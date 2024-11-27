RUDSAK Canada Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary: The Quebec Luxury Fashion Brand Continues Its International Expansion

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - RUDSAK Canada, a leading Quebec luxury fashion brand, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of unparalleled craftsmanship and unique style. Renowned for its bold and elegant designs, as well as its expertise in leather, RUDSAK commemorates this milestone with the opening of a new store at Royalmount, in Montreal, alongside two additional locations in Chicago and Washington, further solidifying its global presence with 25 stores across Canada and the United States.

To honour its 30th anniversary, RUDSAK is also launching a special limited-edition collection that reimagines iconic leather designs from the 1990s by blending them with contemporary materials and modern cuts, catering to today's consumers.

Guided by the visionary leadership of its founder and president, Evik Asatoorian, and his passion for creating bold, rebellious, and spirited fashion, every piece reflects RUDSAK's commitment to quality and innovation. Over the past three decades, the brand has expanded its offerings to include clothing, footwear, bags, and accessories, all featuring its distinctive signature style.

Sustainability remains a core priority for the company, with 75% of its collections made from recycled fabrics. RUDSAK has also achieved significant milestones in technology, customer experience, and international growth. Through strategic partnerships with international retailers, RUDSAK products are now sold across three continents: North America, Europe, and Asia.

"It is an immense honour to be contributing to shaping the Canadian fashion landscape for 30 years and to showcase Quebec talent on the global stage," said Evik Asatoorian, founder and president of RUDSAK. "As a leader in luxury fashion, this anniversary is a tribute not only to our innovative designs, but also to our deep commitment to our heritage and the brand's iconic style. This renewed passion, found in each of our collections, combined with our dedication to standing out in an ever-evolving market, is at the heart of our enduring success."

RUDSAK proudly employs over 275 professionals in Canada and the United States, and plans to continue expanding in the coming years with the opening of additional retail locations.

Join us in celebrating three decades of iconic fashion with reinvented styles—experience the innovation, craftsmanship, and rebellious spirit that define RUDSAK: https://rudsak.com/pages/30th-anniversary

About RUDSAK

Founded in 1994, RUDSAK is a Canadian fashion brand renowned for its outerwear that combines luxury and performance. By blending fashion and functionality, RUDSAK's collections feature leather jackets, down coats, footwear, and accessories, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

