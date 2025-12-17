CTV Recruits a Fourth Season of THE TRAITORS CANADA with Casting Now Open

– Karine Vanasse returns as host, with production on the fourth season set for Spring 2026 –

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the conclusion of an eventful third season of THE TRAITORS CANADA, CTV announced today a return to the roundtable as the hit murder mystery reality series is renewed for Season 4. Award-winning actress Karine Vanasse returns as host, welcoming a fresh group of cunning Canadian players into THE TRAITORS CANADA manor, with production set to begin in Spring 2026. For Canadians eager to test their instincts in a game of social deduction and deception, casting is currently open at TheTraitorsCanadaCasting.ca.

"Season after season, THE TRAITORS CANADA continues to deliver twists, betrayals, and banishments that keep fans eager for more," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "With Karine Vanasse back as our brilliant host and gamemaster, along with our clever production partners at Entourage, we're looking forward to plotting out another surprising season for viewers."

Further casting details, including instructions on how to submit an application, are available at TheTraitorsCanadaCasting.ca, with additional updates on #TheTraitorsCanada's social accounts on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Customized and wholly integrated brand partnership opportunities for THE TRAITORS CANADA, including video, digital, social, audio, and OOH platforms with first in class data opportunities, are currently available for Season 4.

For viewers looking to further immerse themselves in the treachery, all three seasons of THE TRAITORS CANADA are available to stream on Crave alongside the ever-expanding collection of global versions from THE TRAITORS franchise, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, New Zealand, Hungary, Ireland, and India. A fourth season of the French-language Québécois edition, LES TRAÎTRES, also hosted by Karine Vanasse, has been ordered by Noovo. Season 3 of LES TRAÎTRES is set to premiere on Noovo in Spring 2026, with past seasons available on Crave.

THE TRAITORS CANADA is produced by Entourage in association with CTV. Eric Young is Executive Producer; Nathalie Brigitte Bustos is Executive Producer and Showrunner; David Gauthier is Series Producer; Mathieu Ouellet is Missions Producer; Denis Savard is Producer; and Francis Côté and Alexandre Lepage are both Directors. For Bell Media, Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Alexis McLaren is Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media.

THE TRAITORS, DE VERRADERS in Dutch, was created and developed by IDTV and POSVIDEO in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. The smash-hit reality series has taken the world by storm since its debut on RTL 4 in the Netherlands in 2021. All3Media International is global partner for THE TRAITORS and handles a thriving format, tape, and licensing programme worldwide. Over 50 territories have broadcast episodes of THE TRAITORS via tape sales, and over 30 territories across six continents have commissioned local format versions.

Named as Unscripted Format of The Year in 2024 by K7 Media, THE TRAITORS has won awards around the world, including multiple Emmy, BAFTA, RTS, and Asian Academy Creative Awards, as well as a Rose d'Or and Producers Guild Award.

In the UK, THE CELEBRITY TRAITORS final attracted an incredible 15 million viewers to the BBC and is set to return for a second season. THE TRAITORS US has earned nine Emmys Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host for Alan Cumming. Both UK and US versions are produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3Media.

About Entourage

Entourage is a Montreal-based company that was founded in 2007 by its current president, Eric Young. The company specializes in creating, producing and selling live entertainment, television content, as well as managing and representing well-known artists. Over the past several years, Entourage's Television and Film division has become famous for producing various TV shows, including the Quebec version of Big Brother Célébrités. Their diverse projects aim to entertain, captivate, move and/or educate audiences from all backgrounds. Moreover, Entourage Spectacle has been the top entertainment producer in Quebec for several years, with over 900 performances and events held annually in Quebec and Europe. Their agile business model makes them a crucial leader in Quebec's cultural scene.

About All3Media International

All3Media International distributes popular, award-winning TV programmes to over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms around the world. The company has been celebrated for producing, marketing and distributing high-quality, ground-breaking and pioneering shows to a global audience, consistently topping the Broadcast and Televisual annual Indies Surveys and receiving the Queen's Award for Enterprise in recognition of its growth – twice. Its catalogue contains over 35,000 hours of content across all genres.

As well as one of the top-selling drama series MIDSOMER MURDERS, All3Media International's quality scripted content includes FLEABAG, ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL, IT'S A SIN, TRIGGER POINT, THE TOURIST, MYSTERY ROAD, VAN DER VALK and THE ENGLISH. Its non-scripted content slate includes premium factual documentaries such as WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL? and FEVER PITCH: THE RISE OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE as well as various factual entertainment titles including ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU, GREAT BRITISH MENU and FOUR IN A BED. The company also represents brands featuring some of television's most beloved names including Monty Don, Alan Titchmarsh, Gordon Ramsay, Mary Beard and Grayson Perry. All3Media International's celebrated formats include THE TRAITORS, GOGGLEBOX, UNDERCOVER BOSS, LINGO, THE DOG HOUSE and RACE ACROSS THE WORLD, and it also represents an extensive list of successful scripted formats including LIAR, BLOOD, CHEAT and QUEER AS FOLK.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's most-watched broadcaster, providing unparalleled entertainment content across two broadcast networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels with CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, CTV Sci-Fi Channel, CTV Nature Channel, CTV Speed Channel, and CTV Wild Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies. CTV also features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and most-trusted local newscasts. CTV is available on Crave, the largest Canadian-owned streamer. CTV is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company, with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.

