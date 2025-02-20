Sabio Announces Distribution Deal with Sling TV For Creator Television

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based Adtech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced a partnership with Sling TV , a leading streaming service and subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, for distribution of its Creator Television (Creator TV) Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel on its platform, Sling Freestream.

This partnership marks a significant step in the expansion of Creator TV's reach, ensuring that the diverse and authentic voices it showcases can connect with the broad audiences on Sling Freestream.

"Sling TV is a trusted leader in streaming with a deep commitment to delivering top-tier content to diverse audiences," said Joe Ochoa, VP of Creator TV. "Sling TV's extensive reach and dedication to innovation make them an ideal partner to bring Creator TV's unique programming to life, and we couldn't be more excited to announce our partnership. Together, we're enhancing their lineup with fresh, creator-led content while giving diverse storytellers a powerful platform to connect with audiences."

Creator TV spotlights multi-talented creators, bridging the gap between social media storytelling and the streaming landscape. With Creator TV now available on Sling Freestream, audiences can gain access to a unique lineup of programming from the vibrant and diverse creator community.

Creator TV is redefining television by empowering the next generation of creators from diverse backgrounds to bring their storytelling to new audiences. By partnering with Creator TV, content creators can amplify their global presence, diversify their content monetization, and become part of a network delivering a fresh, dynamic viewing experience.

"Similar to the impact music videos and unscripted show formats had on television, creator-led TV has the potential to transform the content landscape," said Charlie Ibarra, Head of Content at Creator TV. "By blending user-generated content with traditional TV narrative techniques, creator-led shows are pushing the boundaries of storytelling and reshaping how audiences experience entertainment."

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the world's top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SaaS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc

