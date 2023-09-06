Run for One, Run for All: The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure Returns on October 1

With 1 in 8 women expected to face a diagnosis in their lifetime, most Canadians know someone who will be affected by breast cancer. When you run for one, you run for all.

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and CIBC invite all Canadians to lace up their shoes and come together to make a real difference for those impacted by breast cancer at the 32nd annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Taking place in 53 communities across the country, the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is Canada's largest single-day, volunteer-led initiative in support of the breast cancer cause. The event raises funds for world-leading research and vitally important support programs to help people facing breast cancer live longer, fuller lives.

"The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is an inspiring day that brings people, families and communities across Canada together to make a difference for people living with or beyond breast cancer," says Tanya Henry, Vice President of Signature Programs Canadian Cancer Society. "Thanks to our supporters and partners, important progress is being made in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. Proceeds raised at last year's Run are now supporting researchers to develop an immunotherapy vaccine to treat triple negative breast cancer, one of the most difficult to treat types of breast cancer, and many other promising CCS-funded research projects."

Breast cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer among women, with 1 in 8 women expected to face a diagnosis in their lifetime. By fundraising and participating in the Run, Canadians are making a real, lasting difference. Over the last 5 years, CCS has invested over $53 million in breast cancer research across the country. Today, 89% of women and 76% of men with breast cancer survive at least 5 years past their diagnosis. Notably, since its peak in 1986, the breast cancer death rate has been nearly cut in half.

This significant progress is thanks to Canadians' continued commitment to changing the future of breast cancer forever. In 2022, 45,000 Canadians came together in-person and virtually to participate in the CIBC Run for the Cure, raising more than $13 million. Funds raised through the Run go towards compassionate support programs like transportation services, accommodation, wig services, an online community and toll-free helpline, as well as making a lasting impact on improved breast cancer outcomes through life-saving research.

For the past 27 years, CIBC has partnered with CCS and provided unwavering support, helping transform the Run into a nationwide breast cancer movement. Since 1997, more than 10,000 CIBC employees each year have volunteered, fundraised and run in communities across the country to bring Canadians closer to changing the future of breast cancer forever. To date, Team CIBC has raised over $60 million.

"Each year, CIBC and our team members from across Canada come together to help change the future of breast cancer," says Anna Goncalves, Senior Vice-President, HR Advisory, Workforce Transformation & Leadership, CIBC. "Breast cancer affects so many and we are proud to support a cause that's important to our clients and communities, bringing us closer to realizing our collective ambition of creating a future where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis. When we run for one, we run for all."

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is open to everyone. Participants can register to run or walk a 5-kilometre or 1-kilometre route at a Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure site in their community. Canadians can also participate from anywhere in Canada by registering for My Run. Any Where. Any Way. Visit cibcrunforthecure.com to register or donate today.

Representatives from the Canadian Cancer Society and CIBC are available for interviews upon request.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to shape a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to make lives better today and transform the future of cancer forever. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at cibc.mediaroom.com

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For further information: Photo and video assets or to schedule an interview, please contact: Connor Marois, Consultant, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, [email protected], 647 800 5871