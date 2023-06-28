OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint has once again ranked among Corporate Knights' 2023 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. The Mint's ranking is attributed to top-quartile scores on: the management of energy consumption and carbon emissions, sustainable revenue, as well as gender and racial diversity on the Leadership Team and Board positions.

"The Mint has come a long way in ensuring that it operates responsibly in all aspects of its business and we are committed to continually improving our environmental, social and governance performance," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are pleased that Corporate Knights recognizes the efforts and investments behind our ESG journey and we look forward to growing our business while continuing to make a positive difference for our stakeholders, customers, employees, and the communities where we operate."

As a federal Crown corporation and international leader in the minting world, we are committed to being transparent about our ESG journey, sharing successes and also reporting on areas where we have the opportunity to do better. Our ESG Commitment and Action Plan, published earlier this year is detailed here.

We are committed to making our circulation coinage manufacturing carbon-neutral by 2030 and we are in the process of implementing geothermal technology to heat and cool our Winnipeg facility.

Our "ALL IN" DEI Action Plan continues to foster a work environment where differences are valued and where employees are empowered to take an active role in addressing systemic racism, discrimination and barriers to inclusion. We are actively delivering company-wide DEI learning opportunities, and recruiting and supporting the growth of passionate people of all gender identities, ethnicities, abilities and experiences who bring their inclusive mindset to the workplace.

The Mint is also committed to giving back and helping to make a positive difference for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Our Truth and Reconciliation Keepsake is currently raising funds for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation's Na-mi-quai-ni-mak Community Support Fund. Donations of net cash proceeds from the sale of Pysanka and 50th Anniversary of the Summit Series numismatic products are also helping support humanitarian assistance to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking is based on 24 quantitative key performance indicators relating to resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue, clean investment and supplier performance.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Corporate Knights was named Magazine of the Year in 2013 and won the SABEW Canada Silver Award for Investigative Reporting in 2019.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

For further information: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, (613) 884-6370, [email protected]