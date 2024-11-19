Pringles® mascot Mr. P embraces the Movember tradition of shaving his iconic moustache via the brand's social media channels to help raise awareness

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, Pringles® Canada is partnering with Movember – the world's leading men's health charity – to help raise awareness and spark meaningful dialogue about men's mental health. During the month of Movember, Pringles® will donate up to $50,000 and is launching an engaging social media campaign to foster meaningful conversations around men's mental health.

Together, Pringles® and Movember are "popping open" important discussions through the promotion of the Movember Conversations tool, a free, interactive platform designed to help people level up their skills when it comes to discussing mental health. The online tool uses a module-based guided approach to tough conversations relevant in today's world covering topics such as job loss, social isolation and family pressures. Last year, Pringles® and Movember's partnership generated close to 40,000 clicks for Movember Conversations highlighting just how motivated Canadians are to help close ones in need and foster meaningful discussions around mental health. To learn more, check out this year's Movember Conversations tool: https://conversations.movember.com/en/pringles-campaign-2024/.

"Whether it's to support a friend or a partner, we're delighted to be promoting the Movember Conversations tool to give people more approachable ways to navigate what can often be tough discussions around mental health," says Nicole Gawen, Canada Marketing and Wellbeing Lead, Kellanova Canada. "Pringles® is built around connecting with others through shared experiences and this comes to life in our continued partnership with Movember underscoring our commitment to supporting mental wellness and health across Canadian communities."

In addition to its donation, Pringles® kicked off the month of November by shaving the iconic moustache off its beloved mascot, Mr. P, as seen exclusively through the brand's social media channels.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Pringles® and of course, Mr. P's participation in the long-standing Movember tradition of shaving his moustache," says Todd Minerson, Movember Canada Country Director. "By promoting Movember Conversations, this partnership helps Movember continue to break down stigmas around mental health and provide people with helpful tools for fostering tough to have, but essential, conversations that make difference in the lives of men across Canada."

Those interested in supporting Mr. P on his Movember journey can donate here.

About Movember:

Since 2003, Movember has challenged the status quo, shaken up men's health research, and transformed the way that health services reach and support men. With the help of their global network of supporters, they have raised over $1.3 billion for men's health, funding more than 1,300 men's health projects worldwide – including some of the largest prostate cancer registries in the world. Movember is committed to advancing this work by pioneering new research, supporting cutting-edge treatments, promoting healthy behaviours, and advocating for gender-responsive healthcare that better meets the unique needs of men. By improving men's health, we can have a profoundly positive impact on men, their families, and their communities.

To learn more, please visit Movember.com.

About Kellanova:

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, well-being, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and our methodology, please visit our website at kellanova.ca.

