OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 11% in October (267,055 units) compared to September's 2022 high (298,811 units). The SAAR of total urban starts also declined, down 11% to 245,234 units in October. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 13% to 188,189 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 4% to 57,045 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,821 units.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"Monthly SAAR declined in October, while the six-month trend in housing starts slightly increased. October's decrease in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by both lower multi-unit and single-detached starts. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market to post an increase in total SAAR housing starts, driven by a 19% increase in multi-unit activity. Toronto, down 47% and Vancouver, down 19%, contributed to the overall monthly decline in SAAR housing starts for Canada. Despite this, Housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

The trend in housing starts was 277,667 units in October, up 0.5% from 276,374 units in September, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Key Facts:

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November data on December 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Information on this release:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our market analysts regarding the housing starts in their respective Canadian Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







October 2021 October 2022 % October 2021 October 2022 % October 2021 October 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

49 23 -53 15 2 -87 64 25 -61 P.E.I.

31 34 10 80 40 -50 111 74 -33 N.S.

326 133 -59 439 83 -81 765 216 -72 N.B.

92 103 12 164 54 -67 256 157 -39 Atlantic

498 293 -41 698 179 -74 1,196 472 -61 Qc

678 578 -15 4,132 4,177 1 4,810 4,755 -1 Ont.

1,961 1,941 -1 4,711 5,335 13 6,672 7,276 9 Man.

201 236 17 169 534 216 370 770 108 Sask.

132 91 -31 86 297 245 218 388 78 Alta.

1,132 1,094 -3 1,853 2,816 52 2,985 3,910 31 Prairies

1,465 1,421 -3 2,108 3,647 73 3,573 5,068 42 B.C.

601 626 4 2,074 2,903 40 2,675 3,529 32 Canada (10,000+) 5,203 4,859 -7 13,723 16,241 18 18,926 21,100 11 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 23 32 39 44 29 -34 67 61 -9 Barrie

113 86 -24 119 34 -71 232 120 -48 Belleville

33 17 -48 14 6 -57 47 23 -51 Brantford

14 138 ## 5 61 ## 19 199 ## Calgary

490 503 3 765 1,185 55 1,255 1,688 35 Edmonton

463 438 -5 1,000 1,529 53 1,463 1,967 34 Greater Sudbury 28 6 -79 6 2 -67 34 8 -76 Guelph

6 7 17 8 18 125 14 25 79 Halifax

264 34 -87 408 42 -90 672 76 -89 Hamilton

33 47 42 51 308 ## 84 355 323 Kelowna

49 41 -16 29 153 428 78 194 149 Kingston

30 24 -20 22 10 -55 52 34 -35 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 56 115 105 555 352 -37 611 467 -24 Lethbridge

23 20 -13 22 8 -64 45 28 -38 London

155 113 -27 82 270 229 237 383 62 Moncton

28 22 -21 133 23 -83 161 45 -72 Montréal

241 132 -45 2,170 2,325 7 2,411 2,457 2 Oshawa

94 47 -50 270 775 187 364 822 126 Ottawa-Gatineau 350 431 23 1,179 1,276 8 1,529 1,707 12 Gatineau

65 91 40 253 478 89 318 569 79 Ottawa

285 340 19 926 798 -14 1,211 1,138 -6 Peterborough

10 24 140 0 0 - 10 24 140 Québec

76 88 16 586 726 24 662 814 23 Regina

61 16 -74 24 140 483 85 156 84 Saguenay

22 27 23 20 18 -10 42 45 7 St. Catharines-Niagara 64 72 13 221 113 -49 285 185 -35 Saint John

26 27 4 8 2 -75 34 29 -15 St. John's

45 20 -56 15 2 -87 60 22 -63 Saskatoon

64 68 6 55 150 173 119 218 83 Sherbrooke

37 25 -32 226 94 -58 263 119 -55 Thunder Bay

11 10 -9 0 4 ## 11 14 27 Toronto

539 496 -8 2,105 2,362 12 2,644 2,858 8 Trois-Rivières

27 18 -33 64 62 -3 91 80 -12 Vancouver

262 309 18 1,512 1,870 24 1,774 2,179 23 Victoria

70 41 -41 267 563 111 337 604 79 Windsor

32 33 3 45 26 -42 77 59 -23 Winnipeg

154 197 28 137 508 271 291 705 142 Total

3,993 3,724 -7 12,167 15,046 24 16,160 18,770 16

_______________________________

Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



September 2022 October 2022 % September 2022 October 2022 % September 2022 October 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

449 232 -48 79 24 -70 528 256 -52 P.E.I.

