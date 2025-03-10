RUBELLITE ENERGY CORP. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS, YEAR-END 2024 RESERVES, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND FIRST QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Corp. ("Rubellite" or the "Company"), is pleased to report its fourth quarter 2024 financial and operating results and select information from the Company's independent year-end 2024 reserve report, evaluated by McDaniel and Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"), provides an operations update and provides first quarter and full year 2025 guidance. A copy of Rubellite's audited financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 will be available on the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

On October 31, 2024 , the Company, Rubellite Energy Inc., and Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual") completed the previously announced recombination transaction by way of an arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act ( Alberta ) (the "Recombination Transaction") (1) . In accordance with the Recombination Transaction, (i) holders of common shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. received one (1) common share of the Company for every one (1) common share of Rubellite Energy Inc. held, (ii) holders of common shares of Perpetual received one (1) common share of the Company for every five (5) Perpetual common shares held, and (iii) Perpetual's outstanding senior notes ( $26.2 million in face value) were converted into 11.6 million common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $2.25 per share. At closing, shareholders of Rubellite Energy Inc. held 67.6 million shares (72.7%), Perpetual shareholders held 13.7 million shares (14.8%) and holders of Perpetual senior notes held the remaining 12.5% of the Company.

, the Company, Rubellite Energy Inc., and Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual") completed the previously announced recombination transaction by way of an arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act ( ) (the "Recombination Transaction") . In accordance with the Recombination Transaction, (i) holders of common shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. received one (1) common share of the Company for every one (1) common share of Rubellite Energy Inc. held, (ii) holders of common shares of Perpetual received one (1) common share of the Company for every five (5) Perpetual common shares held, and (iii) Perpetual's outstanding senior notes ( in face value) were converted into 11.6 million common shares of the Company at a conversion price of per share. At closing, shareholders of Rubellite Energy Inc. held 67.6 million shares (72.7%), Perpetual shareholders held 13.7 million shares (14.8%) and holders of Perpetual senior notes held the remaining 12.5% of the Company. Rubellite delivered record fourth quarter conventional heavy oil sales production of 7,754 bbl/d that exceeded guidance and was 30% higher than the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2024 - 5,954 bbl/d) and 84% above the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4 2023 - 4,209 bbl/d). Fourth quarter total sales production of 10,386 boe/d (77% heavy oil and NGL) was up 74% and 147% from the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023. Production growth relative to the third quarter of 2024 was driven by the successful drilling program at Figure Lake, the full quarter impact of the acquisition of Buffalo Mission Energy Corp. (the "BMEC Acquisition") which closed on August 2, 2024 , and two months of operations at East Edson following the closing of the Recombination Transaction, which added an average of 2,627 boe/d of sales volumes (14.1 MMcf/d of conventional natural gas and 275 bbl/d of NGL). During the fourth quarter, there were seventeen (14.25 net) wells brought on production from the heavy oil drilling program at both Figure Lake and Frog Lake.

, and two months of operations at following the closing of the Recombination Transaction, which added an average of 2,627 boe/d of sales volumes (14.1 MMcf/d of conventional natural gas and 275 bbl/d of NGL). During the fourth quarter, there were seventeen (14.25 net) wells brought on production from the heavy oil drilling program at both Figure Lake and Frog Lake. Rubellite delivered 2024 exit rate sales production for the month of December of 12,027 boe/d (8,083 bbl/d heavy oil), exceeding previous production guidance ranges of 11,300 to 11,800 boe/d of total sales (7,500 to 7,900 bbl/d heavy oil).

Exploration and development capital expenditures (2) totaled $34.4 million for the fourth quarter bringing expenditures to $101.7 million in 2024. Fourth quarter spending included costs to drill, complete, equip and tie-in nine (9.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development / step-out delineation wells at Figure Lake, five (3.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development wells at Frog Lake and one (1.0 net) exploratory horizontal four-leg multi-lateral well at Calling Lake / Nixon. Included in fourth quarter development capital spending was $1.8 million for the Figure Lake gas conservation project, bringing total gas plant and pipeline expenditures to $7.2 million in 2024.

totaled for the fourth quarter bringing expenditures to in 2024. Fourth quarter spending included costs to drill, complete, equip and tie-in nine (9.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development / step-out delineation wells at Figure Lake, five (3.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development wells at Frog Lake and one (1.0 net) exploratory horizontal four-leg multi-lateral well at / Nixon. Included in fourth quarter development capital spending was for the Figure Lake gas conservation project, bringing total gas plant and pipeline expenditures to in 2024. Adjusted funds flow before transaction costs (2) in the fourth quarter was $35.9 million ( $0.41 per share) compared to the third quarter of $25.0 million or $0.37 /share (Q4 2023 - $17.1 million or $0.27 per share). Adjusted funds flow after transaction costs (2) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $31.6 and $93.8 million (three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 - $16.9 and $54.2 million ).

in the fourth quarter was ( per share) compared to the third quarter of or /share (Q4 2023 - or per share). Adjusted funds flow after transaction costs for the three and twelve months ended were and (three and twelve months ended - and ). Cash costs (2) were $18.6 million or $19.45 /boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q3 2024 - $13.5 million or $24.72 /boe; Q4 2023 - $7.9 million or $20.49 /boe).

were or /boe in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q3 2024 - or /boe; Q4 2023 - or /boe). Net income was $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2023 - $9.5 million net income).

in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2023 - net income). As at December 31, 2024 , net debt (2) was $154.0 million , an increase from $51.0 million as at December 31, 2023 as a result of the BMEC Acquisition during the third quarter of 2024 and capital expenditures of $108.9 million in 2024 which exceeded adjusted funds flow of $93.8 million . The Recombination Transaction did not have a material impact on net debt as consideration was primarily from the issuance of Rubellite shares with minimal net debt assumed. At December 31, 2024 , net debt to Q4 2024 annualized adjusted funds flow before transaction costs (2) was 1.1 times.

