holds an M.A. from Brandeis University and a B.S. from Georgetown University. He is currently on the board of Rebound Hounds, a New York-based dog rescue organization.

About Sagard

Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with more than US$8 billion under management and professionals located in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia. Sagard seeks to generate attractive investment returns through a combination of flexible capital, entrepreneurial and disciplined culture and a unique global network of portfolio companies, limited partners, advisors and other valued relationships. Today, Sagard invests across four asset classes: private equity (Sagard Private Equity Canada, Sagard Europe, Sagard NewGen), private credit (Sagard Credit Partners), royalties (Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners), and venture capital (Portage Ventures and our ecosystem partner, Diagram Ventures).

