SAAR housing starts declined from September's 2022 high in October Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Nov 16, 2022, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 11% in October (267,055 units) compared to September's 2022 high (298,811 units). The SAAR of total urban starts also declined, down 11% to 245,234 units in October. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 13% to 188,189 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 4% to 57,045 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,821 units.

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"Monthly SAAR declined in October, while the six-month trend in housing starts slightly increased. October's decrease in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by both lower multi-unit and single-detached starts. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market to post an increase in total SAAR housing starts, driven by a 19% increase in multi-unit activity. Toronto, down 47% and Vancouver, down 19%, contributed to the overall monthly decline in SAAR housing starts for Canada. Despite this, Housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. 

The trend in housing starts was 277,667 units in October, up 0.5% from 276,374 units in September, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Key Facts:

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:
Information on this release:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our market analysts regarding the housing starts in their respective Canadian Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




October 2021

October 2022

%

October 2021

October 2022

%

October 2021

October 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

49

23

-53

15

2

-87

64

25

-61

P.E.I.   


31

34

10

80

40

-50

111

74

-33

N.S.   


326

133

-59

439

83

-81

765

216

-72

N.B.   


92

103

12

164

54

-67

256

157

-39

Atlantic

498

293

-41

698

179

-74

1,196

472

-61

Qc

678

578

-15

4,132

4,177

1

4,810

4,755

-1

Ont.   


1,961

1,941

-1

4,711

5,335

13

6,672

7,276

9

Man.   


201

236

17

169

534

216

370

770

108

Sask.   


132

91

-31

86

297

245

218

388

78

Alta.   


1,132

1,094

-3

1,853

2,816

52

2,985

3,910

31

Prairies

1,465

1,421

-3

2,108

3,647

73

3,573

5,068

42

B.C.   


601

626

4

2,074

2,903

40

2,675

3,529

32

Canada (10,000+)

5,203

4,859

-7

13,723

16,241

18

18,926

21,100

11

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

23

32

39

44

29

-34

67

61

-9

Barrie

113

86

-24

119

34

-71

232

120

-48

Belleville

33

17

-48

14

6

-57

47

23

-51

Brantford

14

138

##

5

61

##

19

199

##

Calgary

490

503

3

765

1,185

55

1,255

1,688

35

Edmonton

463

438

-5

1,000

1,529

53

1,463

1,967

34

Greater Sudbury

28

6

-79

6

2

-67

34

8

-76

Guelph

6

7

17

8

18

125

14

25

79

Halifax

264

34

-87

408

42

-90

672

76

-89

Hamilton

33

47

42

51

308

##

84

355

323

Kelowna

49

41

-16

29

153

428

78

194

149

Kingston

30

24

-20

22

10

-55

52

34

-35

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

56

115

105

555

352

-37

611

467

-24

Lethbridge

23

20

-13

22

8

-64

45

28

-38

London

155

113

-27

82

270

229

237

383

62

Moncton

28

22

-21

133

23

-83

161

45

-72

Montréal

241

132

-45

2,170

2,325

7

2,411

2,457

2

Oshawa

94

47

-50

270

775

187

364

822

126

Ottawa-Gatineau

350

431

23

1,179

1,276

8

1,529

1,707

12

  Gatineau

65

91

40

253

478

89

318

569

79

  Ottawa

285

340

19

926

798

-14

1,211

1,138

-6

Peterborough

10

24

140

0

0

-

10

24

140

Québec

76

88

16

586

726

24

662

814

23

Regina

61

16

-74

24

140

483

85

156

84

Saguenay

22

27

23

20

18

-10

42

45

7

St. Catharines-Niagara

64

72

13

221

113

-49

285

185

-35

Saint John

26

27

4

8

2

-75

34

29

-15

St. John's

45

20

-56

15

2

-87

60

22

-63

Saskatoon

64

68

6

55

150

173

119

218

83

Sherbrooke

37

25

-32

226

94

-58

263

119

-55

Thunder Bay

11

10

-9

0

4

##

11

14

27

Toronto

539

496

-8

2,105

2,362

12

2,644

2,858

8

Trois-Rivières

27

18

-33

64

62

-3

91

80

-12

Vancouver

262

309

18

1,512

1,870

24

1,774

2,179

23

Victoria

70

41

-41

267

563

111

337

604

79

Windsor

32

33

3

45

26

-42

77

59

-23

Winnipeg

154

197

28

137

508

271

291

705

142

Total

3,993

3,724

-7

12,167

15,046

24

16,160

18,770

16

_______________________________

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


September 2022

October 2022

%

September 2022

October 2022

%

September 2022

October 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

449

232

-48

79

24

-70

528

256

-52

P.E.I.   