, net debt was , an increase from as at December 31, 2023 as a result of the BMEC Acquisition during the third quarter of 2024 and capital expenditures of in 2024 which exceeded adjusted funds flow of . The Recombination Transaction did not have a material impact on net debt as consideration was primarily from the issuance of Rubellite shares with minimal net debt assumed. At , net debt to Q4 2024 annualized adjusted funds flow before transaction costs was 1.1 times. Rubellite had available liquidity(2) at December 31, 2024 of $30.4 million , comprised of the $140.0 million borrowing limit of Rubellite's first lien credit facility, less current bank borrowings of $108.5 million , outstanding letters of credit of $3.6 million offset by cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million .

OPERATIONS UPDATE

In 2024, operational goals were focused on: (1) maximizing the Net Present Value ("NPV") of development locations at Figure Lake through advancements in well design; (2) de-risking the prospective location inventory at Figure Lake through confirmatory step-out drilling; (3) construction and commissioning of the solution gas gathering and natural gas sales infrastructure at Figure Lake; and (4) integration of the Frog Lake assets acquired through the BMEC Acquisition. Positive advancement of these objectives successfully converted the vast majority of Rubellite's ~316 net heavy oil development locations(1) to high confidence locations, solidifying the foundation for Rubellite's longer term organic growth plan.

Operational goals for 2025 include: (1) advancement of enhanced oil recovery opportunities at Figure Lake; (2) ongoing improvement of well designs and development costs across the portfolio; and (3) testing and de-risking of secondary Mannville Stack sands at Frog Lake.

Greater Figure Lake (Figure Lake and Edwand)

Production from the Greater Figure Lake area averaged 5,228 bbl/d (100% heavy oil) in December 2024 and 4,953 bbl/d (100% heavy oil) for the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Rubellite operated two rigs to drill and rig release a total of nine (9.0 net) horizontal wells in the Greater Figure Lake area, all targeting the Clearwater formation, bringing the total number of wells drilled in the year to thirty-four (34.0 net) wells. Average results from the 2024 capital program across the Greater Figure Lake field continue to meet or exceed expectations, solidifying confidence in the geologic model and affirming the 243.0 net drilling inventory locations, including 65.6 net proven undeveloped and 30.6 probable undeveloped(1) identified. Under a one-rig program drilling 18 wells per year, the location count at Figure Lake represents over 13 years of economic inventory.

Well Design Pilot

During the second half of 2024, the Company executed a pilot drilling project at the 6-19-62-18W4 Pad (the "6-19 Pad") and 1-25-62-19W4 Pad (the "1-25" Pad) to validate the predicted economic advantage of implementing tighter inter-leg spacing in the Clearwater formation at Figure Lake. Specifically, the Company reduced the distance between laterals from 50m to approximately 33m, and commensurately increased the number of legs from eight to twelve, thereby also increasing the open hole lateral length per well from ~10,000 meters to ~15,000 meters while maintaining the same approximate area coverage per well. Early productivity data from the tighter spacing design is encouraging, both on a per meter and total production per well basis. A total of eight (8.0 net) horizontal wells were drilled with a tighter 33 meter inter-leg spacing which were compared to four (4.0 net) wells drilled with a wider 50 meter inter-leg spacing within the pilot project area. While productivity per meter of open reservoir varies with reservoir quality, the preliminary pilot results suggest that productivity per meter of open reservoir for the wells with tighter inter-leg spacing is statistically similar to the closest neighboring wells, supporting the expectation of economic production acceleration. Incremental drilling time and costs savings per meter drilled for the wells with tighter inter-leg spacing are also encouraging and in line with modeled assumptions, and in combination with early production data suggest that an increase in net asset value per unit area of land will be realized. The 00/08-23-062-19W4 was drilled with a 33 meter inter-leg spacing to a total lateral measured depth of 14,500 meters and achieved an IP30 and IP60 of 304 bbl/d and 266 bbl/d, respectively. The offsetting 02/08-23-062-19W4 was drilled to a total lateral measured depth of 18,600 meters using a hybrid multi-lateral / "fan" design and is on production at similar rates, recording an IP30 and IP60 of 360 bbl/d and 330 bbl/d, respectively.

In view of the positive pilot program results at Figure Lake, the tighter inter-leg spacing drilling design was subsequently implemented at South Edwand at the 7-5-61-17W4 Pad (the "7-5 Pad"), where the 02/06-08-61-17W4 well was drilled to a total lateral measured depth of ~16,960 meters and achieved an IP30 of 378 bbl/d and the 00/07-08-61-17W4 well was drilled to a total lateral measured depth of ~17,125 meters and achieved an IP30 of 264 bbl/d. The Company now intends to develop the remaining Greater Figure Lake area using the 33 meter inter-leg well design to maximize the net present value realized from the field.

