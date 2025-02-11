Sabio Announces Household Graph Milestone of 80 Million, Representing 70% of All US Streaming Households

App Science™, an AI-powered analytics platform wholly owned by Sabio Holdings, captures majority of streaming TV viewers, enabling larger scale for advertisers

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based Adtech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate streaming TV audiences, today announced that its wholly-owned App Science™ household graph now reaches 80 million households. This milestone equates to 70% of all U.S. streaming households.

App Science™ ("App Science") is an independent data entity that is wholly owned by Sabio Holdings. It matches mobile device and CTV streaming data from more than 1 billion device IDs to deliver audiences at scale. Leveraging its 80 million household graph, App Science provides exclusive validated segments to Sabio.

This scale of data enables App Science to capture all segments of the population and maintain a graph that is truly representative of the entire U.S. population. Data is collected across multiple devices with near-equal representation of iOS and Android, as well as connected TVs and other streaming platforms.

"App Science's household graph is not static; it's a living, breathing entity that evolves daily with new traffic and updates," said Josh Melick, SVP of Product and Data at App Science. "This achievement exemplifies our commitment and that of Sabio to scale precision and inclusivity in targeting, activating, and measuring streaming audiences."

App Science emphasizes deduplication at the household level to create a more accurate and actionable dataset. The 80 million household graph was achieved through continuous updates to internal systems, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations and adaptability to newer devices.

"Aligning with our organization's 10-year anniversary, this milestone for the household graph reaffirms Sabio's position as a leader in capturing the diverse mass market. Sabio drives results for brands and agencies by offering unparalleled scale and precision," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and Co-Founder of Sabio.

Key Highlights of the App Science Household Graph:

Captures 70% of U.S. streaming households (based on 115 million U.S. CTV Households, per Emarketer ).

). Represents a balanced mix of iOS, Android, connected TVs, and other devices.

Reflects evolving consumer behaviors and regulatory requirements.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a Los Angeles-based Adtech company specializing in helping top 100 global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V) streaming TV audiences in a highly fragmented media ecosystem. Sabio leverages its complete end-to-end ad-supported streaming tech stack, which features App Science™—a non-cookie-based SaaS analytics and insights platform with a proprietary 80 million household graph and AI capabilities—alongside its ad-serving technology and direct supply.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

