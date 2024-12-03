RPMSQ Members Join the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec (RPMSQ) is pleased to announce that its members will be joining the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) in 2025. RPMSQ member pharmacies, who provide expert advice and services to Quebeckers prescribed a specialty medication to treat rare, complex and sometimes chronic diseases, will now have the opportunity to collaborate on a national level.

Standing, left to right: Shelita Dattani, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs and Strategic Engagement, Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (NPAC), Michael Assaraf, Sanavie, Jean-François Laroche, Pharmacie Martin Gilbert, Gabriel Torani, Pharmacie Torani et Haddad, Habib Haddad, Pharmacie Torani et Haddad, Mélanie Provost, Larivière et Massicotte, Pharmaciennes, Dany Le, Pharmacie Chabot et Vermette, Martin Gilbert, Pharmacie Martin Gilbert and Courtney Secord, Chief Operating Officer, NPAC Sitting, left to right: Mayno Huynh, Pharmacie Chabot et Vermette, Christine Larivière, Larivière et Massicotte, Pharmaciennes, Sandra Hanna, CEO, NPAC, Brigitte Viel, Executive Director, Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité (RPMSQ) and Albert Sayegh, Sanavie (CNW Group/Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec (RPMSQ))

"We are thrilled that our members are joining the Neighbourhood Pharmacies family", said Brigitte Viel, Executive Director of the RPMSQ. "This membership will allow us to work with our Canadian peers and actively contribute to the advancement of best practices in our field, while ensuring alignment with Quebec's unique and valued regulations, including patients' right to choose their pharmacist."

Sandra Hanna, CEO of Neighbourhood Pharmacies, also expressed her enthusiasm: "We are pleased to welcome RPMSQ pharmacies to the Neighbourhood Pharmacies community. Their expertise and commitment to patient care will add valuable perspectives to our collective work. We look forward to working together to drive innovation and best practices across the pharmacy sector, while fostering an inclusive and patient-focused model of care that reflects our core values."

About the Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité

The Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec (RPMSQ) represents pharmacies dedicated to managing patients prescribed specialty medications for rare, complex, and sometimes chronic diseases. Our pharmacies offer expert advice and services tailored to the needs of patients requiring complex medication therapies with the goal of optimizing treatment outcomes and simplifying the patient care journey, at no additional cost beyond standard pharmacy fees. One of RPMSQ's core principles is respecting patients' informed choice of their pharmacist, and all our members are committed to this principle.

To learn more about RPMSQ, our members' dedicated practice, or our Code of Conduct, visit: www.rpmsq.ca.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 12,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

For further information: https://neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca; [email protected]

