News provided byRoyal Bank of Canada
Dec 04, 2024, 06:00 ET
|
All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October 31, 2024 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, unless otherwise noted. Effective November 1, 2023, we adopted IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17). Comparative amounts have been restated from those previously presented. Our 2024 Annual Report (which includes our audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis), our 2024 Annual Information Form and our Supplementary Financial Information are available on our website at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations and on https://www.sedarplus.com.
|
2024 Net income
|
2024 Diluted EPS1
|
2024 Total PCL2
|
2024 ROE5
|
CET1 ratio6
|
2024 Adjusted net income7
|
2024 Adjusted diluted EPS7
|
2024 Total ACL8
|
2024 Adjusted ROE7
|
2024 LCR10
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada11 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $16.2 billion for the year ended October 31, 2024, up $1.6 billion or 11% from the prior year. Diluted EPS was $11.25, up 9% over the prior year reflecting growth across each of our business segments. The inclusion of HSBC Bank Canada (HSBC Canada) results12 increased net income by $453 million. Adjusted net income7 and adjusted diluted EPS7 of $17.4 billion and $12.09 were up 10% and 8%, respectively, from the prior year.
Our consolidated results include higher provisions on impaired loans, largely in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking. The PCL on impaired loans ratio13 was 28 bps, up 7 bps from the prior year.
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 of $23.1 billion were up 12% from last year. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 by $995 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 increased 7% from last year, mainly due to higher net interest income reflecting solid average volume growth and higher spreads in both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. Higher fee-based revenue in Wealth Management reflecting market appreciation and net sales, and higher Corporate & Investment Banking revenue in Capital Markets, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher expenses driven by higher variable compensation on improved results and continued investments across our businesses.
Our capital position remained robust with a CET1 ratio6 of 13.2% supporting solid volume growth. In addition, this year we returned $8.1 billion to our shareholders through common dividends and share buybacks. Today, we declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share reflecting an increase of $0.06 or 4%.
"In 2024, RBC relentlessly pursued our ambition to stay ahead of evolving client expectations and create unparalleled value.
As our results exemplify, our premium franchises delivered diversified revenue growth, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and prudent risk management. One of our year's defining moments was the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada, which marked a pivotal milestone in our client-driven growth story and strengthened our position as a competitive global financial institution. We also elevated a new generation of leaders across the bank to continue delivering trusted advice and experiences to rival the best in any industry.
As we enter 2025 from a position of strength, I'm fully confident in Team RBC's ability to continue going above-and-beyond to support those we serve, each and every day."
– Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada
|
________________________________________________
|
1 Earnings per share (EPS).
|
2 Provision for credit losses (PCL).
|
3 PCL on loans ratio is calculated as PCL on loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances.
|
4 Basis points (bps).
|
5 Return on equity (ROE). For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.
|
6 This ratio is calculated by dividing Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) by risk-weighted assets (RWA), in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Basel III Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) guideline.
|
7 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.
|
8 Allowance for credit losses (ACL).
|
9 ACL on loans ratio is calculated as ACL on loans as a percentage of total loans and acceptances.
|
10 The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is calculated in accordance with OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
11 When we say "we", "us", "our", "the bank" or "RBC", we mean Royal Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries, as applicable.
|
12 On March 28, 2024, we completed the acquisition of HSBC Canada (HSBC Canada transaction). HSBC Canada results reflect revenue, PCL, non-interest expenses and income taxes associated with the acquired operations and clients, which include the acquired assets, assumed liabilities and employees with the exception of assets and liabilities relating to treasury and liquidity management activities. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
13 PCL on impaired loans ratio is calculated as PCL on impaired loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances.
2024 Full-Year Business Segment Performance
- 9% earnings growth in Personal Banking. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $133 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $370 million or 7%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income, including higher distribution fees driven by higher average mutual fund balances, higher service charges, mainly reflecting higher client activity, and the prior year impact of HST on payment card clearing services also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.
- 9% earnings growth in Commercial Banking. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $219 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $17 million or 1%, as growth in total revenue more than offset higher PCL and non-interest expenses. Commercial Banking achieved strong volume growth (9% in deposits and 13% in loans and acceptances) across most products due to our continued focus on growing our strategic client segments along with our ongoing sales enablement.
- 27% earnings growth in Wealth Management, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. Higher transactional revenue and lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income14 increased $552 million or 19%, as the prior year included the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. Net new assets under administration in Canadian Wealth Management and U.S. Wealth Management (including City National Bank ("City National")) were $11 billion and $9 billion, respectively, reflecting the strength of our business driven by the quality of our advice, the breadth of our investment and holistic wealth planning solutions and clients' trust in our brand. Net flows for Global Asset Management assets under management were robust at $26 billion mainly due to favourable market conditions and the expectation of reduced interest rates versus net redemptions in the prior year.
