MONTREAL, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Rustica Foods Inc., a privately held company and leader in Canadian pizza manufacturing, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year – a significant milestone in a journey built on quality, innovation, and expertise in the agri-food sector.

Founded on May 3, 2000, Rustica Foods has grown from a small local business to one of Canada's largest pizza manufacturers. Based in Anjou, Montreal, the company was founded by Richard Morgante and his family and later joined in 2011 by his business partner Vincent Giove. Rustica has undergone a remarkable transformation, moving from fresh pizza production to becoming a leader in both fresh and frozen pizza segments, marketing its own brands Rustica and Mia, while also manufacturing for major private-label brands both domestically and internationally.

The company has distinguished itself through its commitment to employee development, the adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, and strategic market expansion. These sustained efforts have earned it numerous accolades, including being named a finalist for the SIAL Prix Alizé Awards for Innovative Export Strategy, and the Inno-Centre Award, recognizing its outstanding contributions to innovation in the sector.

"As we reach this important milestone, we are extremely proud of how far we've come," says Richard Morgante, President and CEO of Rustica Foods. "Our success is driven by the passion of our team, the loyalty of our partners, and our constant commitment to innovation."

Recognized as a trusted co-manufacturer for several national brands, both in Canada and internationally, Rustica Foods continues to expand globally. With the introduction of new pizza product lines and the ongoing integration of advanced manufacturing technologies, the company is agile in responding to market trends and consumer expectations.

In 2025, Rustica proudly unveils its new Detroit-style pan pizzas, launched under the Rustica brand. This bold and savory innovation is entering a rapidly growing segment of the Canadian market. Selected for SIAL Innovation 2025, this makes Rustica the only Canadian producer of this type of pizza. This launch adds to an already rich portfolio, which includes the top-selling stuffed crust pizzas in Canada, rising crust pizzas, pizzeria-style stone-baked crust pizzas, fresh tomato pizzas, long-shelf-life pizza crusts, and a variety of other innovative products – all proudly made in Canada, primarily with locally sourced ingredients.

Looking ahead, Rustica Foods will soon begin construction of a third production facility, set to open in early 2026. This expansion is part of an ambitious $65 million growth plan, made possible by a strategic partnership with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Export Development Canada (EDC).

This significant investment will allow Rustica to modernize its facilities, automate production lines, acquire cutting-edge equipment, and increase manufacturing capacity while accelerating its global development.

"This strategic partnership will allow us to fast-track key projects, including the launch of new innovative products and expanding our export markets. We are proud to work with partners who share our vision for sustainable growth driven by innovation," says Vincent Giove, Vice President & CSO of Rustica Foods.

As Rustica Foods celebrates 25 years of excellence, the company remains true to its core values while continuing its mission: to deliver quality, innovation, and leadership in the pizza industry.

