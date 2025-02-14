Sabio Announces Change of Transfer Agent

Sabio appoints Computershare Investor Services Inc. as Registrar and Transfer Agent

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc.(TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based Adtech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate streaming TV audiences, today announced that Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") has replaced TSX Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company effective February 14, 2025. Shareholders need not take any action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, or change of address should now be directed to Computershare as follows:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

3rd Floor - 510 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B9

Phone: +1 (604) 661-9400

Fax: +1 (604) 661-9401

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.computershare.com

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a Los Angeles-based Adtech company specializing in helping top 100 global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V) streaming TV audiences in a highly fragmented media ecosystem. Sabio leverages its complete end-to-end ad-supported streaming tech stack, which features App Science™—a non-cookie-based SaaS analytics and insights platform with a proprietary 80 million household graph and AI capabilities—alongside its ad-serving technology and direct supply.

For more information, please visit: sabio.inc

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

