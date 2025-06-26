Sabio Expands Reach of Creator Television® with Xumo

Leading FAST service to feature Creator Television's unique, fresh content

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced the launch of its Creator Television® (Creator TV) Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel on Xumo Play, a leading free streaming service in the U.S. Xumo is a joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications. Creator TV is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. In addition to availability on Xumo Play, Xumo can distribute the channel to other top third-party U.S. streaming platform partners.

"Xumo's commitment to offering high-quality, accessible content makes them an ideal partner for Creator TV," said Joe Ochoa, Co-Founder and General Manager of Creator TV. "With their vast reach and user-friendly interface, we're excited to bring our creators' stories to a growing audience. This collaboration highlights the growing demand for fresh, authentic voices in streaming and positions Creator TV as a leader in delivering that content."

The expanded distribution will introduce Creator TV's original formats, storytelling, and breakout digital talent to new audiences, featuring titles from creators like Uncle Roger, Jenny Lorenzo, Trey Kennedy, and more.

"At Xumo, we're always looking for ways to deliver unique and compelling content to our viewers on Xumo Play and across our distribution partner platforms," said Stefan Van Engen, SVP, Content Partnership, Acquisition, Distribution & Experience at Xumo. "Launching Creator TV allows us to enhance our lineup with authentic, creator-driven stories that resonate with today's audiences."

The launch on Xumo Play follows recent additional distribution announcements with Plex, Sling Freestream, and Anoki LiveTVx.

"Creators are the driving force behind the evolution of entertainment, bringing a distinct voice and a fresh approach to storytelling that deeply resonates with today's audiences," said Charlie Ibarra, Co-Founder and Head of Content at Creator TV. "By blending the raw creativity of digital creators with the narrative structure of traditional television, we're delivering an exciting new viewing experience that fits seamlessly into Xumo's dynamic content lineup."

Visit sabio.inc to learn more.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast (Nasdaq: CMCSA) and Charter Communications (Nasdaq: CHTR), was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company is defined by three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise.

Powered by Comcast's global technology platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts," or the negative thereof and other similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements in respect of Creator TV's leadership position in content streaming. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR Plus at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.