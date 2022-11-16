Nov 16, 2022, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 11% in October (267,055 units) compared to September's 2022 high (298,811 units). The SAAR of total urban starts also declined, down 11% to 245,234 units in October. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 13% to 188,189 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 4% to 57,045 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,821 units.
"Monthly SAAR declined in October, while the six-month trend in housing starts slightly increased. October's decrease in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas was driven by both lower multi-unit and single-detached starts. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market to post an increase in total SAAR housing starts, driven by a 19% increase in multi-unit activity. Toronto, down 47% and Vancouver, down 19%, contributed to the overall monthly decline in SAAR housing starts for Canada. Despite this, Housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.
The trend in housing starts was 277,667 units in October, up 0.5% from 276,374 units in September, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the November data on December 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our market analysts regarding the housing starts in their respective Canadian Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
October 2021
|
October 2022
|
%
|
October 2021
|
October 2022
|
%
|
October 2021
|
October 2022
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
49
|
23
|
-53
|
15
|
2
|
-87
|
64
|
25
|
-61
|
P.E.I.
|
31
|
34
|
10
|
80
|
40
|
-50
|
111
|
74
|
-33
|
N.S.
|
326
|
133
|
-59
|
439
|
83
|
-81
|
765
|
216
|
-72
|
N.B.
|
92
|
103
|
12
|
164
|
54
|
-67
|
256
|
157
|
-39
|
Atlantic
|
498
|
293
|
-41
|
698
|
179
|
-74
|
1,196
|
472
|
-61
|
Qc
|
678
|
578
|
-15
|
4,132
|
4,177
|
1
|
4,810
|
4,755
|
-1
|
Ont.
|
1,961
|
1,941
|
-1
|
4,711
|
5,335
|
13
|
6,672
|
7,276
|
9
|
Man.
|
201
|
236
|
17
|
169
|
534
|
216
|
370
|
770
|
108
|
Sask.
|
132
|
91
|
-31
|
86
|
297
|
245
|
218
|
388
|
78
|
Alta.
|
1,132
|
1,094
|
-3
|
1,853
|
2,816
|
52
|
2,985
|
3,910
|
31
|
Prairies
|
1,465
|
1,421
|
-3
|
2,108
|
3,647
|
73
|
3,573
|
5,068
|
42
|
B.C.
|
601
|
626
|
4
|
2,074
|
2,903
|
40
|
2,675
|
3,529
|
32
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
5,203
|
4,859
|
-7
|
13,723
|
16,241
|
18
|
18,926
|
21,100
|
11
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
23
|
32
|
39
|
44
|
29
|
-34
|
67
|
61
|
-9
|
Barrie
|
113
|
86
|
-24
|
119
|
34
|
-71
|
232
|
120
|
-48
|
Belleville
|
33
|
17
|
-48
|
14
|
6
|
-57
|
47
|
23
|
-51
|
Brantford
|
14
|
138
|
##
|
5
|
61
|
##
|
19
|
199
|
##
|
Calgary
|
490
|
503
|
3
|
765
|
1,185
|
55
|
1,255
|
1,688
|
35
|
Edmonton
|
463
|
438
|
-5
|
1,000
|
1,529
|
53
|
1,463
|
1,967
|
34
|
Greater Sudbury
|
28
|
6
|
-79
|
6
|
2
