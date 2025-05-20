Sabio Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

TSX Venture Exchange accepts notice by Sabio of its intention to buy back its shares

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc . (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio, a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company that helps top 100 brands reach, engage and validate (R.E.V.) ad-supported streaming audiences, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Bid") to be transacted through the facilities of the Exchange.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") believes that the recent market prices of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") do not properly reflect the underlying value of such Shares. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board believes that the purchase of the Shares would be a desirable use of corporate funds in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Furthermore, the purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold Shares by increasing their equity interest in the Company if the repurchased Shares are cancelled.

The notice provides that the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing May 24, 2025 and ending May 23, 2026, purchase up to 883,550 Shares in total, being 5% of the total number of 17,671,006 Shares outstanding as at April 30, 2025. The Company also has 32,927,112 issued and outstanding convertible restricted voting shares.

The price which the Company will pay for any such Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of the Company. Purchases under the Bid will be made from time to time by Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

All Share purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange and will be purchased for cancellation. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the Bid will be financed out of the working capital of the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Company or any of their associates currently intends to sell any common shares under this Bid, however sales by such persons through the facilities of the Exchange or any other available market or alternative trading system may occur if the personal circumstances of any such persons changes or if any such persons make a decision unrelated to these normal course purchases. The benefits to any such person whose Shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose Shares are purchased.

Under the terms of the previous normal course issuer bid, the Company had approval from the Exchange to acquire up to 852,184 Shares in the period between April 2, 2024 and April 1, 2025. 39,500 Shares were purchased under the previous normal course issuer bid, all of which were purchased and cancelled in fiscal year 2024. The Company also had a normal course issuer bid in place between March 22, 2023 and March 21, 2024, however there were no Shares purchased under that program.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences. Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Sabio to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Sabio cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Sabio nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Further, Sabio does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information: Sabio Holdings Inc., Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer - [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662

SOURCE Sabio Inc.