10 275 ## 0 480 ## 10 755 ## N.S.

1,991 1,514 -24 1,133 1,047 -8 3,124 2,561 -18 N.B.

1,153 1,049 -9 3,712 655 -82 4,865 1,704 -65 Qc

5,094 6,463 27 35,027 43,233 23 40,121 49,696 24 Ont.

23,045 22,632 -2 107,919 63,890 -41 130,964 86,522 -34 Man.

2,681 2,788 4 1,656 6,408 287 4,337 9,196 112 Sask.

1,213 926 -24 1,428 3,564 150 2,641 4,490 70 Alta.

15,653 13,433 -14 23,794 33,867 42 39,447 47,300 20 B.C.

8,089 7,733 -4 42,102 35,021 -17 50,191 42,754 -15 Canada (10,000+) 59,378 57,045 -4 216,850 188,189 -13 276,228 245,234 -11 Canada (All Areas) 75,871 72,769 -4 222,940 194,285 -13 298,811 267,055 -11 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 420 429 2 1,500 348 -77 1,920 777 -60 Barrie

1,368 937 -32 4,740 408 -91 6,108 1,345 -78 Belleville

265 193 -27 204 72 -65 469 265 -43 Brantford

657 1,202 83 552 732 33 1,209 1,934 60 Calgary

6,404 6,033 -6 13,068 14,220 9 19,472 20,253 4 Edmonton

7,374 5,310 -28 9,384 18,348 96 16,758 23,658 41 Greater Sudbury 74 66 -11 216 24 -89 290 90 -69 Guelph

86 121 41 1,476 216 -85 1,562 337 -78 Halifax

664 472 -29 264 504 91 928 976 5 Hamilton

1,028 658 -36 1,068 3,696 246 2,096 4,354 108 Kelowna

597 666 12 2,496 1,836 -26 3,093 2,502 -19 Kingston

528 318 -40 264 120 -55 792 438 -45 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,020 1,346 32 2,556 4,224 65 3,576 5,570 56 Lethbridge

220 221 0 36 96 167 256 317 24 London

681 1,362 100 2,940 3,240 10 3,621 4,602 27 Moncton

275 271 -1 2,568 276 -89 2,843 547 -81 Montréal

1,497 1,389 -7 23,395 27,820 19 24,892 29,209 17 Oshawa

978 598 -39 2,652 9,300 251 3,630 9,898 173 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,898 4,134 43 20,736 15,312 -26 23,634 19,446 -18 Gatineau

218 768 252 1,488 5,736 285 1,706 6,504 281 Ottawa

2,680 3,366 26 19,248 9,576 -50 21,928 12,942 -41 Peterborough 667 522 -22 72 0 -100 739 522 -29 Québec

652 996 53 4,968 8,712 75 5,620 9,708 73 Regina

276 197 -29 708 1,680 137 984 1,877 91 Saguenay

264 292 11 288 216 -25 552 508 -8 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,225 814 -34 8,364 1,356 -84 9,589 2,170 -77 Saint John

246 302 23 0 24 ## 246 326 33 St. John's

348 200 -43 48 24 -50 396 224 -43 Saskatoon

943 738 -22 540 1,800 233 1,483 2,538 71 Sherbrooke

324 318 -2 1,500 1,128 -25 1,824 1,446 -21 Thunder Bay 107 83 -22 96 48 -50 203 131 -35 Toronto

6,036 6,056 0 59,172 28,344 -52 65,208 34,400 -47 Trois-Rivières 162 213 31 744 744 - 906 957 6 Vancouver

4,548 3,532 -22 27,516 22,440 -18 32,064 25,972 -19 Victoria

621 549 -12 2,604 6,756 159 3,225 7,305 127 Windsor

678 413 -39 1,464 312 -79 2,142 725 -66 Winnipeg

2,269 2,491 10 1,140 6,096 435 3,409 8,587 152

_______________________________

Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

