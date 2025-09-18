CTV's Beloved Culinary Competition Series MASTERCHEF CANADA Fires Up a New Season with a Special Premiere, October 2

– Following the special premiere, MASTERCHEF CANADA moves to Tuesday nights with a repeat serving of the premiere episode on Oct. 7 and new episodes beginning Oct. 14 –

– Judges Mary Berg, Hugh Acheson, and Craig Wong mentor 15 home cooks from across Canada –

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - CTV plates a multi-course feast of new episodes of its hit cooking competition series MASTERCHEF CANADA, beginning with a special premiere Thursday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave. The 11-episode eighth season features an all-new panel of judges that includes Canadian Screen Award-winning host, cookbook author, and Season 3 winner, Mary Berg, who returns to the MASTERCHEF CANADA kitchen alongside internationally acclaimed chef and cookbook author Hugh Acheson, and chef and restauranteur Craig Wong. Together, the judges mentor and challenge the home cooks week to week, critique their dishes, and ultimately declare the winner of MASTERCHEF CANADA. The deal for the new season was brokered by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment.

Following the Oct. 2 special premiere, MASTERCHEF CANADA moves to Tuesday nights, with a second helping of the Season 8 premiere, Oct 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and new episodes beginning Oct. 14 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave.

Season 8 welcomes 15 everyday Canadians from across the country who step into the MasterChef Kitchen to face off in a series of thrilling challenges designed to put their skills to the test in hopes of impressing the judges and winning the MASTERCHEF CANADA title.

