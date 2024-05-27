"The art walk speaks to Royalmount's unifying essence. We want to celebrate art, democratize it, and open it for everyone to discover. People should be inspired by, enjoy, and be moved by the works of artists from here and elsewhere. By making human connections the driving force behind our initiatives, we look forward to offering the community an evolving visual experience. An open-air museum visitors will find enriching, that will kindle their curiosity, their emotions, and spark discovery," says Andrew Lutfy, CEO of Carbonleo and co-owner of Royalmount.

Essentially, Royalmount is looking to make art accessible to everyone by inviting Montrealers and visitors to explore it in all of its forms. These original and sizeable pieces of mural and sculptured art will capture the essence of the theme in their own unique way. The 15 works will be stationed in various areas of Royalmount effective opening day this summer. The work's titles will also be unveiled in summer 2024. Additional pieces will be added on an ongoing basis to further enrich the experience and continually keep it fresh.

Royalmount collaborated with MASSIVart, well-known in Montreal's art community, to make this unprecedented art walk happen.

"This is an incredible initiative, and thanks to Royalmount's bold vision, we were able to bring together the most inspiring talent, both local and global, to design an art walk like no other in Montreal. This collection of powerfully arresting works will stimulate social connections, and together they will form an inspiring gathering place. This is how public art is at its most effective, where art and the reaction it generates meet," explains Claire Tousignant, a partner at MASSIVart in charge of overseeing the art walk initiative.

The participating artists, who hail from various disciplines, were asked to create a series of works around the theme of Unexpected Horizons. The art walk will showcase works by Hanna Barczyk (Montreal), Nicole Beno (Toronto), Bikismo (Puerto Rico), Chiaozza (New York), Cooke-Sasseville (Quebec), Chun Hua Catherine Dong (Montreal), Collectif Escargo (Montreal), Isidro Ferrer (Spain), Cristina Mejías (Spain), Drew Merritt (Los Angeles), Zéh Palito (Brazil), Matthias Pliessnig (Rhode Island), Soft Lab (New York) and Ara Thorose (New York). MASSIVart is also working jointly with LNDMRK and Art Souterrain to bring the art walk to fruition.

About Royalmount

Royalmount is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The district will be among the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use developments in the Americas, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. As of summer 2024, Royalmount will be accessible year-round from the De la Savane metro station via a climate controlled enclosed skybridge. Conceived by the real estate development and management company, Carbonleo, Royalmount aims to bring the best brands, experiences, and offerings to Quebec. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft indoor and outdoor, two-level retail and lifestyle complex. lt will feature an elevated linear park as well as a 1.8-hectare urban park that will be home to a skating rink in winter. For more information on Royalmount, go to www.royalmount.com .

SOURCE Royalmount

For further information: Source: Carbonleo; Media Relations: Anne Dongois, 514 826-2050, [email protected]