OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in August was 267,443 units, down 3% from July. The SAAR of total urban starts decreased 3% to 246,771 units in August. Multi-unit urban starts declined 4% to 187,602 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 1% to 59,169 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 20,672 units.

Housing Starts in Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"The six-month trend in housing starts was higher in August compared to July, despite a lower monthly SAAR. Housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada historically and have been well above 200,000 units since 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "The decline in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas in August was driven by lower multi-unit starts. A decline in single-detached units in Vancouver was offset by higher multi-unit starts. Toronto posted strong increases across the board, while Montreal recorded a large (33%) decline in multi-unit starts, resulting in the overall decline for Canada."

The trend in housing starts was 267,309 units in August, up from 264,467 units in July, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Key Facts:

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the September data on October 18 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







August

2021 August

2022 % August

2021 August

2022 % August

2021 August

2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

57 76 33 3 14 367 60 90 50 P.E.I.

31 16 -48 37 49 32 68 65 -4 N.S.

119 103 -13 49 257 424 168 360 114 N.B.

108 157 45 204 379 86 312 536 72 Atlantic

315 352 12 293 699 139 608 1,051 73 Qc

498 533 7 2,517 2,644 5 3,015 3,177 5 Ont.

2,564 2,409 -6 6,430 6,534 2 8,994 8,943 -1 Man.

254 244 -4 303 269 -11 557 513 -8 Sask.

133 118 -11 34 317 ## 167 435 160 Alta.

1,234 1,312 6 1,408 1,495 6 2,642 2,807 6 Prairies

1,621 1,674 3 1,745 2,081 19 3,366 3,755 12 B.C.

642 586 -9 2,911 3,231 11 3,553 3,817 7 Canada (10,000+) 5,640 5,554 -2 13,896 15,189 9 19,536 20,743 6 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 23 38 65 26 18 -31 49 56 14 Barrie

89 165 85 248 68 -73 337 233 -31 Belleville

45 28 -38 50 15 -70 95 43 -55 Brantford

94 141 50 196 106 -46 290 247 -15 Calgary

524 510 -3 586 672 15 1,110 1,182 6 Edmonton

521 586 12 755 533 -29 1,276 1,119 -12 Greater Sudbury 8 32 300 2 36 ## 10 68 ## Guelph

19 16 -16 12 39 225 31 55 77 Halifax

32 47 47 11 219 ## 43 266 ## Hamilton

61 89 46 638 82 -87 699 171 -76 Kelowna

57 66 16 369 556 51 426 622 46 Kingston

43 16 -63 14 104 ## 57 120 111 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 86 65 -24 384 349 -9 470 414 -12 Lethbridge

27 24 -11 21 200 ## 48 224 367 London

201 127 -37 209 43 -79 410 170 -59 Moncton

28 44 57 179 283 58 207 327 58 Montréal

155 114 -26 1,982 1,260 -36 2,137 1,374 -36 Oshawa

137 143 4 146 233 60 283 376 33 Ottawa-Gatineau 287 290 1 648 1,056 63 935 1,346 44 Gatineau

32 81 153 34 8 -76 66 89 35 Ottawa

255 209 -18 614 1,048 71 869 1,257 45 Peterborough

54 52 -4 158 4 -97 212 56 -74 Québec

35 58 66 135 737 446 170 795 368 Regina

49 22 -55 9 41 356 58 63 9 Saguenay

49 41 -16 19 40 111 68 81 19 St. Catharines-Niagara 134 117 -13 63 115 83 197 232 18 Saint John

29 26 -10 2 0 -100 31 26 -16 St. John's

47 68 45 3 14 367 50 82 64 Saskatoon

75 87 16 22 269 ## 97 356 267 Sherbrooke

28 35 25 110 86 -22 138 121 -12 Thunder Bay

10 17 70 0 0 - 10 17 70 Toronto

776 689 -11 3,253 3,846 18 4,029 4,535 13 Trois-Rivières

22 28 27 6 46 ## 28 74 164 Vancouver

253 230 -9 1,650 1,729 5 1,903 1,959 3 Victoria

59 56 -5 513 307 -40 572 363 -37 Windsor

58 76 31 76 167 120 134 243 81 Winnipeg

217 207 -5 273 226 -17 490 433 -12 Total

4,332 4,350 0 12,768 13,499 6 17,100 17,849 4 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey













## not calculable / extreme value





































Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)





Single-Detached All Others Total





July 2022 August

2022 % July 2022 August

2022 % July 2022 August

2022 %

Provinces (10,000+)



















N.L.