|
-67
|
34
|
8
|
-76
|
Guelph
|
6
|
7
|
17
|
8
|
18
|
125
|
14
|
25
|
79
|
Halifax
|
264
|
34
|
-87
|
408
|
42
|
-90
|
672
|
76
|
-89
|
Hamilton
|
33
|
47
|
42
|
51
|
308
|
##
|
84
|
355
|
323
|
Kelowna
|
49
|
41
|
-16
|
29
|
153
|
428
|
78
|
194
|
149
|
Kingston
|
30
|
24
|
-20
|
22
|
10
|
-55
|
52
|
34
|
-35
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
56
|
115
|
105
|
555
|
352
|
-37
|
611
|
467
|
-24
|
Lethbridge
|
23
|
20
|
-13
|
22
|
8
|
-64
|
45
|
28
|
-38
|
London
|
155
|
113
|
-27
|
82
|
270
|
229
|
237
|
383
|
62
|
Moncton
|
28
|
22
|
-21
|
133
|
23
|
-83
|
161
|
45
|
-72
|
Montréal
|
241
|
132
|
-45
|
2,170
|
2,325
|
7
|
2,411
|
2,457
|
2
|
Oshawa
|
94
|
47
|
-50
|
270
|
775
|
187
|
364
|
822
|
126
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
350
|
431
|
23
|
1,179
|
1,276
|
8
|
1,529
|
1,707
|
12
|
Gatineau
|
65
|
91
|
40
|
253
|
478
|
89
|
318
|
569
|
79
|
Ottawa
|
285
|
340
|
19
|
926
|
798
|
-14
|
1,211
|
1,138
|
-6
|
Peterborough
|
10
|
24
|
140
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
10
|
24
|
140
|
Québec
|
76
|
88
|
16
|
586
|
726
|
24
|
662
|
814
|
23
|
Regina
|
61
|
16
|
-74
|
24
|
140
|
483
|
85
|
156
|
84
|
Saguenay
|
22
|
27
|
23
|
20
|
18
|
-10
|
42
|
45
|
7
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
64
|
72
|
13
|
221
|
113
|
-49
|
285
|
185
|
-35
|
Saint John
|
26
|
27
|
4
|
8
|
2
|
-75
|
34
|
29
|
-15
|
St. John's
|
45
|
20
|
-56
|
15
|
2
|
-87
|
60
|
22
|
-63
|
Saskatoon
|
64
|
68
|
6
|
55
|
150
|
173
|
119
|
218
|
83
|
Sherbrooke
|
37
|
25
|
-32
|
226
|
94
|
-58
|
263
|
119
|
-55
|
Thunder Bay
|
11
|
10
|
-9
|
0
|
4
|
##
|
11
|
14
|
27
|
Toronto
|
539
|
496
|
-8
|
2,105
|
2,362
|
12
|
2,644
|
2,858
|
8
|
Trois-Rivières
|
27
|
18
|
-33
|
64
|
62
|
-3
|
91
|
80
|
-12
|
Vancouver
|
262
|
309
|
18
|
1,512
|
1,870
|
24
|
1,774
|
2,179
|
23
|
Victoria
|
70
|
41
|
-41
|
267
|
563
|
111
|
337
|
604
|
79
|
Windsor
|
32
|
33
|
3
|
45
|
26
|
-42
|
77
|
59
|
-23
|
Winnipeg
|
154
|
197
|
28
|
137
|
508
|
271
|
291
|
705
|
142
|
Total
|
3,993
|
3,724
|
-7
|
12,167
|
15,046
|
24
|
16,160
|
18,770
|
16
_______________________________
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
September 2022
|
October 2022
|
%
|
September 2022
|
October 2022
|
%
|
September 2022
|
October 2022
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
449
|
232
|
-48
|
79
|
24
|
-70
|
528
|
256
|
-52
|
P.E.I.
|
10
|
275
|
##
|
0
|
480
|
##
|
10
|
755
|
##
|
N.S.
|
1,991
|
1,514
|
-24
|
1,133
|
1,047
|
-8
|
3,124
|
2,561
|
-18
|
N.B.
|
1,153
|
1,049
|
-9
|
3,712
|
655
|
-82
|
4,865
|
1,704
|
-65
|
Qc
|
5,094
|
6,463
|
27
|
35,027
|
43,233
|
23
|
40,121
|
49,696
|
24
|
Ont.
|
23,045
|
22,632
|
-2
|
107,919
|
63,890
|
-41
|
130,964
|
86,522
|
-34
|
Man.
|
2,681
|
2,788
|
4
|
1,656
|
6,408
|
287
|
4,337
|
9,196
|
112
|
Sask.
|
1,213
|
926
|
-24
|
1,428
|
3,564
|
150
|
2,641
|
4,490
|
70
|
Alta.
|
15,653
|
13,433
|
-14
|
23,794
|
33,867
|
42
|
39,447
|
47,300
|
20
|
B.C.
