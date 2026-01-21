TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Effective March 23, 2026, RP Target 2026 Discount Bond Fund ("the Fund") will no longer be available for purchase.

Existing unitholders of the Fund may (a) switch units of the Fund into another RPIA mutual fund, or (b) redeem all units of the Fund until close of business on March 20, 2026, the last business day prior to the termination date. Any short-term trading feeds charged in connection with such switch or redemption will be waived.

RP Target 2028 Discount Bond Fund was launched back in November 2025 and is designed to operate in a similar manner through its focus on taking advantage of the prevailing short-term opportunity in bond markets while preserving investor capital.

Fund Name: RP Target 2026 Discount Bond Fund Termination Date: March 23, 2026 (final trades by March 20, 2026) Fund Name: RP Target 2028 Discount Bond Fund Liquidity: Daily Distribution: Monthly (cash option) Corporate Positioning: Investment grade

