A survey reveals that most Quebecers appreciate having access to various types of pharmacies and want to be able to choose based on their needs.

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - A recent survey conducted with online opinion panel LEO on behalf of the Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité (RPMSQ) reveals that Quebecers value that they have the ability to choose their pharmacy. They consider it important to have access to a variety of options and want to be able to choose the pharmacy (or pharmacies) that best suits their needs.

View PDF Survey Highlights (CNW Group/Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec (RPMSQ))

At a time where the practice of pharmacy is transforming, the goal of the survey was to better understand Quebecers' opinions regarding the different types of pharmacies that exist to meet their various needs. The survey1, conducted among 750 Quebecers, highlights the following points:

86% of Quebecers want to be able to choose among different types of pharmacies.

of Quebecers want to be able to choose among different types of pharmacies. 82% believe they benefit from access to different types of pharmacies, including neighborhood pharmacies, large retail pharmacies (Walmart and Costco), online pharmacies, and specialty medication pharmacies.

believe they benefit from access to different types of pharmacies, including neighborhood pharmacies, large retail pharmacies (Walmart and Costco), online pharmacies, and specialty medication pharmacies. 78% recognize there is a place and purpose for each type of pharmacy.

For more complex cases where a person would have been prescribed a specialty medication, the survey shows the two most important criteria for Quebecers when choosing a pharmacy are:

Access to a pharmacist with in-depth knowledge of their prescription medication (64%).

A pharmacy offering proactive follow-ups (44%).

"The practice of pharmacy is evolving, and patients are at the heart of this evolution," said Brigitte Viel, Executive Director of the RPMSQ. "Today, different types of pharmacies and services exist to meet the varied needs of the population. What matters is knowing your options in order to make a free and informed choice of the pharmacy that is right for you, based on your needs and personal circumstances."

___________________________

1 Survey conducted with the LEO online opinion panel by Léger among 750 Quebecers between September 13 and 21, 2024.

About the Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité (RPMSQ)

The RPMSQ (Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec) represents pharmacies dedicated to the care of individuals prescribed a specialty medication for treating rare, complex, and sometimes chronic diseases. Our pharmacies offer expert advice and services to address the needs of patients requiring complex therapies, with the goal of optimizing their treatment while simplifying their care journey, at no additional cost to usual pharmacy fees. One of the RPMSQ's fundamental principles is the free and informed choice of one's pharmacist, which all our members are committed to respect.

To learn more about the RPMSQ, the dedicated practice of our members, or our Code of Conduct, visit: www.rpmsq.ca.

SOURCE Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec (RPMSQ)

Valérie Lavoie, [email protected], (438) 885-9135