TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagard, a global alternative asset manager with over US$27B of assets under management, announced today that Sagard Private Equity Strategies LP ("the Fund"), its evergreen private equity investment fund designed for Canadian accredited investors, is now available for subscription. The Fund, whose first closing will include C$50 million in initial capital, will target long-term annual net returns of 14-18%1,2.

Sagard will bring institutional-caliber capabilities to accredited investors looking to participate in private equity. This asset class aims to offer attractive returns, diversification and exposure to a broad universe of private companies. The Fund will provide a comprehensive private equity solution, investing in a diversified portfolio of secondaries, co-investments, and primaries.

"The universe of private companies is immense – bigger than public companies, in fact – and individual investors have had minimal access to these investment opportunities. On the other hand, institutional investors like pension plans have been allocating significant portions of their portfolios to this asset class for many years, and have realized strong returns," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman & CEO of Sagard.

"Private equity offers an opportunity for attractive returns, and we believe our Fund can provide diversification through exposure to many high-quality middle market managers and companies. An allocation to this asset class can be a great complement for potential additional upside in a diversified portfolio", he added.

In the secondaries space, the Fund will target mature LP portfolios and premium assets, while in co-investments, it will source deals from top-performing managers, focusing on small/mid-market companies. In primaries, the team will selectively invest with high-quality growth equity and small/mid-market buyout managers.

"The Fund is managed by a team3 with decades of experience and a track record of performance. They have significantly outperformed the benchmark over a 5-, 10- and 15-year horizon4," said Jonathan Tetrault, CEO of Sagard Private Equity Solutions – the group managing the Fund.

Eligible accredited investors can subscribe to the Sagard Private Equity Strategies Fund 2 through their investment advisors every month, with quarterly redemptions available subject to certain conditions.5 It will be eligible for registered plans (RRSPs, TFSAs, RESPs, and more). Early investors will benefit from discounted fees, and the minimum investment threshold has been set at C$25,000.

"Following the launch of Sagard Private Credit Fund last fall, we are proud to now bring private equity to accredited investors in Canada,'' Paul Desmarais III added. "This new fund underscores our strong commitment to bring alternatives to a broader segment of investors."

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with US$27B under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

