Sabio Announces Award Grant

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc . (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a California-based ad-tech company that specializes in delivering highly targeted ads, insights, and services in ad-supported streaming to top Fortune 100 brands, today announced the grant of 210,000 stock options ("Options") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan") to certain directors and officers of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 210,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The Options were granted effective June 04, 2024 ("Grant Date") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). A summary of the Awards granted is as follows:

An aggregate of 200,000 Options were granted to certain independent directors of the Company and represent compensation to the directors for their service to the Company. The Company does not currently pay cash to its independent directors. The Options are granted pursuant to the Plan and grant the holder the right to purchase one Common Share for each option at a purchase price of $0 . 25CAD per Common Share for a period of 10 years from the date of issue and will vest quarterly over thirty-six months.



An aggregate of 10,000 Options were granted to an Officer of the Company. The Options are granted pursuant to the Plan and grants the holder the right to purchase one Common Share for each option at a purchase price of $0.25CAD per Common Share for a period of 10 years from the date of issue and will vest quarterly over thirty-six months.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate streaming audiences. Sabio Holdings' companies consist of Sabio – a demand-side platform (DSP) powered through our proprietary ad-serving technology; App Science™ – a non-cookie based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities; and FWD (formerly known as Vidillion) – an ad-supported streaming supply side platform (SSP) that includes server-side ad-insertion (SSAI) technology.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com .

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Aideen McDermott, Investor Relations, [email protected]

