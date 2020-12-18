CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- YASH Technologies, a leading technology services, and outsourcing company and a niche player in the environment, health and safety (EHS), and sustainability solution space, announced that their [email protected] solution is recognized as a SAP®-qualified partner-packaged solution.

[email protected] is an integrated EHS business solution that helps bring people back to work safely. The solution helps organizations build a resilient and safeguarded workplace from ongoing safety and wellness hazards. The solution can be a massive enabler for businesses, ensuring safety-centric operational excellence and accelerating the return to full-gear operations.

SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions are built by SAP partners using SAP technology and a partner's intellectual property, industry expertise, and services to create a unique offering with pre-defined price, scope, and implementation timeline. Through SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions, SAP partners can provide high-quality offerings based on reliable SAP software. Learn more about [email protected] and how it delivers value to customers with its fixed-cost and fixed-deployment approach on sap.com.

"We are steadfast in our focus on driving predictable business outcomes for our customers," commented Manoj Baheti – Founder, President & CEO, YASH Technologies. "YASH's [email protected] solution has won acclaim globally, and it is our privilege to offer this innovative solution to our customers in the Americas. This solution will help organizations address their workplace health and safety challenges, drive better business efficiencies, and improve workplace productivity."

YASH's [email protected] solution is a mature framework that brings together the in-depth knowledge and varied domain expertise of YASH Global EHS center of excellence (CoE). [email protected] comprises wellness and health checklists, safety and audit questionnaires, risk and hazard assessments, observation and deviation reporting, integrated workflows, notifications, and leading indicator dashboards. The solution enables organizations to manage EHS operations and safety as well as audit procedures digitally. The power of digitization, mobility, and smart analytics helps build more robust governance and business performance.

"YASH Technologies is a longstanding global SAP partner. As businesses are resuming their operations, YASH offers expertise and experience to help organizations take advantage of the robust SAP EHS Management application for taking care of their safety and sustainability needs. [email protected] supports organizations in mitigating business risks associated with workplace safety and provides them with a platform to help address their current and future challenges," said Mike Censurato, EHS Solution Manager, SAP America.

For the past two decades, the environment, health, and safety (EHS) center of excellence (CoE) at YASH have supported global organizations around EHS, product compliance, regulatory, occupational health, safety, audits, and sustainability needs. YASH's SAP partnership extends to business units across different geographies, where YASH has worked to deliver various EHS projects.

" We are thrilled that our [email protected] solution has earned the SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution status. As a global SAP partner, we have been engaging with customers to help get people back to work safely while digitizing the EHS operations," said Yogesh Nagpal, Global EHS Practice Head, YASH Technologies. "This solution will support clients in building robust business continuity frameworks and help ensure operational resilience in the current business environment while providing the opportunity to scale to meet evolving EHS and sustainability needs in the future."

To learn more about YASH EHS portfolio, please visit www.yash.com, or contact [email protected]

