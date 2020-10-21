MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is proud to announce that new road markings will be painted at the intersection of Décarie, De Maisonneuve and Upper-Lachine.

In fact, the painting of the new road markings has begun and will continue as soon as the weather permits. It will be completed after two evenings of work.

This essential road work will improve the safety of the intersection for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

In the expectation of larger-scale work to be carried out in the future, the work to begin this evening consists of:



Enhanced road markings for pedestrians;

Arrows at the intersection to help orient drivers;

Lines for certain lanes, in order to better channel traffic within the space available.

