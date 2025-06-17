Sabio Wins Pollie Awards for Best Ad Technology Innovation in 2024 Political Campaign

American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) recognizes Sabio for use of proprietary household graph and audience targeting to engage Spanish-dominant streaming TV viewers

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced it has been awarded a Pollie Award from the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC), the industry's highest honor bestowed upon political consultants at the national and international level. Sabio was recognized in the category of Best Ad Technology Innovation for its exemplary work during the 2024 political season.

"This award validates the power of Sabio's platform and its exclusive App Science™ data sets in helping effectively reach voters on ad-supported streaming," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO & Co-founder at Sabio.

Sabio earned this award for its innovative use of proprietary ad tech solutions to drive a culturally resonant political campaign focused on reaching Spanish-dominant U.S. adults—a historically underrepresented demographic in political advertising. A key driver in the campaign's success was Sabio's proprietary household graph technology, which has scaled to 80 million households, equating to 70% of all U.S. streaming households. Leveraging its household graph and advanced audience targeting capabilities, Sabio was able to accurately identify and engage these voters across CTV and mobile environments.

"At the core of this campaign was our household graph, which powers precise, privacy-compliant audience targeting across screens and platforms," said Josh Melick, SVP of Product and Data at App Science™. "By layering behavioral insights from our proprietary measurement platform, App Science™, we were able to unlock nuanced audience segments and deliver messaging that truly resonated with Spanish-speaking voters."

The AAPC announced this year's winners during the 2025 Pollie Awards and Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 19, 2025. Over 1,000 of the industry's leading professionals were in attendance.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

‍Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

About the Pollie Awards

The Pollie Awards (Pollies) are bipartisan honors awarded annually by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) to members of the political advertising and communications industry who have demonstrated superior work on behalf of their candidates and causes. A blind jury of their professional peers selects AAPC award winners. Esquire magazine has dubbed the Pollies "the Oscars of political advertising."

The full list of 2025 Pollie Contest winners can be found in the 2025 Winners Book, and the winning work can be viewed in the 2025 Pollie Gallery.

About AAPC

Founded in 1969, the AAPC is a multi-partisan organization of political and public affairs professionals dedicated to improving democracy. The AAPC has over 2,100 members hailing from all corners of the globe. It is the largest association of political and public affairs professionals in the world. For more information, see www.theaapc.org.