Production results from the 2024 drilling program with a 50 meter inter-leg spacing well design averaged IP30 of 156 bbl/d (24 wells) and IP60 of 141 bbl/d (24 wells) to date, as compared to the McDaniel Type Curve(1) for the 8 leg 50 meter well design of 120 bbl/d and 112 bbl/d, respectively. Production results from the pilot program wells with a 33 meter inter-leg spacing averaged IP30 217 bbl/d (9 wells) and IP60 168 bbl/d (6 wells) to date, as compared to the McDaniel Tier 1 Type Curve(1) for the 33 meter spacing well design of IP30 177 bbl/d and IP60 169 bbl/d. Only 2024 drills that have at least 30 or 60 days of production have been included in the averages stated. Other than the producing day criteria, no wells have been excluded in the calculation of the average rate.

Inventory Conversion to Development

Of the thirty four (34.0 net) wells drilled during the year in the Greater Figure Lake area, six (6.0 net) were internally categorized as "step-out delineation" wells and were drilled to confirm new pools or pool extensions. All of the step-out delineation wells were drilled at 50 meter inter-leg spacing with a 100% success rate, with an average IP30 and IP60 of 195 bbl/d and 186 bbl/d, respectively. The success of the step-out drilling program affirms the geologic model and further supports the location inventory identified for future development.

Solution Gas Gathering and Conservation

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, construction, start-up and commissioning of the new Figure Lake gas plant located at 01-13-063-18W4 was completed, and solution gas sales commenced on January 23, 2025. Sales gas production will progressively increase through the first quarter of 2025 to the designed plant capacity of approximately 4 MMcf/d.

The tie-in and sale of solution gas at Figure Lake is forecast to deliver a rate of return in excess of 75%, enhanced by the re-activation of previously decommissioned gas gathering pipelines in the area, and a forecast reduction in carbon taxes related to reduced emissions resulting from the elimination of flaring and incineration at multiple pad sites. With expected ongoing growth in heavy oil volumes, Rubellite is evaluating options to manage additional gas volumes, including expansion of the gas plant for increased sales volumes and temporary gas storage into a depleted reservoir. The Company is also advancing a novel natural gas re-injection pilot at Figure Lake for enhanced oil recovery.

Frog Lake

Production at the Frog Lake property averaged 2,223 bbl/d (100% heavy oil) net to Rubellite in December 2024 and 2,210 bbl/d (100% heavy oil) for the fourth quarter.

Following the closing of the BMEC Acquisition on August 2, 2024, the Company drilled and rig released five (2.5 net) horizontal wells in the third quarter and five (3.0 net) horizontal wells in the fourth quarter.

The wells in 2024 were all drilled with water-based mud. Following drilling with water-based mud, the wells initially produce 100% water, and oil cuts then progressively increase through time as the wells "clean up" and recover the fluid lost to the reservoir during drilling operations. 2024 well results have been in line with expectations, excluding three (1.5 net) wells drilled in a localized structurally low area of the Waseca reservoir having higher than expected water saturations. The peak trailing 30-day average oil production, which management considers indicative of performance for wells drilled with water-based mud, was 119 bbl/d for all wells and 153 bbl/d excluding the subset of three structurally low wells.

Rubellite recently initiated a pilot project at Frog Lake to evaluate the use of oil-based mud ("OBM") as the drilling fluid, consistent with Rubellite's operations at Figure Lake where the use of OBM has demonstrated improved hole cleaning and stability, accelerated clean up, and operational improvements including reduced water handling and disposal costs as compared to conventional water-based mud systems. Definitive results from the pilot project at Frog Lake are expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025; however, drilling costs, initial oil-based mud recovery for re-use, and preliminary well performance has been encouraging, and the Company is continuing to utilize oil-based mud in its ongoing drilling operations.

While the Waseca sand is the primary zone of development at Frog Lake, several wells are being planned to additionally test the less consolidated General Petroleum and Sparky sands in 2025 and 2026, to confirm type curve assumptions and extend known pool limits. Corresponding well design work is currently underway.

Exploration

In the fourth quarter, the Company spud an exploratory four-leg open hole multi-lateral horizontal well approximately 90km north of Figure Lake in the Calling Lake / Nixon area to test a new play concept for which Rubellite currently holds 108 net sections of land. While the Company is encouraged by the quality of the oil recovered to date, significant solids production and low total production rates suggest a lack of consolidation in the reservoir, and possible collapse of the open hole laterals. Planning is underway to run a liner or drill a modified lined fishbone design later in 2025 to further evaluate the economic viability of the play.

Rubellite is continuing to advance additional exploration prospects, pursuing both land capture and play concept de-risking activities, and will report further on those activities in due course.

(1) Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . "McDaniel" means McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. independent qualified reserves evaluators. "McDaniel Reserve Report" means the independent engineering evaluation of the heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas and NGL reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2024 and a preparation date of March 10, 2025. See "Estimated Drilling Locations. Type curve assumptions for the 50 meter spacing well design are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the 2023 McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's 2023 Annual Information Form.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Rubellite plans to operate one rig drilling continuously in the Greater Figure Lake area and a second rig drilling continuously at Frog Lake, throughout 2025. Exploration and development capital spending for the first quarter of 2025 is expected to be approximately $22 to $24 million, including the drilling, completion, equipping and tie-in of: four (4.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal Clearwater development wells at Figure Lake / Edwand; six (4.5 net) multi-lateral horizontal development wells in the Waseca formation at Frog Lake (three upcoming Q1 drills and one upcoming Q2 well will be at 100% working interest as Frog Lake Energy Resources Corp. ("FLERC") has elected gross overriding royalty positions on those wells); one (0.3 net) well at Marten Hills to initiate waterflood; and one (1.0 net) exploration evaluation well. First quarter 2025 capital spending will further include approximately $1.5 million to complete the initial phase of the gas conservation project at Figure Lake and expand the gas gathering system. In West Central Alberta, $0.9 million is forecast to participate with its joint venture partner at East Edson in preparatory surface work for a four (2.0 net) well drilling program in the second half of 2025 to offset natural declines in the Company's liquids-rich natural gas production.

