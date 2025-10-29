RPIA Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") today announced that, effective on or about December 31, 2025, KPMG LLP will succeed Deloitte LLP as auditor of the RPIA Public Funds (the "Funds").

The board of directors of RP Investment Advisors GP Inc., the general partner of RPIA (the manager of the Funds), and the independent review committee of the Funds have approved the change.

Deloitte LLP has served as the auditor of the Funds for the past ten years, and we sincerely thank them for their long-standing partnership and contributions. The transition to KPMG LLP follows RPIA's regular review of its service providers as part of our ongoing commitment to prudent governance and ensuring the continued delivery of efficient, high-quality, and cost-effective audit services for the Funds.

This change is not the result of any material concerns regarding the quality of service provided by the current auditor but reflects the RPIA's evolving business needs and the best interests of the Funds.

Due to the ongoing Canada Post labour disruption, RPIA is unable to deliver the notice of change of auditor to investors in accordance with regulatory requirements. Accordingly, the notice will be made available for public review on SEDAR+ under each Fund's profile.

About RPIA

RPIA is a specialized fixed income manager with expertise in actively managing corporate bond portfolios to add value for investors. Based in Toronto, RPIA has over 120 employees, including investment and risk management professionals who are responsible for managing 13 credit strategies. 16 years since its founding, RPIA now manages over $20 billion for a broad investor base of institutions, private clients, and investment advisors. RPIA is independent and privately owned, and principals and employees both have over $280 million invested alongside investors.