|
8,089
|
7,733
|
-4
|
42,102
|
35,021
|
-17
|
50,191
|
42,754
|
-15
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
59,378
|
57,045
|
-4
|
216,850
|
188,189
|
-13
|
276,228
|
245,234
|
-11
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
75,871
|
72,769
|
-4
|
222,940
|
194,285
|
-13
|
298,811
|
267,055
|
-11
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
420
|
429
|
2
|
1,500
|
348
|
-77
|
1,920
|
777
|
-60
|
Barrie
|
1,368
|
937
|
-32
|
4,740
|
408
|
-91
|
6,108
|
1,345
|
-78
|
Belleville
|
265
|
193
|
-27
|
204
|
72
|
-65
|
469
|
265
|
-43
|
Brantford
|
657
|
1,202
|
83
|
552
|
732
|
33
|
1,209
|
1,934
|
60
|
Calgary
|
6,404
|
6,033
|
-6
|
13,068
|
14,220
|
9
|
19,472
|
20,253
|
4
|
Edmonton
|
7,374
|
5,310
|
-28
|
9,384
|
18,348
|
96
|
16,758
|
23,658
|
41
|
Greater Sudbury
|
74
|
66
|
-11
|
216
|
24
|
-89
|
290
|
90
|
-69
|
Guelph
|
86
|
121
|
41
|
1,476
|
216
|
-85
|
1,562
|
337
|
-78
|
Halifax
|
664
|
472
|
-29
|
264
|
504
|
91
|
928
|
976
|
5
|
Hamilton
|
1,028
|
658
|
-36
|
1,068
|
3,696
|
246
|
2,096
|
4,354
|
108
|
Kelowna
|
597
|
666
|
12
|
2,496
|
1,836
|
-26
|
3,093
|
2,502
|
-19
|
Kingston
|
528
|
318
|
-40
|
264
|
120
|
-55
|
792
|
438
|
-45
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
1,020
|
1,346
|
32
|
2,556
|
4,224
|
65
|
3,576
|
5,570
|
56
|
Lethbridge
|
220
|
221
|
0
|
36
|
96
|
167
|
256
|
317
|
24
|
London
|
681
|
1,362
|
100
|
2,940
|
3,240
|
10
|
3,621
|
4,602
|
27
|
Moncton
|
275
|
271
|
-1
|
2,568
|
276
|
-89
|
2,843
|
547
|
-81
|
Montréal
|
1,497
|
1,389
|
-7
|
23,395
|
27,820
|
19
|
24,892
|
29,209
|
17
|
Oshawa
|
978
|
598
|
-39
|
2,652
|
9,300
|
251
|
3,630
|
9,898
|
173
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
2,898
|
4,134
|
43
|
20,736
|
15,312
|
-26
|
23,634
|
19,446
|
-18
|
Gatineau
|
218
|
768
|
252
|
1,488
|
5,736
|
285
|
1,706
|
6,504
|
281
|
Ottawa
|
2,680
|
3,366
|
26
|
19,248
|
9,576
|
-50
|
21,928
|
12,942
|
-41
|
Peterborough
|
667
|
522
|
-22
|
72
|
0
|
-100
|
739
|
522
|
-29
|
Québec
|
652
|
996
|
53
|
4,968
|
8,712
|
75
|
5,620
|
9,708
|
73
|
Regina
|
276
|
197
|
-29
|
708
|
1,680
|
137
|
984
|
1,877
|
91
|
Saguenay
|
264
|
292
|
11
|
288
|
216
|
-25
|
552
|
508
|
-8
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
1,225
|
814
|
-34
|
8,364
|
1,356
|
-84
|
9,589
|
2,170
|
-77
|
Saint John
|
246
|
302
|
23
|
0
|
24
|
##
|
246
|
326
|
33
|
St. John's
|
348
|
200
|
-43
|
48
|
24
|
-50
|
396
|
224
|
-43
|
Saskatoon
|
943
|
738
|
-22
|
540
|
1,800
|
233
|
1,483
|
2,538
|
71
|
Sherbrooke
|
324
|
318
|
-2
|
1,500
|
1,128
|
-25
|
1,824
|
1,446
|
-21
|
Thunder Bay
|
107
|
83
|
-22
|
96
|
48
|
-50
|
203
|
131
|
-35
|
Toronto
|
6,036
|
6,056
|
0
|
59,172
|
28,344
|
-52
|
65,208
|
34,400
|
-47
|
Trois-Rivières
|
162
|
213
|
31
|
744
|
744
|
-
|
906
|
957
|
6
|
Vancouver
|
4,548
|
3,532
|
-22
|
27,516
|
22,440
|
-18
|
32,064
|
25,972
|
-19
|
Victoria
|
621
|
549
|
-12
|
2,604
|
6,756
|
159
|
3,225
|
7,305
|
127
|
Windsor
|
678
|
413
|
-39
|
1,464
|
312
|
-79
|
2,142
|
725
|
-66
|
Winnipeg
|
2,269
|
2,491
|
10
|
1,140
|
6,096
|
435
|
3,409
|
8,587
|
152
_______________________________
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