Factoring in recent drilling performance and type curve expectations at Figure Lake/Edwand and at Frog Lake, heavy oil sales volumes are expected to grow approximately 3% to 6% from the fourth quarter of 2024 to average between 8,000 - 8,200 bbl/d in Q1 2025. Total production sales volumes for the first quarter of 2025 are expected to be 12,000 to 12,200 boe/d (70% heavy oil and NGL).

For full year 2025, Rubellite expects to spend a total of $95 to $110 million. Planned capital activity at the low end of the spending guidance range includes: drilling eighteen (18.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells in the Greater Figure Lake area; drilling twenty-four (14.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells in the Frog Lake area; approximately $2.6 million to expand the Figure Lake gas conservation project including additional plant optimization and pipeline tie-ins; drilling one (0.3 net) well at Marten Hills to initiate waterflood; participation in the drilling of four (2.0 net) wells at East Edson; and spending to continue to evaluate additional heavy oil exploration prospects, and to advance enhanced oil recovery ideas in the Clearwater. If market conditions warrant, the Company would look to expand its planned activity levels to the high end of the spending guidance range which would further grow production levels into 2026.

Corresponding heavy oil sales volumes are expected to grow 44% to 48% year-over-year to average between 8,200 - 8,400 bbl/d in 2025. Total production sales volumes, including natural gas and NGL volumes at East Edson and solution gas sales at Figure Lake, are forecast to average 12,200 - 12,400 boe/d in 2025.

Forecast activity will be funded from adjusted funds flow(1), with excess free funds flow applied to reduce net debt(1).

Rubellite has made provisions to potentially add a second drilling rig to the Greater Figure Lake Clearwater drilling program early in the third quarter of 2025, subject to a favorable commodity price outlook in the second quarter of 2025.

Rubellite will continue to address end of life ARO, with total abandonment and reclamation expenditures of approximately $1.9 million planned for 2025. The Company's area-based mandatory spending requirement for 2025 is $1.7 million, as calculated by the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER").

Capital spending and drilling activity for the first quarter and full year 2025 is summarized in the table below:



Q1 2025(1) # of wells 2025(1) # of wells

($ millions) (gross/net) ($ millions) (gross/net) Figure Lake

4 / 4.0

18 / 18.0 Frog Lake

6 / 4.5

24 / 14.0 Marten Hills

1 / 0.3

1 / 0.3 East Edson

0 / 0.0

4 / 2.0 Exploration(2)

1 / 1.0

4 / 3.5 Total(1) $22 - $24 million 12 /9.8 $95 - $110 million 51 / 37.8

Rubellite's guidance for first quarter and full year 2025 is presented in the table below:



Q1 2025 Guidance 2025 Guidance Sales Production (boe/d) 12,000 -12,200 12,200 - 12,400 Production mix (% oil and liquids)(1) 70 % 70 % Heavy Oil Production (bbl/d) 8,000 - 8,200 8,200 - 8,400 Exploration and Development spending ($ millions)(2)(3) $22 - $24 $95 - $110 Multi-lateral development / step-out wells (net)(4) 11 (8.8) 47 (34.3) Exploration wells (net)(5) 1 (1.0) 4 (3.5) Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(2) $5.00 - $5.50 $5.00 - $5.50 Royalties (% of revenue)(2) 13% - 14% 13% - 14% Production and operating costs ($/boe)(2) $7.00 - $7.75 $7.00 - $7.75 Transportation costs ($/boe)(2) $5.50 - $6.00 $5.50 - $6.00 General and administrative costs ($/boe)(2) $3.00 - $3.50 $3.00 - $3.50

YEAR-END 2024 RESERVES HIGHLIGHTS

As presented in the McDaniel Report(1), Rubellite's proved plus probable reserves(1) at year-end 2024 are 53.0 MMboe, comprised of 51% heavy crude oil (2023 – 16.0 MMboe, 93% heavy crude oil). The Company's proved plus probable reserves grew by 37.0 MMboe (231%) year-over-year, replacing production of 2.3 MMboe by 17 times.

Growth in year-end 2024 reserves is attributed to the successful drilling program at Figure Lake and Edwand and to acquisitions which added 32.0 MMboe to the year end proved plus probable reserves balance. Acquisitions included the heavy oil producing property at Frog Lake, prospective land in Ukalta and Figure Lake, and the addition of assets in West Central Alberta through the Recombination Transaction with Perpetual which accounted for 25.0 MMboe of the proved plus probable reserve acquisition volumes. Organic growth through drilling in the Clearwater play alone added 8.2 MMboe, replacing production by 3.5 times.

Other highlights from the McDaniel Report(1) include:

Total proved reserves were 32.7 MMboe at year-end 2024, representing 62% of the Company's proved plus probable reserves (2023 – 62%) and a 228% increase over 2023 (10.0 MMboe).

Total proved developed producing reserves were 17.7 MMboe at year-end 2024, an increase of 230% over year-end 2023 and representing 33% of the Company's proved plus probable reserves (2023 - 5.3 MMboe; 33% of proved plus probable reserves).

Proved plus probable producing reserves were 23.0 MMboe at December 31, 2024 , representing 43% of total proved plus probable reserves (2023 – 7.1 MMboe; 44% of proved plus probable reserves).

, representing 43% of total proved plus probable reserves (2023 – 7.1 MMboe; 44% of proved plus probable reserves). Rubellite's total exploration, development and acquisition capital spending of $285.1 million (excluding $3.1 million of corporate capital) resulted in total proved plus probable additions of 39.3 MMboe and including a change in future development capital of $291.2 million results in Finding Development and Acquisition ("FD&A") costs of $14.66 /boe.

(excluding of corporate capital) resulted in total proved plus probable additions of 39.3 MMboe and including a change in future development capital of results in Finding Development and Acquisition ("FD&A") costs of /boe. Strong annual operating netback (4) of $49.60 /boe and relatively low cost reserve additions delivered a total proved plus probable recycle ratio of 3.4 times.

of /boe and relatively low cost reserve additions delivered a total proved plus probable recycle ratio of 3.4 times. The McDaniel Report includes a total of 200 gross (152.7 net) booked undeveloped drilling locations, which are comprised of 131 (102.6 net) proved undeveloped and 69 (50.1 net) probable undeveloped locations. Of these, 99 gross (96.2 net) are in the greater Figure Lake area with 66 (65.6 net) that are proved undeveloped and 33 (30.6 net) probable undeveloped.

Rubellite has made advances in optimizing well configuration throughout 2024 to maximize net present value and better exploit the Clearwater formation in Figure Lake and Edwand. Nine gross (9.0 net) 33 meter inter-leg spaced pilot wells (" 33m wells") were drilled in 2024 to assess this exploitation technique (compared to typical 50 meter inter-leg spaced wells (" 50m wells"). Results to date (3-4 months of production history) indicate a 1:1 scaling for rate on the additional meters drilled, while maintaining the same areal footprint of a 50 meter well. This exploitation strategy maintains future well placement and location count, while increasing rates, reserves and net present values. All future Figure Lake development locations reflected in the McDaniel Report are booked as 33 meter wells and McDaniel has made adjustments to the year-end 2024 type curve to reflect this well design change.

formation in Figure Lake and Edwand. Nine gross (9.0 net) 33 meter inter-leg spaced pilot wells (" wells") were drilled in 2024 to assess this exploitation technique (compared to typical 50 meter inter-leg spaced wells (" wells"). Results to date (3-4 months of production history) indicate a 1:1 scaling for rate on the additional meters drilled, while maintaining the same areal footprint of a 50 meter well. This exploitation strategy maintains future well placement and location count, while increasing rates, reserves and net present values. All future Figure Lake development locations reflected in the McDaniel Report are booked as 33 meter wells and McDaniel has made adjustments to the year-end 2024 type curve to reflect this well design change. The Figure Lake Tier 1 type curve (2) total proved plus probable reserves increased 7.7% to 140 Mboe per well (2023 - 130 Mboe per 50m well) with future development costs of $2.5 million per 33m well (2023 - $1.9 million per 50m well). The Figure Lake type curve IP30 rate increased to 177 bbl/d from the year end 2023 Tier 1 50m type curve IP30 of 119 bbl/d due to the positive performance from 2024 wells including results from both the 50m and 33m inter-leg spacing wells.

total proved plus probable reserves increased 7.7% to 140 Mboe per well (2023 - 130 Mboe per well) with future development costs of per well (2023 - per well). The Figure Lake type curve IP30 rate increased to 177 bbl/d from the year end 2023 Tier 1 type curve IP30 of 119 bbl/d due to the positive performance from 2024 wells including results from both the and inter-leg spacing wells. All abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation obligations are included in the McDaniel Report, consistent with year-end 2023. Decommissioning obligations for wells assigned reserves are forecast to occur at end of life while the additional costs expected to be incurred to abandon and reclaim non-reserve wells, facilities and pipelines are forecast in accordance with regulatory asset retirement obligation spending requirements for inactive wells.

Based on the three consultant average price (McDaniel, GLJ, Sproule) forecasts (the "Consultant Average Price Forecast") used by McDaniel, the net present value ("NPV") of Rubellite's total proved plus probable reserves (discounted at 10%) before income tax, was $721.5 million (2023 – $322.1 million ). The 124% NPV10 increase is related primarily to acquisitions, as well as organic growth in Figure Lake.

(2023 – ). The 124% NPV10 increase is related primarily to acquisitions, as well as organic growth in Figure Lake. Rubellite's undeveloped land at year-end 2024, was independently assessed in the Seaton-Jordan Report (3) , at $48.8 million , an increase of 19.9% from $40.7 million at year-end 2023.

, at , an increase of 19.9% from at year-end 2023. Based on the Consultant Average Price Forecast, Rubellite's reserve-based net asset value ("NAV")(4) (discounted at 10%) at year-end 2024, inclusive of the independent assessment of undeveloped land and net of the Company's year-end 2024 total net debt(4) and other obligations, which includes $154.0 million of net debt, $19.9 million of other obligations and an estimated mark-to-market value of financial hedges relative to the Consultant Average Price Forecast as of January 1, 2025 of $4.7 million , is estimated at $601.1 million ( $6.47 per share) as compared to $321.3 million ( $5.14 per share) at year-end 2023.