775 626 -19 48 169 252 823 795 -3

P.E.I.

213 178 -16 192 588 206 405 766 89

N.S.

1,502 1,143 -24 5,728 3,088 -46 7,230 4,231 -41

N.B.

908 1,216 34 3,970 4,522 14 4,878 5,738 18

Qc

7,219 7,835 9 45,453 42,375 -7 52,672 50,210 -5

Ont.

21,627 22,982 6 70,780 73,110 3 92,407 96,092 4

Man.

2,621 2,664 2 3,648 3,228 -12 6,269 5,892 -6

Sask.

1,461 1,360 -7 1,572 3,804 142 3,033 5,164 70

Alta.

14,887 14,515 -2 26,071 17,748 -32 40,958 32,263 -21

B.C.

7,125 6,650 -7 38,365 38,970 2 45,490 45,620 0

Canada (10,000+) 58,338 59,169 1 195,827 187,602 -4 254,165 246,771 -3

Canada (All Areas) 72,685 73,406 1 202,473 194,040 -4 275,158 267,443 -3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission 389 446 15 1,560 216 -86 1,949 662 -66

Barrie

1,532 1,252 -18 1,692 816 -52 3,224 2,068 -36

Belleville

195 268 37 60 180 200 255 448 76

Brantford

821 642 -22 1,320 1,272 -4 2,141 1,914 -11

Calgary

6,154 5,767 -6 16,272 8,064 -50 22,426 13,831 -38

Edmonton

6,836 6,688 -2 9,024 6,396 -29 15,860 13,084 -18

Greater Sudbury 56 184 229 264 432 64 320 616 93

Guelph

135 152 13 204 468 129 339 620 83

Halifax

832 565 -32 5,004 2,628 -47 5,836 3,193 -45

Hamilton

1,071 852 -20 1,236 984 -20 2,307 1,836 -20

Kelowna

652 993 52 480 6,672 ## 1,132 7,665 ##

Kingston

438 188 -57 264 1,248 373 702 1,436 105

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,091 665 -39 3,660 4,188 14 4,751 4,853 2

Lethbridge

269 254 -6 108 2,400 ## 377 2,654 ##

London

895 1,435 60 2,448 516 -79 3,343 1,951 -42

Moncton

350 476 36 2,220 3,396 53 2,570 3,872 51

Montréal

1,703 1,805 6 23,160 15,404 -33 24,863 17,209 -31

Oshawa

1,177 1,413 20 2,808 2,796 0 3,985 4,209 6

Ottawa-Gatineau 3,024 3,225 7 21,888 12,672 -42 24,912 15,897 -36

Gatineau

718 949 32 3,312 96 -97 4,030 1,045 -74

Ottawa

2,306 2,276 -1 18,576 12,576 -32 20,882 14,852 -29

Peterborough 312 359 15 0 48 ## 312 407 30

Québec

964 935 -3 6,252 8,844 41 7,216 9,779 36

Regina

443 233 -47 528 492 -7 971 725 -25

Saguenay

347 305 -12 144 480 233 491 785 60

St. Catharines-Niagara 1,159 1,122 -3 312 1,380 342 1,471 2,502 70

Saint John

243 260 7 60 0 -100 303 260 -14

St. John's

745 613 -18 36 168 367 781 781 -

Saskatoon

947 1,046 10 924 3,228 249 1,871 4,274 128

Sherbrooke

460 584 27 840 1,032 23 1,300 1,616 24

Thunder Bay 153 133 -13 228 0 -100 381 133 -65

Toronto

4,801 5,737 19 34,584 46,152 33 39,385 51,889 32

Trois-Rivières 209 387 85 792 552 -30 1,001 939 -6

Vancouver

2,881 2,517 -13 20,400 20,748 2 23,281 23,265 0

Victoria

995 854 -14 10,332 3,684 -64 11,327 4,538 -60

Windsor

697 756 8 1,080 2,004 86 1,777 2,760 55

Winnipeg

2,224 2,254 1 2,916 2,712 -7 5,140 4,966 -3

Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.















Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey















## not calculable / extreme value























SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

