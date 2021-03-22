Safe drinking water in Indigenous communities must be a higher priority

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - On the United Nations' World Water Day Unifor is renewing its call to guarantee safe drinking water for Indigenous communities across the country.

"Canadians must hold this government to account," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "Safe drinking water is a right."

United Nations' World Water Day coincides with the Trudeau government's self-imposed deadline to eliminate water boil advisories and ensure safe drinking water in Indigenous communities. A Parliamentary Budget Officer's report last year cast doubt on whether there was enough funding to get the job done.

"While this month represents a broken promise, we encourage Minister Marc Miller to take responsibility and double efforts to reconciliation and safe water," said Dias. "Funding must be dedicated to this project to ensure its success."

When the election promise was made, there were 105 water boil advisories. Today there are 57.

Unifor is urging Canadians to take part in World Water Day with several online actions at unifor.org/wwd2021.

