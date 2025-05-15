RUBELLITE ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Corp. ("Rubellite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 28, 2025, were elected as directors of Rubellite. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.

Election of Directors

Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Rubellite:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Holly A. Benson 53,181,605 99.839 85,533 0.161 Linda A. Dietsche 53,150,205 99.780 116,933 0.220 Tamara L. MacDonald 49,144,492 92.260 4,122,646 7.740 Geoffrey C. Merritt 53,191,357 99.858 75,781 0.142 Susan L. Riddell Rose 53,178,455 99.834 88,683 0.166 Ryan A. Shay 52,171,957 97.944 1,095,181 2.056 Bruce C. Shultz 53,192,333 99.860 74,805 0.140 Steven L. Spence 53,160,957 99.801 106,181 0.199

ABOUT RUBELLITE

The Company is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta which, through its operating subsidiary, Rubellite Energy Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of its diversified asset portfolio which includes heavy crude oil from the Clearwater and Mannville Stack Formations in Eastern Alberta utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology, liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. The Company is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing operational excellence. Additional information on the Company can be accessed on the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information please contact: Rubellite Energy Corp., Suite 3200, 605 - 5 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H5, Telephone: 403 269-4400, Email: [email protected]; Susan L. Riddell Rose, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ryan A. Shay, Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer