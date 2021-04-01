RUDSAK's Unified Capsule Collection - launched FW20 - is the latest example of the brand's groundbreaking outerwear. Gender-fluid coats and puffers provide warmth and functionality while neutral silhouettes challenge fashion's once-rigid gender norms. RUDSAK is also mindfully incorporating recycled fabrics, including its signature lightweight down, as part of the company's growing commitment to sustainability.

For Spring 2021, RUDSAK is unveiling a fresh new palette of bold hues to usher in the warmer months. This vibrant collection embodies all the hallmarks consumers have come to expect from RUDSAK including streamlined tailoring and technical construction infused with luxe fabrics. Elevated details, like four-way stretch and durable ripstop, deliver the movement, comfort and versatility RUDSAK is known for.

"Canadians are embracing the outdoors more than ever before and need outerwear that is not only high-performance, but a conduit for self-expression and individual style," said Evik Asatoorian, Founder and Creator of RUDSAK. The Spring collection encourages consumers to #ColourYourWay, moving to their own beat and defining their personal style. "Our mission at RUDSAK is to create premium quality apparel that empowers confidence and inspires people to live their most authentic life."

In line with the evolving times, the brand has also elevated its consumer shopping experience, leveraging innovative user experience tools like Shopify Plus, Heyday, and Uber. RUDSAK also delivers personalized expertise with private in-store styling appointments. "We've seen a change in how consumers purchase and what they look for, so we have optimized our e-commerce and in-store experience to cater to those needs", said Asatoorian.

Looking ahead, this May the company has exciting plans to enter into the Asian market further expanding RUDSAK on a global scale.

For more information about RUDSAK, please visit www.rudsak.com

