OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint") is announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. These results provide insights into the Mint's activities, the impacts of economic uncertainties and trade barriers on its businesses and its expectations for the next 12 months.

"Throughout the first quarter, the Royal Canadian Mint navigated the uncertainties of a challenging and unpredictable global market," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "Our talented people invested a lot of time and energy over the last several months to evaluate the impact of U.S. tariffs and respond to the market volatility in a way that positions the Mint to withstand these headwinds over the long-term by adjusting our priorities and capitalizing on opportunities."

To read the Mint's First Quarter Report for 2025, please visit www.mint.ca.

The Mint's 2024 Annual Report, including its audited financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2024, was submitted to the Minister of Finance on March 27, 2025, in accordance with the Financial Administration Act Section 50(1). As of the date of this earnings release, the Mint's 2024 Annual Report has not been tabled in Parliament and will not be available for public release until the tabling occurs.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