- 33% earnings growth in Insurance, mainly due to higher insurance investment result, largely attributable to lower capital funding costs and favourable investment-related experience as we repositioned our portfolio for the transition to IFRS 17. Higher insurance service result, primarily due to business growth across the majority of our products, also contributed to the increase. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.
- 10% earnings growth in Capital Markets, mainly due to higher revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking and lower PCL. In addition to the benefit of a recovering industry-wide fee pool, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, we continued to advance our advisory capabilities and grew our market share across investment banking products which underpinned strong performance. Trading activity, supported by strong client flow, remained robust during the year as the credit trading environment was mostly constructive while rates and foreign exchange trading saw a slight normalization compared to 2023 on lower market volatility. These factors were partially offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and higher compensation on increased results.
Q4 2024 Performance
Net income and diluted EPS of $4.2 billion and $2.91 were up 7% and 5%, respectively, from a year ago. Higher results in Wealth Management, Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Insurance were partially offset by lower results in Corporate Support. Results in Capital Markets were relatively flat. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $265 million. The PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps was relatively flat year over year. Results also reflect a higher effective tax rate, as results in the prior year included the favourable impact of the specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million. Adjusted net income14 and adjusted diluted EPS14 of $4.4 billion and $3.07 were up 18% and 16%, respectively, compared to the prior year.
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 of $6.1 billion were up 31% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 by $437 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 increased 21% from last year, mainly due to higher average fee-based client assets in Wealth Management and higher revenue in Capital Markets including record lending revenue. Higher net interest income in our Personal Banking and Commercial Banking franchises reflecting solid client-driven growth in volumes and higher spreads also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related costs, including higher variable compensation and salaries.
Compared to last quarter, net income was down $264 million or 6% reflecting lower results in Capital Markets, Commercial Banking and Corporate Support, partially offset by higher results in Wealth Management. Adjusted net income14 was down 6% over the same period. Results this quarter reflected higher provisions for credit losses, with a PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps, up 8 bps from the prior quarter.
|
Reported:
|
Adjusted14:
|
Q4 2024
|
• Net income of $4,222 million
|
↑ 7%
|
• Net income of $4,439 million
|
↑ 18%
|
Compared to
|
• Diluted EPS of $2.91
|
↑ 5%
|
• Diluted EPS of $3.07
|
↑ 16%
|
Q4 2023
|
• ROE of 14.3%
|
↓ 60 bps
|
• ROE of 15.1%
|
↑ 90 bps
|
• CET1 ratio15 of 13.2%
|
↓ 130 bps
|
Q4 2024
|
• Net income of $4,222 million
|
↓ 6%
|
• Net income of $4,439 million
|
↓ 6%
|
Compared to
|
• Diluted EPS of $2.91
|
↓ 6%
|
• Diluted EPS of $3.07
|
↓ 6%
|
Q3 2024
|
• ROE of 14.3%
|
↓ 120 bps
|
• ROE of 15.1%
|
↓ 130 bps
|
• CET1 ratio15 of 13.2%14
|
↑ 20 bps
|
______________________________________
|
14 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.
|
15 This ratio is calculated by dividing CET1 by RWA, in accordance with OSFI's CAR guideline.
Our business segment performance below reflects the new basis of segment presentation effective the fourth quarter of 2024. For further information, refer to our 2024 Annual Report.
Q4 2024 Business and Reporting Segment Performance
Personal Banking
Net income of $1,579 million increased $213 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $86 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $127 million or 9%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.
Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $7 million, as higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 1% in Personal Banking – Canada was more than offset by higher PCL reflecting higher provisions on performing loans, largely driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality and higher non-interest expenses.
Commercial Banking
Net income of $774 million increased $106 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $139 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income decreased $33 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.
Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $43 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL.
Wealth Management
Net income of $969 million increased $697 million from a year ago, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company, as well as legal provisions. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income16 increased $520 million.
Compared to last quarter, net income increased $20 million or 2%, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation.
Insurance
Net income of $162 million increased $65 million or 67% from last year, mainly due to higher insurance service result, primarily driven by business growth across the majority of our products, partially offset by less favourable claims experience primarily in disability products. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.
Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $8 million or 5%, primarily due to lower insurance service result reflecting the impact of adjustments relating to deferred acquisition expenses and unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter. These factors were partially offset by higher insurance investment result, primarily attributable to favourable investment-related experience.
Capital Markets
Net income of $985 million remained relatively flat from a year ago, as record fourth quarter revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking was more than offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and the impact of legal provisions in the current period.
Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $187 million or 16%, mainly due to the impact of legal provisions in the current period, lower fixed income trading in Europe and Canada, as well as the impact of elevated municipal banking activity in the prior quarter. These factors were partially offset by lower taxes reflecting changes in earnings mix.
|
________________________________________________
|
16 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.
