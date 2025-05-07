RUBELLITE ENERGY CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: RBY) – Rubellite Energy Corp. ("Rubellite" or the "Company"), is pleased to report its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results and provide an operations and guidance update.

Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Rubellite's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which are available on the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

This news release contains certain specified financial measures that are not recognized by GAAP and used by management to evaluate the performance of the Company and its business. Since certain specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, securities regulations require that specified financial measures are clearly defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. See "Non GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the MD&A for further information on the definition, calculation and reconciliation of these measures. This news release also contains forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Information". Readers are also referred to the other information under the "Advisories" section in this news release for additional information.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Rubellite delivered record first quarter conventional heavy oil sales production of 8,339 bbl/d that exceeded the high end of guidance (3% above the mid-point of the guidance range) and was up 8% relative to the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024 - 7,754 bbl/d) and 85% relative to the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024 - 4,514 bbl/d). First quarter total sales production of 12,383 boe/d (70% heavy oil and NGL) was up 19% from the fourth quarter of 2024 (174% relative to Q1 2024) while also exceeding the high end of guidance (2% above the mid-point of the guidance range). Production growth quarter over quarter was driven by the successful drilling program at Figure Lake and Frog Lake and a full quarter impact of the Recombination Transaction which added an average of 3,708 boe/d to sales volumes (20.0 MMcf/d of conventional natural gas and 371 bbl/d of NGL). Ten (8.0 net) new wells were brought on production from the heavy oil drilling program and at Figure Lake the newly constructed gas plant commenced operations on January 23, 2025 and added an average of 2.0 MMcf/d of solution gas sales in the first quarter of 2025.

and added an average of 2.0 MMcf/d of solution gas sales in the first quarter of 2025. Exploration and development capital expenditures (1) totaled $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, in line with guidance of $22 to $24 million . First quarter spending included costs to drill, complete, equip and tie-in four (4.0 net) multi-lateral horizontal development wells at Figure Lake, six (4.5 net) multi-lateral horizontal development wells at Frog Lake, one (0.3 net) waterflood injection well at Marten Hills and one (1.0 net) exploratory well. Included in first quarter development capital spending was $1.1 million for the Figure Lake gas conservation project.

in the first quarter of 2025 to acquire 13.0 net sections of land and included of spending on seismic purchases. An additional (Q1 2024 - ) was spent on decommissioning, abandonment and reclamation activities. Adjusted funds flow (1) was up 94% to $35.9 million , and up 30% on a per share basis to $0.39 per share, relative to the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024 - $18.5 million ; $0.30 per share). Quarter-over-quarter, adjusted funds flow, after transaction costs was up 14% and 8% on a per share basis (Q4 2024 - $31.6 million ; $0.36 per share), which marks another consecutive quarter of growth in adjusted funds flow per share since the inception of Rubellite.

was up 94% to , and up 30% on a per share basis to per share, relative to the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024 - ; per share). Quarter-over-quarter, adjusted funds flow, after transaction costs was up 14% and 8% on a per share basis (Q4 2024 - ; per share), which marks another consecutive quarter of growth in adjusted funds flow per share since the inception of Rubellite. Cash costs (1) were $20.9 million or $18.76 /boe in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024 - $9.0 million or $21.86 /boe; Q4 2024 - $18.6 million or 19.45/boe).

were or /boe in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024 - or /boe; Q4 2024 - or 19.45/boe). Net income was $1.2 million ( $0.01 per share) in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024 - $4.2 million net loss; Q4 2024 - $26.7 million net income).

( per share) in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024 - net loss; Q4 2024 - net income). Free funds flow (1) of $11.0 million was driven by adjusted funds flow of $35.9 million exceeding capital expenditures including land and other spending of $24.9 million , and was used to reduce net debt and other balance sheet obligations.

of was driven by adjusted funds flow of exceeding capital expenditures including land and other spending of , and was used to reduce net debt and other balance sheet obligations. As at March 31, 2025 , net debt (1) was $147.7 million , a reduction in net debt of $6.3 million from $154.0 million as at December 31, 2024 .

, net debt was , a reduction in net debt of from as at . Rubellite had available liquidity(1) at March 31, 2025 of $33.1 million , comprised of the $140.0 million borrowing limit of Rubellite's first lien credit facility, less current bank borrowings of $103.3 million and outstanding letters of credit of $3.6 million . Subsequent to the end of the quarter, outstanding letters of credit were reduced by $2.2 million to $1.4 million , further enhancing available liquidity.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

Greater Figure Lake (Figure Lake and Edwand)

Heavy oil production from the Greater Figure Lake area averaged 5,426 bbl/d (100% heavy oil) in March 2025 and 5,325 bbl/d (100% heavy oil) for the first quarter. Solution gas sales through the newly constructed gas plant and gas gathering system ramped up during the quarter, contributing 3.0 MMcf/d to total production at Figure Lake in March 2025 of 5,922 boe/d (92% liquids).

In the first quarter of 2025, Rubellite drilled and rig released a total of four (4.0 net) horizontal wells in the Greater Figure Lake area, all targeting the Wabiskaw Member of the Clearwater Formation with the 33 meter inter-leg spacing well design adopted in the latter half of 2024. Results from the Q1 2025 capital program across the Greater Figure Lake field achieved an average IP30 of 286 bbl/d (3 wells) and IP60 of 260 bbl/d (2 wells), as compared to the McDaniel Tier 1 Type Curve(2) for the 33 meter spacing well design of IP30 177 bbl/d and IP60 169 bbl/d(1).

Consistent production results continue to support the geologic model and affirm the 243.0 net development drilling inventory locations(3), including 96.2 net proven and probable undeveloped(2)(3) booked locations. Under a one-rig program, which would provide for the drilling of 18 wells per year, the location count at Figure Lake represents over 13 years of low-risk development drilling inventory.

With expected ongoing growth in heavy oil volumes, Rubellite is evaluating options to manage additional gas volumes, including expansion of the gas plant for increased sales volumes as well as temporary gas storage into a depleted reservoir. The Company is also advancing a novel natural gas re-injection pilot at Figure Lake for enhanced oil recovery with an experimental well now configured on the 1-13 plant site.

In addition, during the first quarter Rubellite acquired 3D seismic to advance the evaluation of an exploratory prospect in the Sparky formation to be drill ready later in 2025 or early 2026.

Frog Lake

Production at the Frog Lake property averaged 2,471 bbl/d (100% heavy oil) net to Rubellite in March 2025 and 2,423 bbl/d (100% heavy oil) for the first quarter.

The Company switched its drilling operations at Frog Lake in December 2024 to utilize Oil-Based Mud ("OBM"), and subsequently drilled and rig released six (4.5 net) horizontal wells in the first quarter of 2025 at North Frog Lake, targeting the Waseca Sand of the Mannville Stack. The OBM trial at Frog Lake is expected to confirm the benefits of using OBM fluid consistent with Rubellite's operations at Figure Lake, where the use of OBM has improved hole cleaning and stability, accelerated the time to stabilized reservoir production, and reduced drill pipe wear, water handling and disposal costs as compared to conventional water-based mud systems.

Results from the Q1 2025 capital program at Frog Lake achieved an average IP30 and IP60 of 154 bbl/d (4 wells(1)) and 140 bbl/d (3 wells) respectively, as compared to the McDaniel Waseca North Type Curve(2) IP30 and IP60 of 107 bbl/d and 104 bbl/d established using historical data obtained from wells drilled with water-based mud systems. Alongside the preliminary production results, drilling costs, fluid losses, and OBM recovery rates for re-use in the drilling of subsequent wells have all been encouraging, and the Company is continuing to utilize OBM in its ongoing drilling operations at Frog Lake.

In addition to continued drilling of the Waseca sand as the primary development zone at Frog Lake, the Company is planning several exploratory evaluation wells in 2025 and 2026 using an alternative well design to test the less consolidated General Petroleum and Sparky sands. Learnings from these wells will confirm type curve assumptions, and inform mapping parameters and appropriate geological cutoffs for future economic development of these additional zones in the Mannville Stack.

Marten Hills

The Company rig released its first water injection well at Marten Hills in late February, and pending routine regulatory approvals, expects to commence waterflood operations during the second quarter. Value is expected to be realized through reduced water handling costs, reduced production declines and enhanced reserve recoveries.

Other Exploration

In addition to exploration activities in the General Petroleum and Sparky zone at Frog Lake and the Sparky prospect at Figure Lake, the Company is continuing to advance multiple additional new venture exploration prospects, pursuing both land capture and play concept de-risking activities while minimizing its risked capital exposure.

(1) No wells were excluded from the calculation of average results except the criteria for producing days. (2) Type curve assumptions for the 33m spacing well design are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the 2024 McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company's 2024 Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. "McDaniel" means McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. independent qualified reserves evaluators. "McDaniel Reserve Report" means the independent engineering evaluation of the heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas and NGL reserves, prepared by McDaniel with an effective date of December 31, 2024 and a preparation date of March 10, 2025. See "Estimated Drilling Locations. (3) Of the 243.0 net locations described in the greater Figure Lake area, 65.6 net locations are recognized in the McDaniel Report as proved undeveloped and an additional 30.6 net locations are classified as probable undeveloped. The Company recognizes a total of 316.2 net heavy oil development locations, 93.1 of which are net proved and 45.6 are net probable and included in the 2024 McDaniel Reserve Report.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

For the remaining three quarters of 2025, Rubellite has budgeted to spend a total of $73 to $88 million primarily on the exploration and development drilling program, excluding expenditures on land and abandonment and reclamation activities, which is unchanged from previous guidance. Planned capital activity at the low end of the spending guidance range includes: drilling an additional fifteen (15.0 net) multi-lateral development / step-out wells in the Greater Figure Lake area; drilling an additional eighteen (9.5 net) multi-lateral wells in the Frog Lake area, including at least one (0.5 net) well to evaluate the General Petroleum zone in the Mannville Stack; capital to expand the Figure Lake gas conservation project including additional plant optimization and pipeline tie-ins; participation in the drilling of four (2.0 net) wells at East Edson; spending to continue to evaluate additional heavy oil exploration prospects and advance enhanced oil recovery.

If market conditions warrant, the Company will consider expanding its planned activity levels to the high end of the spending guidance range which would further grow production levels into 2026. However, with the recent significant decline in oil prices, the Company is monitoring its capital spending plans and evaluating reducing its second half 2025 capital program. The Company will continue to strive for meaningful per well capital cost reductions to drive attractive rates of return and payout periods, and will manage its capital spending to prioritize free funds flow generation over production growth in a weak oil price environment.

Heavy oil sales volumes based on the current budget are expected to grow 44% to 48% year-over-year to average between 8,200 - 8,400 bbl/d in 2025. Total production sales volumes, including natural gas and NGL volumes at East Edson and solution gas sales at Figure Lake, are forecast to average 12,200 - 12,400 boe/d in 2025.

Forecasted activity will be funded from adjusted funds flow(1), with excess free funds flow(1) applied to reduce net debt(1) and other balance sheet obligations. Aided by Rubellite's extensive commodity price risk management positions, the Company continues to forecast strong adjusted funds flow and free funds flow through the second and third quarters of 2025 based on the forward market for commodity prices as at May 7, 2025.

Rubellite will continue to address end of life ARO, with total abandonment and reclamation expenditures of approximately $1.1 million planned for the final three quarters of 2025. In combination with the $0.8 million of asset retirement obligation spending in the first quarter, the Company is on track to exceed its area-based mandatory spending requirement for 2025 of $1.7 million, as calculated by the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER").

