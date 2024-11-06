Introducing Rustica brand Detroit Style Pan Pizzas:

A New addition to our frozen pizza line-up launching this Fall 2024 in Canada. A union of tradition and passion that'll steal your heart with every bite. Descended from Sicilian roots, this pizza boasts the rich flavors atop a Detroit-style crust, crispy and caramelized on the edges, yet fluffy inside. As a special touch, each box of pizza includes our signature pizza pan, perfect for sharing moments of love.

Experience the Bold Flavors of Rustica's Four New Detroit Style Pan Pizza Varieties

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - We are thrilled to announce the addition of a new frozen pizza segment to our Rustica brand, dedicated to bringing the authentic taste of Detroit-Style Pan Pizzas to your home. Known for its crispy, cheesy crust, signature squares, and bold toppings, Detroit Style Pan Pizza is a fan favorite, and Rustica is here to deliver that iconic flavor in four delicious varieties. Unlike the thick, dense doughs of Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas, Detroit-Style Pan Pizzas feature a light and airy dough similar to focaccia or Sicilian-style dough. This creates a perfect balance of a chewy, yet crispy crust, offering a unique and delightful taste experience.

Detroit Style Pan Pizza Assortment (CNW Group/Rustica Foods)

Rustica's New Pizza Lineup:

DOUBLE PEPPERONI:



For the pepperoni lovers, this pizza is generously topped with layers of crispy, flavorful pepperoni, complemented by a rich tomato sauce and a perfect blend of cheeses that melt to perfection.



4 CHEESE & GARLIC:



A cheese lover's dream, this pizza features a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Asiago, and Parmesan cheeses, all topped with a creamy garlic sauce for an extra burst of flavor.



MEAT LOVERS:



Packed with hearty toppings, the Meat Lovers pizza is loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and bacon, offering a savory experience with every bite.



DELUXE:



The ultimate combination pizza, the Deluxe is dressed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green & red peppers, and onions, all layered over delicious cheese and our rich tomato sauce.

"We created this new pizza segment to offer an elevated pizza experience that captures the essence of Detroit Style Pan Pizza," said Richard Morgante, President & CEO at Rustica Foods Inc. "Each of our new Rustica pizzas is crafted with high-quality ingredients and a commitment to delivering a unique and satisfying taste experience that stands out in the frozen pizza aisle." Rustica's Detroit Style Pan Pizzas will be available at select grocery stores nationwide starting September 29th, 2024. Perfect for a family dinner, game night, or any occasion that calls for a delicious, easy-to-prepare meal, Rustica pizzas promise to be a hit with pizza lovers everywhere. This innovative pizza segment is the perfect addition to our current pizza lineup of Stuffed Crust, Rising Crust, Pizzeria style and our Singles pizzas.

For more information about Rustica and where to find our new Detroit Style Pan Pizzas, visit www.rusticafoods.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok and LinkedIn.

Website: www.rusticafoods.com

Instagram: LesAlimentsRustica

LinkedIn: Aliments_Rustica

Facebook: LesAlimentsRustica

TikTok: RusticaPizzaFanClub

About Rustica Foods Inc:

Since 2000, Rustica is a leading Canadian pizza manufacture of delectable fresh & frozen pizzas products, committed to bringing innovative and high-quality pizza experiences to consumers. With the launch of Rustica brand Detroit Style Pan Pizzas, we continue our tradition of delivering delicious and convenient pizza meal options that families can enjoy together.

SOURCE Rustica Foods

Media Contact: Isabella D'Ovidio, Sales & Marketing Director, Rustica Foods Inc., 514-325-9009 ext. 115, [email protected]