Corporate Support
Net loss was $247 million in the current quarter, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $134 million, which is treated as a specified item. Residual and unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.
Net loss was $208 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $125 million, which is treated as a specified item. Unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.
Net income was $549 million in the prior year, primarily due to a specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million, and a favourable impact from tax-related items. These factors were partially offset by the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $167 million, which is treated as a specified item.
Capital, Liquidity and Credit Quality
Capital – As at October 31, 2024, our CET1 ratio17 was 13.2%, down 130 bps from last year, primarily reflecting the impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and RWA growth (excluding FX), partially offset by net internal capital generation and share issuances under the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).
Liquidity – For the quarter ended October 31, 2024, the average LCR18 was 128%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $86 billion, compared to 126% and a surplus of approximately $81 billion in the prior quarter. Average LCR18 moderately increased compared to the prior quarter mainly due to an increase in retail and wholesale deposits, largely offset by a decline due to securities and securities financing transactions.
NSFR19 as at October 31, 2024 was 114%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $137 billion, compared to 114% and a surplus of approximately $136 billion in the prior quarter. NSFR19 remained relatively stable from the previous quarter as the increase in deposits and stable funding was offset by higher funding requirements for securities, securities financing transactions and loans.
Credit Quality
Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023
Total PCL increased $120 million or 17% from a year ago, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking, partially offset by releases of provisions in the current quarter in Wealth Management as compared to provisions taken in the prior year and lower provisions in Capital Markets. The PCL on loans ratio increased 1 bp.
PCL on performing loans increased $14 million or 7%, mainly due to unfavourable changes in credit quality, partially offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.
PCL on impaired loans increased $101 million or 19%, mainly due to higher provisions in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets and Wealth Management.
Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024
Total PCL increased $181 million or 27% from last quarter, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. The PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps increased 8 bps. The PCL on impaired loans ratio of 26 bps remained unchanged.
PCL on performing loans increased $166 million, largely due to unfavourable changes in credit quality, partially offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast. Favourable changes to our scenario weights last quarter also contributed to the increase.
PCL on impaired loans increased $17 million or 3%, mainly due to higher provisions in Commercial Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets.
|
________________________________________________
|
17 This ratio is calculated by dividing CET1 by RWA, in accordance with OSFI's CAR guideline.
|
18 The LCR is calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
19 The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) is calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
Selected financial and other highlights
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
As at or for the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)
|
2024 (1)
|
2024 (1)
|
2023 (2)
|
2024 (1)
|
2023 (2)
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
15,074
|
$
|
14,631
|
$
|
12,685
|
$
|
57,344
|
$
|
51,464
|
PCL
|
840
|
659
|
720
|
3,232
|
2,468
|
Non-interest expense
|
9,019
|
8,599
|
8,059
|
34,250
|
30,813
|
Income before income taxes
|
5,215
|
5,373
|
3,906
|
19,862
|
18,183
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,222
|
$
|
4,486
|
$
|
3,939
|
$
|
16,240
|
$
|
14,612
|
Net income - adjusted (3), (4)
|
$
|
4,439
|
$
|
4,727
|
$
|
3,773
|
$
|
17,430
|
$
|
15,829
|
Segments - net income
|
Personal Banking (5)
|
$
|
1,579
|
$
|
1,586
|
$
|
1,366
|
$
|
5,921
|
$
|
5,418
|
Commercial Banking (5)
|
774
|
817
|
668
|
2,818
|
2,582
|
Wealth Management (5)
|
969
|
949
|
272
|
3,422
|
2,693
|
Insurance
|
162
|
170
|
97
|
729
|
549
|
Capital Markets
|
985
|
1,172
|
987
|
4,573
|
4,139
|
Corporate Support
|
(247)
|
(208)
|
549
|
(1,223)
|
(769)
