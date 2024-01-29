The protein bar brand is leaning into its "No B.S." motto and invites Canadians to put the "work" into "workout" by launching limited run resistance bands to help fuel their goals – and even reward them for it.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Every year, countless Canadians set new goals with as many as 43 percent focused on improving their health and wellness, according to an Abacus Data study.

Today, RXBAR® protein bar is launching a two-part national giveaway to help Canadians conquer their fitness goals, centered around a limited run of resistance bands aptly named RXBands™.

RXBAR® releases resistance bands loaded with rewards to help Canadians crush their fitness goals (CNW Group/RXBAR Canada)

To give away RXBands™ to fitness enthusiasts across the country, RXBAR® is partnering with three fitness personalities on Instagram. The resistance bands are equipped with a unique code that is only revealed when you put in the work to stretch the band. Canadians can win even more prizes by entering their unique code at the dedicated website with prizes like an Apple Watch, gift cards to Sport Chek, and boxes of RXBAR® protein bars up for grabs.

"At RXBAR®, No B.S. isn't just our motto–it's our mindset,"' says Nicole Gawen, Head of Marketing at Kellanova. "We wanted to provide a real, tangible solution to help people stay motivated on their fitness journey. After all, you get out what you put in, and no workout proves that better than resistance bands."

Visit Phil Mackenzie (@leansquad), Beverley Cheng (@beverleycheng), and Jose Lopez (@joselopez_fit) on Instagram to enter for your chance to win an RXBand™ with the contest closing on February 12.

About RXBAR®

RXBAR® is a protein bar made from real, simple ingredients. Every RXBAR® includes egg whites, dates, and a variety of nuts, and has 12 g of protein. They come in a variety of flavours including chocolate sea salt, peanut butter chocolate, blueberry, and vanilla almond. RXBAR® protein bars can be purchased at your local grocery store.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands in Canada including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, Nutri-Grain®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Kellanova brands generated an estimated $12.6 billion in net sales in 2022.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.kellanova.ca for more information.

About the Study: Abacus Data

The survey was conducted between January 7-12, 2022, with a sample size of 2,200 Canadian adults from a set of partner panels. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

