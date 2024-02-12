Sabio Holdings Announces New Integration with FreeWheel to Help Publishers Reach Untapped Markets and Diverse Audiences

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), is a diverse owned leader in the Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") ecosystem helping brands reach, engage and validate diverse consumers through technology, today announced a new integration with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the TV advertising industry.

Per this partnership, FreeWheel will now work with Sabio as one of its newest supply-side platform (SSP) partners.

This partnership pairs both companies' differentiated strengths to deliver several synergistic and timely key benefits to publishers in today's fast-changing, complex and increasingly diverse TV ad landscape.

FreeWheel, on the one hand, works with the majority of publishers across the TV ad ecosystem. And so, by teaming up with Sabio, the latter's clients now have access to an even wider array of premium video ad inventory.

Sabio, meanwhile, is well-versed in effectively reaching diverse audiences at scale and running culturally relevant campaigns on CTV/OTT that resonate with today's multicultural marketplace, powered by its proprietary 55MM validated household graph.

The end result is a combined offering that gives publishers access to previously untapped sources of premium video ad inventory, including a much needed focus on reaching diverse audiences. This integration further cements Sabio as an industry leader in supply path efficiency, as 70 percent of its current supply is through direct partnerships.

"We're proud to partner-up with FreeWheel and look forward to working with them to help publishers reach and engage with general and multicultural audiences, in the most direct, brand safe and high-quality way possible," said Simon Wong, Sabio's EVP of Product. "Publishers are really seeking simplicity in an increasingly complex world, and FreeWheel, through its work in the industry, really delivers on this."

"Multicultural audiences continue to be an untapped market for advertisers and brands. Together with Sabio, we are able to expand on the growth opportunity across CTV and are committed to finding and innovating with new solutions that help our partners navigate the ever-evolving TV ad ecosystem," said Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, FreeWheel. "Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience and this partnership with Sabio does so by offering premium content offerings across every screen and platform, serving our advertising partners and audiences, both general and multicultural, alike."

In 2024, the multicultural media ad market is expected to surge to a record $45 billion1. In the U.S., younger generations are already a multicultural majority, and an overall multicultural majority2 is expected by 2050.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is a leading Diverse owned connected-television (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) technology and service provider specializing in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel market. Its cloud-based technologies empower brands and agencies to effectively reach, engage, and better understand diverse audiences on streaming platforms. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science® — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SaaS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contacts:

Simon Wong, EVP of Product

[email protected]

Phone: 1.844.974.2662

Sam Wang, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Jiyan Cadiz, Public Relations

[email protected]

Elaine Wong

[email protected]

1 https://www.pqmedia.com/product/United-States-Multicultural-Media-Forecast-2023-2027/

2 https://thehill.com/homenews/4412311-multicultural-americans-majority-population-2050/

SOURCE Sabio Inc.