YEAR-END 2024 RESERVES DATA

The reserves data set forth below is based upon the report of McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") dated effective December 31, 2024, with a preparation date of March 10, 2025 (the "McDaniel Report"). The following presentation summarizes the Company's crude oil, natural gas liquids and conventional natural gas reserves and the net present values before income tax of future net revenue for the Company's reserves using the forecast prices and costs reflected in the McDaniel Report. The McDaniel Report has been prepared in accordance with definitions, standards, and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). McDaniel prepared the McDaniel Report using their own technical assumptions and interpretations, methodologies and cost assumptions and the equal weighting of the three consultant (McDaniel, GLJ Ltd., Sproule Associates Limited) average price forecasts (the "Consultant Average Price Forecast") as outlined in the table below entitled "Price Forecast". See "Reserves Data and Other Metrics" for additional cautionary language, explanations and discussion and "Forward Looking Information and Statements" for principal assumptions and risks that may apply.

Corporate Reserves



Light & Medium

Crude Oil Natural Gas

Liquids Conventional

Natural Gas Barrels of oil

equivalent

(Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mboe) Proved







Developed Producing 7,932 889 53,021 17,659 Developed Non-producing 110 2 176 141 Undeveloped 7,836 684 38,222 14,890 Total Proved ("1P")(1) 15,878 1,576 91,419 32,690 Total Probable 10,976 884 50,749 20,318 Total Proved plus Probable ("2P")(1) 26,854 2,460 142,167 53,009

Reserves Value

The estimated before tax net present value ("NPV") of future net revenues associated with Rubellite's reserves effective December 31, 2024, and based on the McDaniel Report and the Consultant Average Price Forecast, are summarized in the following table:

($ thousands) 0 % 5 % 10 % 15 % 20 % Proved









Developed Producing 376,886 339,307 303,259 274,457 251,722 Developed Non-producing 4,147 3,887 3,623 3,383 3,171 Undeveloped 260,496 184,411 133,496 97,998 72,317 Total Proved(1) 641,529 527,604 440,378 375,838 327,211 Total Probable 568,898 387,221 281,160 214,595 170,200 Total Proved plus Probable(1) 1,210,427 914,825 721,538 590,433 497,411

Price Forecast

The Consultant Average Price Forecast December 31, 2024, price forecast used for the purposes of preparing the McDaniel Report is summarized as follows:

Year WTI @ Cushing WCS @ Hardisty AECO/NIT spot Exchange Rate

(US$/bbl) (C$/bbl) (C$/MMbtu) ($US/$CDN) 2025 71.58 82.69 2.36 0.712 2026 74.48 84.27 3.33 0.728 2027 75.81 83.81 3.48 0.743 2028 77.66 85.70 3.69 0.743 2029 79.22 87.45 3.76 0.743 2030 80.80 89.25 3.83 0.743 2031 82.42 91.04 3.91 0.743 2032 84.06 92.85 3.99 0.743 2033 85.74 94.71 4.07 0.743 2034 87.46 96.61 4.15 0.743 2035+ +2 % +2 % +2 % constant

Reserves Reconciliation

The following reconciliation of Rubellite's gross reserves compares changes in the Company's independently evaluated reserves as at December 31, 2024, relative to the reserves as at December 31, 2023:



Mboe

Total Proved Total Probable Total Proved+Probable December 31, 2023 9,957 6,058 16,014 Extensions and Improved Recoveries 4,823 3,381 8,204 Discoveries — — — Technical Revisions 27 (999) (972) Acquisitions 20,180 11,867 32,047 Dispositions — — — Production (2,324) — (2,324) Economic Factors 27 12 39 December 31, 2024(1) 32,690 20,318 53,009

The 2024 drilling program resulted in proved plus probable producing extensions of 2,532 Mboe and proved plus probable undeveloped extensions of 5,672 Mboe attributed to the addition 50 (48.2 net) undeveloped locations.

Forty percent of the technical revisions in proved plus probable reserves were driven by changes to the corporate development plan. With a strategic focus to develop the core properties of Figure Lake, and the recently acquired Frog Lake asset, several lower tier locations in Ukalta and Marten Hills were removed from reserves. The remaining technical revisions (representing a minor reduction of 3.5% on the opening balance) are a result of the aggregate changes to all base producing wells and some non-producing re-activations that were removed from proved plus probable reserves.

Material changes in reserves in all categories resulted from three acquisitions: Assets acquired in Frog Lake through the BMEC Acquisition added 5,925 Mboe; the Recombination Transaction with Perpetual added 24,964 Mboe; and a land acquisition in the Figure Lake and Ukalta properties added 1,158 Mboe.

