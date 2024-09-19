Sabio Nabs Best CTV App Innovation Nomination at 2024 European Video Awards

Continues to expand Global footprint to key EMEA targets

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio (TSXV:SBIO)(OTCQB:SABOF), a leading CTV advertising platform built to help brands reach, engage, and validate streaming audiences at scale, is thrilled to announce that both Sabio and SabioTV, the first streaming TV network dedicated to showcasing the best storytellers from social video, have been nominated for the Best CTV App Innovation award. This marks Sabio's first award nomination since expanding into the European market, solidifying its growing presence. After opening a London office and rapidly establishing a name in key EMEA markets, such as Turkey and Germany, Sabio is gaining recognition for its innovative contributions to the Connected TV (CTV) space.

"These award nominations highlight our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, results-driven solutions for clients and partners worldwide," said DJ Agahi, Managing Director, UK and EMEA at Sabio. "I'm proud to lead a team dedicated to advancing CTV across EMEA by equipping our partners with powerful analytics and insights for content creators, brands, and agencies in the rapidly expanding streaming industry."

Launched in 2022, the European Video Awards have quickly become a cornerstone event in the industry, attracting top agencies, publishers, and brands from across the continent. With categories such as Best CTV Campaign, Best Use of AI, and Leadership in Video, the awards offer a platform to showcase groundbreaking work and celebrate the leaders shaping the future of video and CTV advertising.

"Being nominated for Best CTV App Innovation is an incredible honor and a testament to our team's hard work and creativity," said Liz Blacker, Sabio EVP of Strategy & Business Development. "We're excited to be recognized for our innovation and growth in such a competitive field. As we continue to expand in the UK and EMEA, this nomination highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of CTV advertising and delivering solutions that drive meaningful results."

Sabio's UK team will attend the prestigious European Video Awards ceremony on September 26th. This event celebrates the best and brightest in the video and media industry across Europe, recognizing outstanding creativity, innovation, and technical achievements driving the industry forward.

To learn more about Sabio, please visit sabio.inc .

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage and validate (R.E.V) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc

