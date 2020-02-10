RSVP Required: CTV Confirms March 22 Premiere for New Unscripted Wedding Series, I DO, REDO Starring Jessica Mulroney
Feb 10, 2020, 16:30 ET
– Featuring 30-minute episodes, wedding expert and stylist Jessica Mulroney is joined by floral and event designer Caspar Haydar –
– The first-of-its-kind lifestyle series for CTV is set to join the network's spring schedule ahead of the upcoming wedding season –
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - As announced last night during its broadcast of the 92nd OSCARS®, CTV confirmed today that all-new unscripted and inspiring wedding and lifestyle series I DO, REDO – starring and executive produced by internationally acclaimed wedding expert and stylist Jessica Mulroney – is set to premiere on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. I DO, REDO is the latest lifestyle series to join CTV's original programming slate.
The MADE®-in-Canada CTV original series offers couples whose weddings were devastatingly ruined by circumstances beyond their control another chance to say "I do." At the helm is Mulroney who, together with design and floral expert Caspar Haydar, design and plan every redo wedding, while guiding each couple on a transformative journey beyond the extreme weather conditions, disapproving family members, and life-threatening illnesses that ruined their original nuptials. I DO, REDO follows Mulroney and Haydar's thoughtful and creative work beginning from the first meeting with each couple through to delivering the day they always dreamed of having.
I DO, REDO is produced by Insight Productions in association with CTV and distributed internationally by Boat Rocker Studios. John Brunton is Executive Producer and Erin Brock serves as both Executive Producer and Showrunner. Jay Peterson, of Matador Content (a Boat Rocker company), also serves as Executive Producer. For Bell Media, Danielle Pearson is Production Executive; Robin Johnston is Director, Original Programming, Factual and Reality; Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming; Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Randy Lennox is President, and Executive Producer of the series.
