Safe Toys and Gifts Awareness Month prompts Canadian Ophthalmological Society to call for careful shopping this holiday season

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Each year, particularly during the holiday season, many children end up in the emergency room with toy-related eye injuries. With the current season in full swing, the Canadian Ophthalmological Society wants to ensure that Canadians get to see 2021 by taking proper precaution when considering which toys to give to children.

"With kids, accidents can always happen and the misuse of a toy can cause anything from corneal abrasion to retinal detachment and even complete vision loss," says Dr. Colin Mann, President of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society. "It's easy to get carried away in the excitement of the season while shopping for toys, but Canadians should be aware of the hazards certain toys carry before they purchase them."

The impact of Covid-19 on this year's holiday celebrations adds another layer of risk to an already stressful season given the increased need to shop for gifts online. Consumers are advised to pay close attention to both the listing and product descriptions when purchasing from websites and read the box once the product arrives to ensure the listing description is accurate.

"One thing you don't want to do is purchase a toy online under the impression that it's appropriate for a two-year old, for example, based on the seller's information when in reality the product itself advises it's only for use with children four-and-up," says Dr. Mann. "The age appropriateness displayed on the toy packaging is a great starting point to determine if the pieces have potential to injure a child, and what level of supervision the child will need."

Dr. Mann advises Canadians to review the products carefully before purchase to ensure the toy is appropriate for the child it's being gifted to. For example, toys with small removable parts should not be bought for children where choking is a concern, and sports-related toys should be purchased with the proper safety equipment, such as helmets or goggles.

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society recommends taking the following steps when shopping for toys to ensure your children are safe this holiday season:

Age Appropriate – Ensure the recipient of the toy is of the appropriate age according to the packaging's recommendations. Keep toys for older children out of reach of their younger siblings.

Avoid certain toys entirely – Do not purchase toy guns or toys that contain lasers, aerosols (such as silly string), sharp edges or easily removable pieces which could pose a choking hazard. Avoid any flying objects or "long and pointy" toys, including swords, lightsabers, wands, etc.

Inspected and approved – Check the packaging to confirm that the toy has been inspected and approved by the proper regulatory bodies, including the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA), Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM)

Provide adult supervision: Keep toys that have potential for injury away from children unless an adult is able to keep a close eye while the child is interacting with the toy.

Showcase proper usage: Show children how to use the toy, to help prevent them from potentially using it incorrectly, which could create a hazardous situation.