10

275

##

0

480

##

10

755

##

N.S.   


1,991

1,514

-24

1,133

1,047

-8

3,124

2,561

-18

N.B.   


1,153

1,049

-9

3,712

655

-82

4,865

1,704

-65

Qc  


5,094

6,463

27

35,027

43,233

23

40,121

49,696

24

Ont.   


23,045

22,632

-2

107,919

63,890

-41

130,964

86,522

-34

Man.   


2,681

2,788

4

1,656

6,408

287

4,337

9,196

112

Sask.   


1,213

926

-24

1,428

3,564

150

2,641

4,490

70

Alta.   


15,653

13,433

-14

23,794

33,867

42

39,447

47,300

20

B.C.   


8,089

7,733

-4

42,102

35,021

-17

50,191

42,754

-15

Canada (10,000+)

59,378

57,045

-4

216,850

188,189

-13

276,228

245,234

-11

Canada (All Areas)

75,871

72,769

-4

222,940

194,285

-13

298,811

267,055

-11

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

420

429

2

1,500

348

-77

1,920

777

-60

Barrie

1,368

937

-32

4,740

408

-91

6,108

1,345

-78

Belleville

265

193

-27

204

72

-65

469

265

-43

Brantford

657

1,202

83

552

732

33

1,209

1,934

60

Calgary

6,404

6,033

-6

13,068

14,220

9

19,472

20,253

4

Edmonton

7,374

5,310

-28

9,384

18,348

96

16,758

23,658

41

Greater Sudbury

74

66

-11

216

24

-89

290

90

-69

Guelph

86

121

41

1,476

216

-85

1,562

337

-78

Halifax

664

472

-29

264

504

91

928

976

5

Hamilton

1,028

658

-36

1,068

3,696

246

2,096

4,354

108

Kelowna

597

666

12

2,496

1,836

-26

3,093

2,502

-19

Kingston

528

318

-40

264

120

-55

792

438

-45

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,020

1,346

32

2,556

4,224

65

3,576

5,570

56

Lethbridge

220

221

0

36

96

167

256

317

24

London

681

1,362

100

2,940

3,240

10

3,621

4,602

27

Moncton

275

271

-1

2,568

276

-89

2,843

547

-81

Montréal

1,497

1,389

-7

23,395

27,820

19

24,892

29,209

17

Oshawa

978

598

-39

2,652

9,300

251

3,630

9,898

173

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,898

4,134

43

20,736

15,312

-26

23,634

19,446

-18

  Gatineau

218

768

252

1,488

5,736

285

1,706

6,504

281

  Ottawa

2,680

3,366

26

19,248

9,576

-50

21,928

12,942

-41

Peterborough

667

522

-22

72

0

-100

739

522

-29

Québec

652

996

53

4,968

8,712

75

5,620

9,708

73

Regina

276

197

-29

708

1,680

137

984

1,877

91

Saguenay

264

292

11

288

216

-25

552

508

-8

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,225

814

-34

8,364

1,356

-84

9,589

2,170

-77

Saint John

246

302

23

0

24

##

246

326

33

St. John's

348

200

-43

48

24

-50

396

224

-43

Saskatoon

943

738

-22

540

1,800

233

1,483

2,538

71

Sherbrooke

324

318

-2

1,500

1,128

-25

1,824

1,446

-21

Thunder Bay

107

83

-22

96

48

-50

203

131

-35

Toronto

6,036

6,056

0

59,172

28,344

-52

65,208

34,400

-47

Trois-Rivières

162

213

31

744

744

-

906

957

6

Vancouver

4,548

3,532

-22

27,516

22,440

-18

32,064

25,972

-19

Victoria

621

549

-12

2,604

6,756

159

3,225

7,305

127

Windsor

678

413

-39

1,464

312

-79

2,142

725

-66

Winnipeg

2,269

2,491

10

1,140

6,096

435

3,409

8,587

152

_______________________________

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation