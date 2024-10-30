This innovative offering combines fan-favourite flavours in a bowtie-shaped snack available in a new bagged format.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Pringles®, a favourite snack of Canadians, has just introduced a brand-new way to enjoy these delicious crisps with the launch of Pringles® Mingles™, the brand's first-ever puffed offering. Pringles® Mingles™ offer a puffy, delicious, and flavourful experience in a new shareable pack format.

The new Pringles® Mingles™ puffs are crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside, with each bite-sized chip featuring a bowtie-style shape, inspired by the iconic Mr. P. Appealing to flavour palettes across demographics, Pringles® Mingles™ are ideal for all snacking occasions.

Pringles® Mingles™ are available in three unique flavours:

Pringles® Mingles ™ Cheddar & Sour Cream flavour : Hints of buttery cheddar cheese seamlessly blend with creamy, tangy sour cream notes to create a harmonious savoury and zesty flavour combination that will leave fans craving more.

™ : Hints of buttery cheddar cheese seamlessly blend with creamy, tangy sour cream notes to create a harmonious savoury and zesty flavour combination that will leave fans craving more. Pringles® Mingles ™ Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch flavour : Sharp, aged white cheddar cheese flavour meets zippy buttermilk and herb ranch notes, creating the perfect balance of cheesiness and tanginess in every munchable bite.

™ : Sharp, aged white cheddar cheese flavour meets zippy buttermilk and herb ranch notes, creating the perfect balance of cheesiness and tanginess in every munchable bite. Pringles® Mingles™ Dill Pickle & Ranch flavour: Zesty dill pickle mingles with buttermilk and herbaceous ranch notes for a tantalizing flavour experience.

"Pringles® are an iconic Canadian snack and we can't wait for fans to delight their tastebuds with Pringles® Mingles™ puffs, Kellanova's newest innovation," said Nicole Gawen, VP Marketing, Kellanova. "This light, airy and crispy snack mingles together fan-favourite flavours, and the new shareable format makes it easy to share with friends and family, at-home watching a big game, at a party or on-the-go."

Pringles® Mingles™ are now available at major retailers across Canada.

Visit pringles.com/ca/en/products/mingles.html for more details.

About Kellanova:

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, well-being, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and our methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.ca/en_CA/home.html

