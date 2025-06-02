The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) kicked off the "Premium European Products" campaign at SIAL Canada 2025.

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) proudly showcased premium European quality at SIAL Canada 2025, held in Toronto from April 29 to May 1, 2025. This participation marked a major milestone in the three-year EU-funded campaign titled "Premium European Products," which promotes high-quality agricultural products across Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026.

European Excellence on Display in Canada

At Booth 1017.3, Canadian food professionals and consumers had the opportunity to discover a curated selection of authentic Greek and Latvian products. Representing the best of EU agriculture, the campaign featured five product categories:

: 11 PDO-certified items, including premium olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheeses, and the distinctive mastic gum and gum oil. From Latvia : High-quality dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates and confectionery, and savory snacks.

These offerings highlight the European Union's firm commitment to food safety, quality, traceability, and sustainability—values that resonate with Canadian consumers seeking premium and responsibly sourced products.

A Commitment to Quality and Trust

The Premium European Products campaign reinforces the EU's globally respected standards, which include strict pesticide controls, high hygiene regulations in processing, and a dedication to animal welfare. Greek and Latvian producers bring traditional methods and natural farming practices to the global stage, offering products that are both nutritious and full of character.

Branded with visuals inspired by Europe's landscapes and heritage, the campaign invites Canadians to experience the deep-rooted traditions and uncompromising standards behind every product.

Strengthening Canada-Europe Food Industry Relations

SIAL Canada 2025 offered a strategic platform for connecting with Canadian importers, distributors, and retailers. With growing demand in North America for traceable and authentic food products, this campaign strengthens ties between Canadian industry leaders and European producers. The feedback from SIAL visitors reflected strong interest in the unique qualities of the showcased products, especially their authentic origins and premium quality certifications.

Deepening Engagement in the Canadian Market

Beyond SIAL Canada, the campaign continues to engage Canadian stakeholders through trade missions, business matchmaking events, and targeted outreach in key industry media. Upcoming activities will foster long-term partnerships between Canadian food professionals and trusted Greek and Latvian producers, increasing availability and visibility of these premium offerings in the Canadian market.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ , email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

