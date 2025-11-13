RPIA Launches New Target Date Discount Bond Fund

A fixed income solution that aims to generate stable returns while preserving capital

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - RPIA, one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers, today announced the launch of the RP Target 2028 Discount Bond Fund (the "Fund").

The Fund aims to generate stable returns in a tax efficient manner, by investing primarily in investment grade corporate debt trading at a discount to their par value and have maturities less than 3 years.

The Fund follows RPIA's RP Target 2026 Discount Bond Fund, which was launched in January 2024 and soft-capped a few months later. Much like its predecessor, the Fund aims to take advantage of the prevailing short-term opportunity in bond markets while preserving investor capital.

The Fund's goal is to capture capital gains by purchasing non-CAD denominated bonds that trade at a discount to par value, while substantially hedging currency risk.

RPIA's investment approach is built on deep, fundamental credit research, active trading, and a robust risk management framework. The firm's ability to capitalize on global credit market inefficiencies, adapt to changing market conditions, and dynamically hedge risk continues to distinguish RPIA within the fixed income industry.

Fund Name: RP Target 2028 Discount Bond Fund Duration: Max 3 years Liquidity: Daily Distribution: Monthly (cash option) Corporate Positioning Investment grade

About RPIA

RPIA is a specialized fixed income manager with expertise in actively managing corporate bond portfolios to add value for investors. Based in Toronto, RPIA has over 120 employees, including investment and risk management professionals who are responsible for managing 13 credit strategies. Over 15 years since its founding, RPIA now manages over $20 billion for a broad investor base of institutions, private clients, and investment advisors. RPIA is independent and privately owned, and principals and employees have over $280 million invested alongside investors. To learn more, visit rpia.ca or follow on LinkedIn.

The information herein is presented by RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") and is for informational purposes only. It does not provide financial, tax, investment or other advice and should not be acted or relied upon in that regard. Always carefully review a fund's prospectus and consult with your registered investment dealer before investing in mutual funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information, please contact: Lydia George, Director of Marketing & Sales Enablement, Tel: (416) 475-7901, [email protected]