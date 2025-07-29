Sabio Announces Launch of Creator Television® on Amazon Fire TV Channels

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced that its Creator Television® (Creator TV) free ad-supported television (FAST) channel is now available on Amazon Fire TV Channels.

Fire TV Channels, an ad-supported TV experience free to customers on all Fire TV, Fire Tablet, and Echo Show devices in the US, consolidates access to news, sports, music videos, lifestyle, and entertainment channels. Fire TV Channels provides live, on-demand, and short-form content, accessible on the Fire TV home screen and under the "Free" tab.

"Fire TV Channels has built a distinctive experience that showcases high-quality content across many genres," said Joe Ochoa, Co-Founder and General Manager of Creator TV. "We are delighted to bring Creator TV's unique content to the Fire TV audience—and to attract young and diverse audiences to the Fire TV experience."

Creator TV is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. By collaborating with Creator TV, social media content creators can amplify their global presence, diversify their content monetization, and join a TV network, delivering a fresh, dynamic viewing experience.

"Social media creators are the content innovators of our time, and their unique vision and approach will fuel the next wave of programming on TV," said Charlie Ibarra, Co-Founder and Head of Content at Creator TV. "Creator-led shows blend the authenticity and deep resonance of user-generated content with traditional TV narrative techniques, expanding the boundaries of storytelling and reshaping how audiences experience entertainment."

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

