TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - In 2025, RPIA, one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers, launched RP Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund (the Fund), an unconstrained, highly tactical liquid alternative credit strategy.

At launch, the Fund offered Class S and Class S-USD, each a founders' class, which offers a 15-basis-point management fee reduction for a limited time only. RPIA announces that it will continue accepting new or additional subscriptions of Class S and Class S-USD units until 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 27, 2026. After that, Class S and S-USD units will no longer be available for purchase by new investors and investors who hold Class S or S-USD units will only be able to purchase new Class S or S-USD units through reinvested distributions and pre-authorized contributions.

RP Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund invests primarily in global fixed income securities and instruments, with a focus on the high-yield segment of credit markets, while employing a risk management overlay to limit drawdowns and preserve capital. The Fund intends to leverage the distinct trade ideas and trade structures that have underpinned the strong track record of our flagship strategy over the past 10 years while offering daily liquidity.

Fund Name: RP Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund Closing Class: Class S, Class S-USD Liquidity: Daily Distribution: Monthly (cash option) Prospectus Risk Rating: Low-Medium

About RPIA

RPIA is a specialized fixed income manager with expertise in actively managing corporate bond portfolios to add value for investors. Based in Toronto, RPIA has over 120 employees, including investment and risk management professionals who are responsible for managing 13 credit strategies. Over 16 years since its founding, RPIA now manages over $21 billion for a broad investor base of institutions, private clients, and investment advisors. RPIA is independent and privately owned, and principals and employees have over $280 million invested alongside investors. To learn more, visit rpia.ca or follow on LinkedIn.

The information herein is presented by RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") and is for informational purposes only. It does not provide financial, tax, investment or other advice and should not be acted or relied upon in that regard. Always carefully review a fund's prospectus and consult with your registered investment dealer before investing in mutual funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