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

Capital spending and drilling activity for 2025 is summarized in the table below:



Q1 2025 Q2 - Q4 2025 Full year 2025

Capital Expenditures (millions) # of wells Capital Expenditures (millions) # of wells Capital Expenditures (millions) # of wells

(gross/net) (gross/net) (gross/net) Figure Lake

4 / 4.0

15 / 15.0

19 / 19.0 Frog Lake

6 / 4.5

18 / 9.5

24 / 14.0 Marten Hills

1 / 0.3

- / -

1 / 0.3 East Edson

- / -

4 / 2.0

4 / 2.0 Exploration(2)

1 / 1.0

2 / 1.5

3 / 2.5 Total(1) $22 12 / 9.8 $73 - $88 39 / 28.0 $95 - $110 51 / 37.8

(1) Excludes abandonment and reclamation spending and acquisitions or land expenditures, if any. (2) Includes wells at Figure Lake and Frog Lake targeting secondary exploration zones.

Rubellite's capital spending, drilling and operational guidance for the second quarter and full year 2025 are presented in the table below:



Q2 2025 Guidance Full Year 2025 Guidance(4) Sales Production (boe/d) 12,200 - 12,400 12,200 - 12,400 Production mix (% oil and liquids)(1) 70 % 70 % Heavy Oil Production (bbl/d) 8,200 - 8,400 8,200 - 8,400 Exploration and Development spending ($ millions)(2)(3) $26 - $30 $95 - $110 Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(2) $5.00 - $5.50 $5.00 - $5.50 Royalties (% of revenue)(2) 13% - 14% 13% - 14% Production and operating costs ($/boe)(2) $7.00 - $7.75 $7.00 - $7.75 Transportation costs ($/boe)(2) $5.50 - $6.00 $5.50 - $6.00 General and administrative costs ($/boe)(2) $3.00 - $3.50 $3.00 - $3.50

(1) Liquids means oil, condensate, ethane, propane and butane. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". (3) Excludes land and acquisition spending, if any. (4) Full year 2025 guidance is largely unchanged from previous guidance provided on March 10, 2025.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS



Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2025 2024 Financial



Oil revenue 66,607 29,823 Net income and comprehensive income 1,160 (4,153) Per share – basic(1) 0.01 (0.07) Per share – diluted(1) 0.01 (0.07) Total Assets 551,889 267,298 Cash flow from operating activities 27,135 16,497 Adjusted funds flow(2) 35,934 18,452 Per share – basic(1)(2) 0.39 0.30 Per share – diluted(1)(2) 0.38 0.30 Q1 annualized adjusted funds flow(2)(7) 143,736 73,808 Net debt to Q1 annualized adjusted funds flow ratio(2)(7) 1.0 0.6 Net debt (asset)(2) 147,688 45,499 Capital expenditures(2)



Capital expenditures, including land, corporate and other(2) 24,932 12,792 Wells Drilled(3) – gross (net) 12 / 9.8 7 / 7.0 Common shares outstanding(1) (thousands)



Weighted average – basic 92,930 62,457 Weighted average – diluted 95,068 62,457 End of period 93,387 62,460 Operating



Heavy Oil (bbl/d)(4) 8,339 4,514 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 22,038 — NGLs (bbl/d)(5) 371 — Daily average sales production (boe/d) 12,383 4,514 Average prices



West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") ($US/bbl) 71.42 76.96 Western Canadian Select ("WCS") ($CAD/bbl) 84.30 77.77 AECO 5A Daily Index ($CAD/Mcf) 2.16 2.49 Rubellite average realized prices(2)(6)



Oil ($/bbl) 80.03 72.60 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.16 — NGL ($/bbl) 67.54 — Average realized price(2) ($/boe) 59.77 72.60 Average realized price, after risk management contracts(2) ($/boe) 59.60 75.13

(1) Per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of basic or diluted common shares. (2) Non-GAAP measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP and other Financial Measures" contained in this news release. (3) Well count reflects wells rig released during the period. (4) Conventional heavy oil sales production excludes tank inventory volumes. (5) Liquids means oil, condensate, ethane and butane. (6) Before risk management contracts; supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". (7) Based on fourth quarter annualized adjusted funds flow before transaction costs relative to year-end net debt. Non-GAAP financial measure and ratio.

ABOUT RUBELLITE

The Company is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta which, through its operating subsidiary, Rubellite Energy Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of its diversified asset portfolio which includes heavy crude oil from the Clearwater and Mannville Stack Formations in Eastern Alberta utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology, liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. The Company is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing operational excellence. Additional information on the Company can be accessed on the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, Rubellite employs certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss), cash flow from (used in) operating activities, and cash flow from (used in) investing activities, as indicators of Rubellite's performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Capital Expenditures: Rubellite uses capital expenditures related to exploration and development to measure its capital investments compared to the Company's annual capital budgeted expenditures. Rubellite's capital budget excludes acquisition and disposition activities.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures, is set forth below:



Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 Net cash flows used in investing activities (24,383) (24,259) Change in non-cash working capital 549 (11,467) Capital expenditures (24,932) (12,792)





Property, plant and equipment expenditures (21,858) (11,423) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (2,933) (1,369) Corporate additions (141) — Capital expenditures (24,932) (12,792)

Cash costs: Cash costs are comprised of net operating costs, transportation, general and administrative, and cash finance expense as detailed below. Cash costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash costs by total production sold in the period. Management believes that cash costs assist management and investors in assessing Rubellite's efficiency and overall cost structure.



Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except per boe amounts) $/boe 2025 $/boe 2024 Net operating costs 7.00 7,796 6.35 2,610 Transportation 5.59 6,231 7.88 3,237 General and administrative 3.96 4,414 4.93 2,027 Cash finance expense 2.21 2,459 2.70 1,107 Cash costs 18.76 20,900 21.86 8,981

Operating netbacks and total operating netbacks, after risk management contracts: Operating netback is calculated by deducting royalties, net operating expenses, and transportation costs from oil and natural gas revenue. Operating netback is also calculated on a per boe basis using total production sold in the period. Total operating netbacks, after risk management contracts, is presented after adjusting for realized gains or losses from risk management contracts. Rubellite considers operating netback and operating netback after risk management contracts to be key industry performance indicators that provides investors with information that is also commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. Rubellite presents the operating netback at a CGU level as it provides investors with key information related to the heavy oil CGU which is the area where growth capital investment is focused. Operating netback and operating netback, after risk management contracts, evaluate operational performance as it demonstrates its profitability relative to realized and current commodity prices.

Net operating costs: Net operating costs equals operating expenses net of other income, which is made up of processing revenue and other one time items from time to time. Management views net operating costs as an important measure to evaluate its operational performance. The most directly comparable IFRS measure for net operating costs is production and operating expenses.

The following table reconciles net operating costs from production and operating expenses and other income in the Company's consolidated statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).



Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except per share and per boe amounts) 2025 2024 Production and operating 7,898 2,610 Less: Other income 102 — Net operating costs 7,796 2,610 Per boe 7.00 6.35

Net Debt and Adjusted Working Capital Deficit: Rubellite uses net debt as an alternative measure of outstanding debt and is calculated by adding borrowings under the credit facility and term loan debt less adjusted working capital. Adjusted working capital is calculated by adding cash, accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and deposits and product inventory less accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Management considers net debt as an important measure in assessing the liquidity of the Company. Net debt is used by management to assess the Company's overall debt position and borrowing capacity. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.

The following table reconciles working capital and net debt as reported in the Company's statements of financial position:

($ thousands) As of March 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 Current assets 34,799 44,714 Current liabilities (69,255) (74,680) Working capital deficit 34,456 29,966 Risk management contracts – current asset 4,038 9,783 Risk management contracts – current liability (4,225) (2,765) Right of use liability - current liability (331) (357) Share-based compensation liability - current liability (4,172) (5,357) Decommissioning obligations – current liability (1,630) (2,000) Other provision - current liability (3,750) (3,750) Adjusted working capital deficit(1) 24,386 25,520 Bank indebtedness 103,302 108,500 Term loan (principal) 20,000 20,000 Net debt(2) 147,688 154,020



(1) Calculation of current assets less current liabilities has been adjusted for the removal of the current portion of risk management contracts, decommissioning liabilities, lease liabilities, share-based compensation and other provisions. (2) Excludes decommissioning liabilities and other provisions.

Adjusted funds flow: Adjusted funds flow is calculated based on net cash flows from operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations, other provisions and share-based compensation since the Company believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning and share based compensation obligations may vary from period to period and are managed as expenditures through the corporate budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Management uses adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per boe as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations, expenditures on share based compensation and meet its financial obligations.

Adjusted funds flow is not intended to represent net cash flows from operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles net cash flows from operating activities, as reported in the Company's statements of cash flows, to adjusted funds flow:



Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except as noted) 2025 2024 Net cash flows from operating activities 27,135 16,497 Change in non-cash working capital 4,080 1,834 Cash-settled share-based compensation 196 — Other provision settled 3,750 — Decommissioning obligations settled 773 121 Adjusted funds flow 35,934 18,452





Adjusted funds flow per share - basic 0.39 0.30 Adjusted funds flow per share - diluted 0.38 0.30 Adjusted funds flow per boe 32.24 44.92

Free funds flow: Free funds flow is an important measure that informs efficiency of capital spent and liquidity. Free funds flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow generated during the period less capital expenditures. Rubellite's capital expenditures excluded non cash items and acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted funds flow and capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures which have been reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP measure previously in this document. By removing the impact of current period capital expenditures from adjusted funds flow, Rubellite monitors its free funds flow to inform decisions such as capital allocation and debt repayment.

The following table shows the calculation of the removal of capital expenditures from adjusted funds flows pre transaction costs:



Three months ended March 31, ($ thousands, except per share and per boe amounts) 2025 2024 Adjusted funds flow 35,934 18,452 Capital expenditures, including land, corporate and other (24,932) (12,792) Free funds flow 11,002 5,660

Available Liquidity: Available liquidity is defined as the borrowing limit under the Company's credit facility, plus any cash and cash equivalents, less any borrowings and letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Management uses available liquidity to assess the ability of the Company to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations and to meet its financial obligations.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Rubellite calculates certain non-GAAP measures per boe as the measure divided by weighted average daily production. Management believes that per boe ratios are a key industry performance measure of operational efficiency and one that provides investors with information that is also commonly presented by other crude oil and natural gas producers. Rubellite also calculates certain non-GAAP measures per share as the measure divided by outstanding common shares.

Average realized oil price after risk management contracts: are calculated as the average realized price less the realized gain or loss on risk management contracts.

Adjusted funds flow per share: adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding used in calculating net income (loss) per share.

Adjusted funds flow per boe: Adjusted funds flow per boe is calculated as adjusted funds flow divided by total production sold in the period.

Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio: Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio: Net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratios are calculated by annualizing the current quarter adjusted funds flow after transaction costs.

Supplementary Financial Measures

"Realized oil price" is comprised of total oil revenue, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's total sales oil production on a per barrel basis.

"Realized natural gas price" is comprised of natural gas commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's natural gas sales production.

"Realized NGL price" is comprised of NGL commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's NGL sales production.

"Royalties as a percentage of revenue" is comprised of royalties, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by oil revenue from sales oil production as determined in accordance with IFRS.

"Net operating expense per boe" is comprised of net operating expense, divided by the Company's total sales production.

"Transportation cost ($/boe)" is comprised of transportation cost, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's total sales oil production.

"General & administrative costs ($/boe)" is comprised of G&A expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's total sales oil production.

"Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)" represents the differential the Company receives for selling its heavy crude oil production relative to the Western Canadian Select reference price (Cdn$/bbl) prior to any price or risk management activities.

