Ms. Fernandes has held a number of executive roles in business development, commercial strategy operations, and country management over her 22-year career in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she served as Takeda's Group Vice-President and Head of Rare Disease Franchise for Europe and Canada, responsible for a portfolio of more than 15 brands across three disease areas—namely Rare Metabolic Disorders, Rare Hematology, and Rare Hereditary Angioedema and Transplants—in a total of 38 countries.

"Rute is an inspiring leader who has acquired broad experience in senior management roles and a deep understanding of rare diseases internationally," said Giles Platford, President of the Europe and Canada Business Unit at Takeda. "Canada is a critical market for Takeda's global operations and I am confident that under Rute's leadership, Takeda will strengthen our position as a leading biopharmaceutical company in the country, delivering highly innovative medicines and transformative care to Canadians."

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company with an unwavering commitment to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to people around the world. Established in Canada in 2009, Takeda is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Canada and a leader in the treatment of rare diseases.

"I am delighted to have been selected to lead Takeda Canada and work alongside the many talented individuals that make up the Canadian Team," said Rute Fernandes. "This is an important time for our industry in Canada, and I look forward to ensuring sustainable access to innovative medicines for Canadians who need them most."

Ms. Fernandes holds a Master's in Economics from the Nova School of Business & Economics and an MBA from HEC Lausanne.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian marketing and sales organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, headquartered in Japan. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK ) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions.



Additional information about Takeda Canada is available at www.takeda.com/en-ca

SOURCE Takeda Canada, Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Amanda Jacobs, [email protected], +1 647 798 2231

Related Links

www.takedacanada.com

