Sabio Wins Award for Best Presenter at The Cantech Letter Investment Conference 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a California-based ad-tech company that specializes in delivering highly targeted ads, insights, and services in ad-supported streaming to top Fortune 100 brands, is pleased to announce that its team has won the Best Presenter award, sponsored by Winning Media, at the Cantech Letter Investment Conference, held in Toronto on October 9th, 2024.

"We are delighted to accept the Best Presenter award on behalf of Sabio Holdings," said Aziz Rahimtoola, Sabio's CEO. "This was our first time participating in the Cantech Letter Conference, and we thoroughly enjoyed sharing the Sabio story, exploring the exciting opportunities in the Ad-Supported Streaming TV space, and discussing the growth we're experiencing. In addition to presenting, it was a fantastic opportunity to engage with industry leaders through insightful panels and connect with investors in 1-on-1 meetings. We look forward to continuing these conversations and driving innovation in the Ad-Supported Streaming space."

Nick Waddell, Founder and CEO of Cantech Letter commented, "Congratulations to Aziz and the Sabio team for earning the 'Winning Media Best Presenter Award' at this year's Cantech Letter Conference. We appreciate the insights you shared about Sabio and your future growth strategy. It's companies like Sabio that make this event a success, and we look forward to seeing your continued growth and innovation."

Award Grant

Sabio also announced the grant of 270,585 restricted share units ("RSU") to certain independent directors to acquire an aggregate of 270,585 common shares in the capital of the Company, under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The RSUs were granted October 18, 2024 ("Grant Date") and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The RSUs vest on the first anniversary of the Grant Date. These grants represent compensation to the independent directors for their service to the Company in 2024. The Company does not currently pay cash to its independent directors.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc

