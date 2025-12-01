CTV Orders Ninth Serving of MASTERCHEF CANADA with Casting Now Open

– Production on the upcoming season of MASTERCHEF CANADA begins in Spring 2026 –

– Mary Berg, Hugh Acheson, and Craig Wong return as judges for Season 9 –

– Home cooks hungry for the opportunity to chase their culinary aspirations can apply now at masterchefcanadacasting.ca –

– Season 8 home cooks continue to battle it out in the MASTERCHEF CANADA kitchen as new episodes continue Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and stream next day on Crave –

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Order up! Ahead of the upcoming Season 8 finale of CTV Original series MASTERCHEF CANADA, it was announced today the return of the hit competition series for Season 9. The deal for the new season was brokered by Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment.

Judges Mary Berg, Hugh Acheson, and Craig Wong are back for the new season, with production set to begin in Spring 2026. For home cooks looking for their opportunity to enter the MASTERCHEF CANADA kitchen, casting for Season 9 is currently open at masterchefcanadacasting.ca.

"MASTERCHEF CANADA continues to serve up an exhilarating experience for Canadians as they follow the journeys of the home cooks," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "With our incredible judges at the helm, and our valued partners at MEM, we're ready to take a fresh season of this beloved series out of the oven."

With casting now open at masterchefcanadacasting.ca, culinary Canadians looking to whisk it all for the chance to secure the $100,000 cash prize and title of MASTERCHEF CANADA have until January 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET to sharpen their knife skills and perfect their flavour profiles in hopes of securing a coveted white apron. More information and updates to also be made available on the show's official accounts on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

MASTERCHEF CANADA is seeking individuals who are

Ambitious: Ready to push culinary limits and strive to secure the title of MASTERCHEF CANADA

Ready to push culinary limits and strive to secure the title of Inventive: Introduce distinctive tastes and innovative cooking methods

Introduce distinctive tastes and innovative cooking methods Passionate: Possess a passion for cooking and the desire to share their profound love of food with Canada

Customized and wholly integrated brand partnership opportunities for MASTERCHEF CANADA, including video, digital, social, audio, and OOH platforms with first in class data opportunities, are currently available for Season 9.

For viewers hungry for culinary action, MASTERCHEF CANADA Season 8 continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and streams next day on Crave, with the Season 8 winner set to be crowned on December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. All previous seasons of MASTERCHEF CANADA are available to stream on Crave.

Represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MASTERCHEF is the world's most successful cookery television format (Guinness World Records. Now commissioned across 71 markets, the life-changing show has aired over 750 seasons and more than 16,000 episodes to date. Created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990, the super-brand is known and enjoyed across the globe.

MASTERCHEF CANADA is produced by MEM in association with CTV. For MEM, Scott McGillivray is CEO, Nanci MacLean is COO, and Marike Emery is Executive Producer. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Kelsey-Ann Maria is Production Executive, Original Programming; Danielle Pearson is Senior Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media.

About MEM

Established in 2014, MEM is a leading unscripted television production company, creating highly rated, original content for broadcasters and streamers worldwide. Spanning genres from lifestyle and factual, to reality, competition and true crime, MEM's content has achieved great success both domestically and internationally, with a robust library distributed across platforms around the globe. MEM's strong development slate and accelerated investment strategy continue to respond to the rapidly evolving needs of commissioners, fueling expansive growth and reaching dedicated audiences worldwide. MasterChef Canada is produced by MEM. Scott McGillivray is CEO, Nanci MacLean is COO, and Marike Emery is Executive Producer.

Banijay Entertainment – Let's Show the World

Launched in 2008, content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment is home to over 130 production companies across 21 territories and delivers over 17,000 hours of content each year across the globe. An innovative creative leader, in 2024, it launched 250+ new non-scripted titles, an average 110+ scripted titles, 80 shows on streaming platforms, and produced 33 formats in more than 3+ territories.

Imagining and delivering high-quality, multi-genre IP that was born locally and travels globally, the business offers the best stories told the best way, and represents some of the biggest global brands in the market including Survivor, Big Brother, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, Good Luck Guys, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Mr Bean, The Summit, Black Mirror, Deal or No Deal Island, and The Fifty among others.

Built on independence, creative freedom, collaborative entrepreneurialism, and commercial acumen, Banijay Entertainment and live events business, Banijay Live, operate under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti. It is under his leadership the collective businesses have grown to reach €3.348m in revenues and €528m in EBITDA for 2024.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's most-watched broadcaster, providing unparalleled entertainment content across two broadcast networks; streaming on CTV.ca and the CTV app; through a powerful suite of specialty channels with CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Nature Channel, CTV Speed Channel, and CTV Wild Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies. CTV also features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and most-trusted local newscasts. CTV is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company, with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