Finding & Development Costs



2024 2023 ($ thousands, except as noted) PDP 1P 2P PDP 1P 2P Exploration and Development Expenditures 95,373 95,373 95,373 71,530 71,530 71,530 Acquisitions (net of Dispositions) 189,683 189,683 189,683 25,184 25,184 25,184 Change in Future Development Capital ("FDC") — 187,586 291,180 — 32,390 39,613 Exploration and Development — 77,762 121,363 — 17,091 18,947 Acquisitions (net of Dispositions) — 109,824 169,817 — 15,299 20,666 Reserves Additions with Revisions and Economic Factors (Mboe) 14,636 25,058 39,319 3,552 5,082 6,943 Exploration and Development (Mboe) 3,231 4,877 7,271 2,954 3,890 5,018 Acquisitions (net of Dispositions) (Mboe) 11,405 20,180 32,047 598 1,192 1,925



2024 2023

PDP 1P 2P PDP 1P 2P Finding & Development Costs(1) ("F&D")($ per boe) 29.52 35.50 29.81 24.22 22.78 18.03 Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs(1) ("FD&A")($ per boe) 19.48 18.86 14.66 27.23 25.40 19.63 Recycle Ratio (FD&A) 2.5 2.6 3.4 2.0 2.1 2.7 Reserve Replacement 6.3 10.8 16.9 2.9 4.2 5.8

Rubellite's total 2024 exploration and development capital spending was $105.8 million of which $10.4 million was spent at Frog Lake following the closing of the Frog Lake acquisition. Rubellite's 2024 acquisitions expenditure was $179.2 million. All Frog Lake reserve changes, including results of the post acquisition drilling program are included as acquisition additions; therefore, to align capital and reserves for the purposes of F&D calculations, capital spent at Frog Lake post acquisition has been included with acquisition expenditures, resulting in adjusted exploration and development expenditures of $95.4 million and adjusted acquisition expenditures of $189.7 million.

Exploration and development expenditures of $95.4 million, including a change in FDC of $121.4 million for newly recognized drilling locations that includes $0.5 million per proved and probable undeveloped location to reflect the development plan change to the 33 meter inter-leg spacing well design for all future drilling locations at Figure Lake, resulted in total proved plus probable additions of 7.3 MMboe for year end 2024.

Acquisition expenditures of $189.7 million and the change in FDC related to acquisitions of $169.8 million resulted in total proved plus probable additions of 32.0 MMboe.

Combined, total proved plus probable additions of 39.3 MMboe and total capital of $576.2 million result finding, development and acquisition costs, including changes in FDC, of $14.66/boe. Based on 2024 operating netbacks of $49.60/boe, the total proved plus probable recycle ratio is 3.4 times.

As a result of the well design change and positive results from the 2024 drilling program (on both 33m and 50m inter-leg spaced wells), the McDaniel 33m Tier 1 Type Curve(1) 2P reserves increased by 8% and the IP30 rate was increased by 48% relative to the McDaniel 50m Type Curve(1) in the 2023 McDaniel Report. Capital per location was increased by $0.5 million (~27%) per proved and probable undeveloped location relative to the 50 meter spacing well design in the 2023 McDaniel Report, as the new well design has 5,000m additional horizontal length.

Excluding the change in FDC, the finding and development costs in 2024 for Clearwater heavy oil were $29.52/boe on a PDP basis, $25.62/boe on a P+PDP basis, and $19.45/boe on a P+PDP basis using drill bit capital and reserves only (all capital and reserves related to wells drilled in 2024 including drilling, completions, pad-site construction, and associated facilities). Based on 2024 heavy oil netbacks of $54.44/boe, the PDP, P+PDP and P+PDP (using drill bit capital and reserves only) recycle ratios are 1.8 times, 2.1 times and 2.8 times respectively.

(1) Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . "McDaniel" means McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. independent qualified reserves evaluators. "McDaniel Reserve Report" means the independent engineering evaluation of the heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas and NGL reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2024 and a preparation date of March 10, 2025. See "Estimated Drilling Locations. Type curve assumptions for the 50 meter spacing well design are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the 2023 McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's 2023 Annual Information Form.

NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV")

The following reserve-based NAV(1) table shows what is referred to as a "produce-out" NAV calculation under which the Company's proved plus probable reserves would be produced at forecast future prices and costs. The value is a snapshot in time and is based on various assumptions including commodity prices and foreign exchange rates that vary over time. It should not be assumed that the NAV represents the fair market value of Rubellite's shares. The calculations below do not reflect the value of the Company's prospect inventory to the extent that the prospects are not recognized within the NI 51-101 compliant reserve assessment, except as they are valued through the estimate of the fair market value of undeveloped land.

Pre-tax NAV(1) at December 31, 2024(2)















Discounted at ($ millions, except as noted) Undiscounted 5 % 10 % 15 % Developed reserves(3) 549.4 466.0 402.5 356.2 Undeveloped reserves(3) 665.7 453.5 323.7 238.9 Fair market value of undeveloped land(4) 48.8 48.8 48.8 48.8 Net debt(1)(2) (154.0) (154.0) (154.0) (154.0) Other provision(2) (19.9) (19.9) (19.9) (19.9) NAV(1) 1,090.0 794.4 601.1 470.0 Common shares outstanding (million)(5) 92.9 92.9 92.9 92.9 NAV per share ($/share)(1)(5)(6) $ 11.73 $ 8.55 $ 6.47 $ 5.06

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". (2) Financial information is per Rubellite's 2024 audited consolidated financial statements. (3) Proved plus Probable developed and proved plus probable undeveloped reserve values per the McDaniel Report dated December 31, 2024 with a preparation date of March 10, 2025, including adjustments for risk management contracts. All abandonment and reclamation obligations, including future abandonment and reclamation costs for pipelines and facilities and non-reserve wells, are included in the McDaniel Report. (4) Independent third-party estimate as per the Seaton-Jordan Report; excludes undeveloped lands where reserves are assigned. (5) Common shares outstanding are net of shares held in trust. (6) NAV per share is calculated by dividing the NAV by the number of issued and outstanding common shares, net of shares held in trust, at December 31, 2024.

SUMMARY OF ANNUAL RESULTS

($ thousands, except as noted) 2024 2023 2022 Financial





Oil revenue 168,384 88,968 54,491 Net income and comprehensive income 49,973 18,561 24,605 Per share – basic(1) 0.73 0.31 0.47 Per share – diluted(1) 0.72 0.30 0.47 Total Assets 562,612 271,153 204,030 Cash flow from operating activities 95,788 55,391 23,870 Adjusted funds flow, including transaction costs(2)(6) 93,777 54,156 23,036 Per share – basic(1)(2) 1.37 0.90 0.44 Per share – diluted(1)(2) 1.35 0.89 0.44 Adjusted funds flow, before transaction costs(2)(6) 100,010 54,304 23,036 Per share – basic(1)(2) 1.46 0.90 0.44 Per share – diluted(1)(2) 1.43 0.89 0.44 Q4 annualized adjusted funds flow(2)(11) 143,420 68,280 32,580 Net debt to Q4 annualized adjusted funds flow ratio(2)(11) 1.1 0.7 0.9 Net debt (asset)(2) 154,020 50,984 28,228 Capital expenditures(2)





Capital expenditures, including land, corporate and other(2) 108,906 71,530 94,207 Acquisitions(8)(9) 179,247 33,173 — Proceeds on dispositions(10) — (7,990) — Capital expenditures, after acquisition and dispositions(2) 288,153 96,713 94,207 Wells Drilled(3) – gross (net) 46 / 41.5 30 / 29.5 45 / 39.5 Common shares outstanding(1) (thousands)





Weighted average – basic 68,667 60,346 52,093 Weighted average – diluted 69,716 61,075 52,471 End of period 93,044 62,456 54,826 Operating





Heavy oil (bbl/d)(4) 5,685 3,302 1,670 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 3.6 — — NGL (bbl/d)(5) 69 — — Daily average sales production (boe/d) 6,349 3,302 1,670 Average prices





West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") ($US/bbl) 75.72 77.62 94.22 Western Canadian Select ("WCS") ($CAD/bbl) 83.52 79.46 98.49 AECO 5A Daily Index ($CAD/Mcf) 1.46 2.64 5.34 Rubellite average realized prices(2)(7)





Oil ($/bbl) 78.92 73.82 89.38 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.01 — — NGL ($/bbl) 61.32 — — Average realized price(2) ($/boe) 72.46 73.82 89.38 Average realized price, after risk management contracts(2) ($/boe) 73.57 73.56 67.82

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS



Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial







Oil revenue 59,081 27,224 168,384 88,968 Net income and comprehensive income 26,747 9,523 49,973 18,561 Per share – basic(1) 0.31 0.15 0.73 0.31 Per share – diluted(1) 0.30 0.15 0.72 0.30 Total Assets 562,612 271,153 562,612 271,153 Cash flow from operating activities 39,402 18,963 95,788 55,391 Adjusted funds flow, after transaction costs(2)(6) 31,632 16,923 93,777 54,156 Per share – basic(1)(2) 0.36 0.27 1.37 0.90 Per share – diluted(1)(2) 0.36 0.27 1.35 0.89 Adjusted funds flow, before transaction costs(2)(6) 35,855 17,070 100,010 54,304 Per share – basic(1)(2) 0.41 0.27 1.46 0.90 Per share – diluted(1)(2) 0.40 0.27 1.43 0.89 Q4 annualized adjusted funds flow(2)(11) 143,420 68,280 143,420 68,280 Net debt to Q4 annualized adjusted funds flow ratio(2)(11) 1.1 0.7 1.1 0.7 Net debt (asset)(2) 154,020 50,984 154,020 50,984 Capital expenditures(2)







Capital expenditures, including land, corporate and other(2) 35,537 26,320 108,906 71,530 Acquisition(8)(9) 68,467 33,173 179,247 33,173 Proceeds on disposition(10) — (7,990) — (7,990) Capital expenditures, after acquisition and dispositions(2) 104,004 51,503 288,153 96,713 Wells Drilled(3) – gross (net) 15 / 13.0 11 / 11.0 46 / 41.5 30 / 29.5 Common shares outstanding(1) (thousands)







Weighted average – basic 87,655 62,440 68,667 60,346 Weighted average – diluted 88,546 62,958 69,716 61,075 End of period 93,044 62,456 93,044 62,456 Operating







Heavy Oil (bbl/d)(4) 7,754 4,209 5,685 3,302 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 14,140 — 3,570 — NGLs (bbl/d)(5) 275 — 69 — Daily average sales production (boe/d) 10,386 4,209 6,349 3,302 Average prices







West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") ($US/bbl) 70.27 78.32 75.72 77.62 Western Canadian Select ("WCS") ($CAD/bbl) 80.74 76.84 83.52 79.46 AECO 5A Daily Index ($CAD/Mcf) 1.48 2.30 1.46 2.64 Rubellite average realized prices(2)(7)







Oil ($/bbl) 76.97 70.31 78.92 73.82 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.01 — 2.01 — NGL ($/bbl) 61.32 — 61.32 — Average realized price(2) ($/boe) 61.83 70.31 72.46 73.82 Average realized price, after risk management contracts(2) ($/boe) 65.14 72.12 73.57 73.56

ABOUT RUBELLITE

The Company is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta which, through its operating subsidiary, Rubellite Energy Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of its diversified asset portfolio which includes heavy crude oil from the Clearwater and Mannville Stack Formations in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology and liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. The Company is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing operational excellence. Additional information on the Company can be accessed on the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