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,222
|
$
|
4,486
|
$
|
3,939
|
$
|
16,240
|
$
|
14,612
|
Selected information
|
EPS - basic
|
$
|
2.92
|
$
|
3.09
|
$
|
2.77
|
$
|
11.27
|
$
|
10.33
|
EPS - diluted
|
2.91
|
3.09
|
2.76
|
11.25
|
10.32
|
EPS - basic adjusted (3), (4)
|
3.07
|
3.26
|
2.65
|
12.11
|
11.21
|
EPS - diluted adjusted (3), (4)
|
3.07
|
3.26
|
2.65
|
12.09
|
11.19
|
Return on common equity (ROE) (4)
|
14.3 %
|
15.5 %
|
14.9 %
|
14.4 %
|
14.3 %
|
Return on common equity (ROE) adjusted (3), (4)
|
15.1 %
|
16.4 %
|
14.2 %
|
15.5 %
|
15.5 %
|
Average common equity (6)
|
$
|
114,750
|
$
|
112,100
|
$
|
103,250
|
$
|
110,650
|
$
|
100,400
|
Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net (4)
|
1.68 %
|
1.58 %
|
1.51 %
|
1.54 %
|
1.50 %
|
PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.35 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.34 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.29 %
|
PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.09 %
|
0.01 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.08 %
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.26 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.21 %
|
Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances
|
0.59 %
|
0.58 %
|
0.42 %
|
0.59 %
|
0.42 %
|
LCR (4), (7)
|
128 %
|
126 %
|
131 %
|
128 %
|
131 %
|
NSFR (4), (7)
|
114 %
|
114 %
|
113 %
|
114 %
|
113 %
|
Capital, Leverage and Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratios (4), (8), (9)
|
CET1 ratio
|
13.2 %
|
13.0 %
|
14.5 %
|
13.2 %
|
14.5 %
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
14.6 %
|
14.5 %
|
15.7 %
|
14.6 %
|
15.7 %
|
Total capital ratio
|
16.4 %
|
16.3 %
|
17.6 %
|
16.4 %
|
17.6 %
|
Leverage ratio
|
4.2 %
|
4.2 %
|
4.3 %
|
4.2 %
|
4.3 %
|
TLAC ratio
|
29.3 %
|
28.4 %
|
31.0 %
|
29.3 %
|
31.0 %
|
TLAC leverage ratio
|
8.4 %
|
8.3 %
|
8.5 %
|
8.4 %
|
8.5 %
|
Selected balance sheet and other information (10)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,171,582
|
$
|
2,076,107
|
$
|
2,006,531
|
$
|
2,171,582
|
$
|
2,006,531
|
Securities, net of applicable allowance
|
439,918
|
431,185
|
409,730
|
439,918
|
409,730
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|
981,380
|
971,797
|
852,773
|
981,380
|
852,773
|
Derivative related assets
|
150,612
|
115,659
|
142,450
|
150,612
|
142,450
|
Deposits
|
1,409,531
|
1,361,265
|
1,231,687
|
1,409,531
|
1,231,687
|
Common equity
|
118,058
|
114,899
|
107,734
|
118,058
|
107,734
|
Total RWA (4), (8), (9)
|
672,282
|
661,177
|
596,223
|
672,282
|
596,223
|
Assets under management (AUM) (4)
|
1,342,300
|
1,300,100
|
1,067,500
|
1,342,300
|
1,067,500
|
Assets under administration (AUA) (4), (11)
|
4,965,500
|
4,716,100
|
4,338,000
|
4,965,500
|
4,338,000
|
Common share information
|
Shares outstanding (000s) - average basic
|
1,414,460
|
1,414,194
|
1,399,337
|
1,411,903
|
1,391,020
|
- average diluted
|
1,416,829
|
1,416,149
|
1,400,465
|
1,413,755
|
1,392,529
|
- end of period
|
1,414,504
|
1,413,666
|
1,400,511
|
1,414,504
|
1,400,511
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
1.42
|
$
|
1.42
|
$
|
1.35
|
$
|
5.60
|
$
|
5.34
|
Dividend yield (4)
|
3.5 %
|
3.9 %
|
4.5 %
|
3.9 %
|
4.3 %
|
Dividend payout ratio (4)
|
49 %
|
46 %
|
49 %
|
50 %
|
52 %
|
Common share price (RY on TSX) (12)
|
$
|
168.39
|
$
|
154.28
|
$
|
110.76
|
$
|
168.39
|
$
|
110.76
|
Market capitalization (TSX) (12)
|
238,188
|
218,100
|
155,121
|
238,188
|
155,121
|
Business information (number of)
|
Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)
|
94,838
|
96,165
|
91,398
|
94,838
|
91,398
|
Bank branches
|
1,292
|
1,344
|
1,247
|
1,292
|
1,247
|
Automated teller machines (ATMs)
|
4,367
|
4,426
|
4,341
|
4,367
|
4,341
|
Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (13)
|
$
|
0.733
|
$
|
0.730
|
$
|
0.732
|
$
|
0.736
|
$
|
0.741
|
Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00
|
$
|
0.718
|
$
|
0.724
|
$
|
0.721
|
$
|
0.718
|
$
|
0.721
|
(1)
|
On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, and are included in our Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets segments. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(2)
|
Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. For further details on the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 17 including the description of accounting policies selected, refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
(3)
|
These are non-GAAP measures. For further details, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.
|
(4)
|
See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.
|
(5)
|
Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing® moved from the previous Personal & Commercial Banking segment to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(6)
|
Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period.
|
(7)
|
The LCR and NSFR are calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. LCR is the average for the three months ended for each respective period. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(8)
|
Capital ratios and RWA are calculated using OSFI's CAR guideline, the Leverage ratio is calculated using OSFI's Leverage Requirements (LR) guideline, and both the TLAC and TLAC leverage ratios are calculated using OSFI's TLAC guideline. The results for the three months and year ended October 31, 2023 reflect our adoption of the revised CAR and LR guidelines that came into effect in Q2 2023, as further updated on October 20, 2023 as part of OSFI's implementation of the Basel III reforms. The results for the three months ended July 31, 2024 and October 31, 2024 and year ended October 31, 2024 also reflect our adoption of the revised market risk and credit valuation adjustment (CVA) frameworks that came into effect on November 1, 2023. For further details, refer to the Capital management section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(9)
|
As prior period restatements are not required by OSFI, there was no impact from the adoption of IFRS 17 on regulatory capital, RWA, capital ratios, leverage ratio, TLAC available and TLAC ratios for periods prior to November 1, 2023.
|
(10)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
|
(11)
|
AUA includes $15 billion and $6 billion (July 31, 2024 – $15 billion and $6 billion, October 31, 2023 – $13 billion and $7 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively.
|
(12)
|
Based on TSX closing market price at period-end.
|
(13)
|
Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period.
|
Personal Banking
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2024 (1)
|
2024 (1), (2)
|
2023 (2)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,346
|
$
|
3,253
|
$
|
2,867
|
Non-interest income
|
1,312
|
1,237
|
1,142
|
Total revenue
|
4,658
|
4,490
|
4,009
|
PCL on performing assets
|
124
|
30
|
87
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
359
|
361
|
287
|
PCL
|
483
|
391
|
374
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,033
|
1,941
|
1,781
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,142
|
2,158
|
1,854
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,579
|
$
|
1,586
|
$
|
1,366
|
Revenue by business
|
Personal Banking - Canada
|
$
|
4,366
|
$
|
4,210
|
$
|
3,725
|
Caribbean & U.S. Banking
|
292
|
280
|
284
|
Key ratios
|
ROE (3)
|
23.8 %
|
23.7 %
|
27.9 %
|
NIM
|
2.49 %
|
2.45 %
|
2.35 %
|
Efficiency ratio (4)
|
43.6 %
|
43.2 %
|
44.4 %
|
Operating leverage (4)
|
2.1 %
|
2.5 %
|
3.4 %
|
Selected balance sheet information
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
552,400
|
$
|
547,100
|
$
|
496,800
|
Average total earning assets, net
|
534,500
|
528,900
|
484,200
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
525,000
|
519,400
|
474,100
|
Average deposits
|
431,000
|
426,200
|
363,200
|
Other information
|
AUA (5), (6)
|
$
|
255,400
|
$
|
250,000
|
$
|
205,200
|
Average AUA
|
252,400
|
244,900
|
206,800
|
AUM (6)
|
6,400
|
6,300
|
5,900
|
Number of employees (FTE) (7)
|
38,642
|
39,472
|
37,017
|
Credit information
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.27 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.25 %
|
Other selected information - Personal Banking - Canada
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,485
|
$
|
1,495
|
$
|
1,273
|
NIM
|
2.41 %
|
2.37 %
|
2.25 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
41.8 %
|
41.8 %
|
42.7 %
|
Operating leverage
|
2.5 %
|
2.4 %
|
2.7 %
|
(1)
|
On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31, 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(2)
|
Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(3)
|
Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(4)
|
See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.
|
(5)
|
AUA includes securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans as at October 31, 2024 of $15 billion and $6 billion, respectively (July 31, 2024 – $15 billion and $6 billion, October 31, 2023 – $13 billion and $7 billion).
|
(6)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
|
(7)
|
Includes FTE for all shared services across Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, for which the Non-interest expenses are allocated to both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking.
Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023
Net income increased $213 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $86 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $127 million or 9%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 6% in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.
Total revenue increased $649 million or 16%, of which $274 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada revenue. The remaining increase of $375 million or 9% was primarily due to higher net interest income, reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher average mutual fund balances driving higher distribution fees also contributed to the increase.
NIM was up 14 bps, mainly due to changes in product mix and the impact of the higher interest rate environment. The inclusion of HSBC Canada also contributed to the increase reflecting the accretion of fair value adjustments. These factors were partially offset by competitive pricing pressures.
PCL increased $109 million or 29%, mainly due to higher provisions on impaired loans largely in our Canadian personal and credit cards portfolios, resulting in an increase of 2 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. Higher provisions on performing loans, mainly driven by unfavourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast, also contributed to the increase.
Non-interest expense increased $252 million or 14%, of which $154 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada non-interest expense. The remaining increase of $98 million or 6% was primarily due to ongoing technology investments, increased operating expenses and staff-related costs, lease exit costs in the current quarter and higher marketing costs, largely associated with new client acquisition campaigns, and higher professional fees.
Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024
Net income decreased $7 million from last quarter, as higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 1% in Personal Banking – Canada was more than offset by higher PCL reflecting higher provisions on performing loans, largely driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality and higher non-interest expenses, reflecting increased operating expenses.
NIM was up 4 bps, mainly due to changes in product mix and the impact of the higher long-term interest rate environment.
|
Commercial Banking
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2024 (1)
|
2024 (1), (2)
|
2023 (2)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,763
|
$
|
1,687
|
$
|
1,236
|
Non-interest income
|
314
|
349
|
329
|
Total revenue
|
2,077
|
2,036
|
1,565
|
PCL on performing assets
|
66
|
38
|
17
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
233
|
178
|
61
|
PCL
|
299
|
216
|
78
|
Non-interest expense
|
713
|
691
|
562
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,065
|
1,129
|
925
|
Net income
|
$
|
774
|
$
|
817
|
$
|
668
|
Key ratios
|
ROE (3)
|
16.7 %
|
18.2 %
|
23.0 %
|
NIM
|
3.89 %
|
4.06 %
|
4.31 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
34.3 %
|
33.9 %
|
35.9 %
|
Operating leverage
|
5.8 %
|
5.1 %
|
(9.1) %
|
Selected balance sheet information
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
186,100
|
$
|
182,900
|
$
|
133,100
|
Average total earning assets, net
|
180,200
|
165,300
|
113,700
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
180,600
|
177,500
|
131,600
|
Average deposits
|
301,900
|
299,600
|
253,100
|
Other information
|
Number of employees (FTE) (4)
|
1,290
|
1,299
|
928
|
Credit information
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.52 %
|
0.40 %
|
0.19 %
|
(1)
|
On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31, 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(2)
|
Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(3)
|
Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(4)
|
Excludes FTE for all shared services across Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, for which the Non-interest expenses are allocated to both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking.
Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023
Net income increased $106 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $139 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income decreased $33 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.
Total revenue increased $512 million or 33%, of which $381 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada revenue. The remaining increase of $131 million or 8% was primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth of 8% in deposits and 12% in loans and acceptances, including the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending, which was largely offset in non-interest income, and higher spreads. These factors were partially offset by lower non-interest income, primarily in credit fees reflecting the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending, which was largely offset in net interest income as noted above.
PCL increased $221 million, mainly due to higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the automotive and industrial products sectors, resulting in an increase of 33 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. Higher provisions on performing loans, mainly driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality, also contributed to the increase.
Non-interest expense increased $151 million or 27%, of which $118 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada non-interest expense. The remaining increase of $33 million or 6% was primarily attributable to higher staff-related costs.
Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024
Net income decreased $43 million or 5% from last quarter, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL. Total revenue included higher net interest income, reflecting the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending and continued volume growth across all client segments, partially offset by lower non-interest income, primarily in credit fees as noted above. Higher PCL reflected higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the automotive and industrial products sectors, partially offset by lower provisions in the real estate and related sector.
|
Wealth Management
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of, percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2024 (1)
|
2024 (1), (2)
|
2023 (2)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,282
|
$
|
1,245
|
$
|
1,228
|
Non-interest income
|
3,904
|
3,719
|
3,104
|
Total revenue
|
5,186
|
4,964
|
4,332
|
PCL on performing assets
|
(57)
|
(16)
|
62
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
32
|
32
|
69
|
PCL
|
(25)
|
16
|
131
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,981
|
3,762
|
3,816
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,230
|
1,186
|
385
|
Net income
|
$
|
969
|
$
|
949
|
$
|
272
|
Revenue by business
|
Canadian Wealth Management (2)
|
$
|
1,554
|
$
|
1,503
|
$
|
1,271
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)
|
2,331
|
2,206
|
1,867
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)
|
1,709
|
1,610
|
1,369
|
Global Asset Management
|
768
|
750
|
674
|
International Wealth Management
|
350
|
328
|
338
|
Investor Services (3)
|
183
|
177
|
182
|
Key ratios
|
ROE (4)
|
16.0 %
|
15.5 %
|
4.3 %
|
NIM
|
3.31 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.09 %
|
Pre-tax margin (5)
|
23.7 %
|
23.9 %
|
8.9 %
|
Selected balance sheet information
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
177,800
|
$
|
177,400
|
$
|
179,200
|
Average total earning assets, net
|
153,900
|
153,100
|
157,500
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
115,100
|
115,900
|
115,700
|
Average deposits (3)
|
167,600
|
164,500
|
161,300
|
Other information
|
AUA (3), (6)
|
$
|
4,685,900
|
$
|
4,442,600
|
$
|
4,110,200
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (6)
|
930,000
|
894,200
|
752,700
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions) (6)
|
668,100
|
647,800
|
542,800
|
Investor Services (6)
|
2,681,400
|
2,499,600
|
2,488,600
|
AUM (6)
|
1,332,500
|
1,290,600
|
1,058,900
|
Average AUA (3)
|
4,621,700
|
4,396,700
|
4,188,200
|
Average AUM
|
1,289,500
|
1,263,500
|
1,070,100
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.11 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.24 %
|
Number of employees (FTE)
|
25,672
|
25,540
|
25,278
|
Number of advisors (7)
|
6,116
|
6,092
|
6,169
|
Adjusted results (8)
|
Total revenue - adjusted
|
$
|
5,186
|
$
|
4,964
|
$
|
4,574
|
Income before income taxes - adjusted
|
1,230
|
1,186
|
627
|
Net income - adjusted
|
969
|
949
|
449
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) revenue - adjusted
|
2,331
|
2,206
|
2,109
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) revenue (US$ millions) - adjusted
|
1,709
|
1,610
|
1,544
|
Key ratios - adjusted (8)
|
ROE - adjusted
|
16.0 %
|
15.5 %
|
7.2 %
|
Pre-tax margin - adjusted (5)
|
23.7 %
|
23.9 %
|
13.7 %
|
For the three months ended
|
Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items
|
Q4 2024 vs
|
Q4 2024 vs
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
Q4 2023
|
Q3 2024
|
Increase (decrease):
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
-
|
PCL
|
-
|
(1)
|
Non-interest expense
|
22
|
2
|
Net income
|
5
|
-
|
Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00
|
(6) %
|
(2) %
|
Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00
|
(3) %
|
(2) %
|
(1)
|
On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31 2024, and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(2)
|
Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Comparative amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(3)
|
We completed the sale of RBC Investor Services® operations in Europe, Jersey and the U.K to CACEIS on July 3, 2023, December 1, 2023 and March 25, 2024, respectively (the sale of RBC Investor Services operations). For further details, refer to Note 6 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
(4)
|
Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(5)
|
Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue. Adjusted pre-tax margin is calculated in the same manner, using adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted total revenue.
|
(6)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
|
(7)
|
Represents client-facing advisors across all our Wealth Management businesses.
|
(8)
|
These are non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios. During the three months ended October 31, 2023, we recognized impairment losses of $177 million (pre-tax $242 million) on our interest in an associated company. For further details on this specified item, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.
Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023
Net income increased $697 million from a year ago, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company, as well as legal provisions. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income20 increased $520 million.
Total revenue increased $854 million or 20%, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales. Higher transactional revenue, mainly driven by client activity, also contributed to the increase. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. Adjusted total revenue20 increased $612 million or 13%.
PCL was $(25) million compared to $131 million last year, mainly attributable to releases of provisions on performing loans in the current quarter in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), largely driven by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.
Non-interest expense increased $165 million or 4%, primarily driven by higher variable compensation commensurate with increased commissionable revenue. This factor was partially offset by the impact of legal provisions in the prior year.
Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024
Compared to last quarter, net income increased $20 million or 2%, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation.
|
Insurance
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023 (1), (2)
|
Non-interest income
|
Insurance service result
|
$
|
173
|
$
|
214
|
$
|
137
|
Insurance investment result
|
66
|
28
|
64
|
Other income
|
39
|
43
|
47
|
Total revenue
|
278
|
285
|
248
|
PCL
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Non-interest expense
|
75
|
70
|
89
|
Income before income taxes
|
203
|
214
|
159
|
Net income
|
$
|
162
|
$
|
170
|
$
|
97
|
Key ratios
|
ROE
|
31.7 %
|
33.6 %
|
17.1 %
|
Selected balance sheet information
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
28,300
|
$
|
27,200
|
$
|
24,800
|
Other information
|
Premiums and deposits (3)
|
$
|
1,502
|
$
|
1,546
|
$
|
1,297
|
Net insurance contract liabilities (4)
|
21,643
|
20,396
|
18,345
|
Contractual service margin (CSM) (5)
|
2,137
|
2,155
|
1,956
|
Number of employees (FTE)
|
2,788
|
2,820
|
2,781
|
(1)
|
Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.
|
(2)
|
The 2023 restated results may not be fully comparable to the current period as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.
|
(3)
|
Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based individual and group insurance and annuity products as well as segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices.
|
(4)
|
Includes insurance contract liabilities net of insurance contract assets.
|
(5)
|
Represents the CSM of insurance contract assets and liabilities net of reinsurance contract held assets and liabilities. For insurance contracts, the CSM represents the unearned profit (net inflows) for providing insurance coverage. For reinsurance contracts held, the CSM represents the net cost or net gain of purchasing reinsurance. The CSM is not applicable to contracts measured using the premium allocation approach.
Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023
Net income increased $65 million or 67% from last year, mainly due to higher insurance service result, primarily driven by business growth across the majority of our products, partially offset by less favourable claims experience primarily in disability products. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.
Total revenue increased $30 million or 12%, primarily due to higher insurance service result, as noted above.
Non-interest expense decreased $14 million or 16%, largely reflecting higher investments in technology in the prior period and lower staff-related costs, including severance.
Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024
Net income decreased $8 million or 5% from last quarter, primarily due to lower insurance service result reflecting the impact of adjustments relating to deferred acquisition expenses and unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter. These factors were partially offset by higher insurance investment result, primarily attributable to favourable investment-related experience.
|
________________________________________________
|
20 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.
|
Capital Markets
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2024 (1)
|
2024 (1)
|
2023
|
Net interest income (2)
|
$
|
941
|
$
|
817
|
$
|
729
|
Non-interest income (2)
|
1,962
|
2,187
|
1,835
|
Total revenue (2)
|
2,903
|
3,004
|
2,564
|
PCL on performing assets
|
68
|
(12)
|
25
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
14
|
50
|
112
|
PCL
|
82
|
38
|
137
|
Non-interest expense
|
1,897
|
1,755
|
1,678
|
Income before income taxes
|
924
|
1,211
|
749
|
Net income
|
$
|
985
|
$
|
1,172
|
$
|
987
|
Revenue by business
|
Corporate & Investment Banking (3)
|
$
|
1,589
|
$
|
1,645
|
$
|
1,461
|
Global Markets (3)
|
1,349
|
1,414
|
1,204
|
Other
|
(35)
|
(55)
|
(101)
|
Key ratios
|
ROE (4)
|
11.8 %
|
14.1 %
|
14.1 %
|
Selected balance sheet information
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
1,099,000
|
$
|
1,089,600
|
$
|
1,140,600
|
Average trading securities
|
173,700
|
176,400
|
187,400
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
148,700
|
152,200
|
143,100
|
Average deposits
|
301,100
|
298,000
|
277,900
|
Other information
|
Number of employees (FTE)
|
7,424
|
7,914
|
7,253
|
Credit information
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.04 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.31 %
|
For the three months ended
|
Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items
|
Q4 2024 vs
|
Q4 2024 vs
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
Q4 2023
|
Q3 2024
|
Increase (decrease):
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
25
|
$
|
2
|
PCL
|
5
|
1
|
Non-interest expense
|
25
|
8
|
Net income
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00
|
(6) %
|
(2) %
|
Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00
|
(3) %
|
(2) %
|
(1)
|
On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(2)
|
The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was $13 million (July 31, 2024 – $231 million, October 31, 2023 – $117 million). For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(3)
|
Effective the third quarter of 2024, we moved the majority of our debt origination business from Global Markets to Corporate & Investment Banking. Comparative amounts have been revised from those previously presented.
|
(4)
|
Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.
Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023
Net income remained relatively flat from a year ago, as higher revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking was more than offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and the impact of legal provisions in the current period.
Total revenue increased $339 million or 13%, mainly due to higher debt origination across all regions, higher foreign exchange trading revenue in North America and lower residual funding and capital costs. These factors were partially offset by lower fixed income trading revenue primarily in North America.
PCL decreased $55 million or 40%, mainly due to lower provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the telecommunication and media and transportation sectors, resulting in a decrease of 27 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. This was partially offset by higher provisions on performing loans mainly driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality, largely offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.
Non-interest expense increased $219 million or 13%, reflecting higher legal provisions, ongoing technology investments and the impact of foreign exchange translation.
Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024
Net income decreased $187 million or 16% from last quarter, mainly due to the impact of legal provisions in the current period, lower fixed income trading in Europe and Canada, as well as the impact of elevated municipal banking activity in the prior quarter. These factors were partially offset by lower taxes reflecting changes in earnings mix.
|
Corporate Support
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net interest income (loss) (1)
|
$
|
339
|
$
|
325
|
$
|
482
|
Non-interest income (loss) (1), (2)
|
(367)
|
(473)
|
(515)
|
Total revenue (1), (2)
|
(28)
|
(148)
|
(33)
|
PCL
|
1
|
(3)
|
-
|
Non-interest expense (2)
|
320
|
380
|
133
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (1)
|
(349)
|
(525)
|
(166)
|
Income taxes (recoveries) (1)
|
(102)
|
(317)
|
(715)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(247)
|
$
|
(208)
|
$
|
549
|
(1)
|
Teb adjusted.
|
(2)
|
Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2024 included gains of $47 million (July 31, 2024 – gains of $166 million, October 31, 2023 – losses of $150 million) on economic hedges of our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans, and non-interest expense included $50 million (July 31, 2024 – $157 million, October 31, 2023 – $(128) million) of share-based compensation expense driven by changes in the fair value of liabilities relating to our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans.
Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant.
Total revenue and Income taxes (recoveries) in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustment related to the gross-up of income from the U.S. tax credit investment business and income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends received on or before December 31, 2023 that are recorded in Capital Markets. For further details on the elimination of the availability of the dividend received deduction for Canadian taxable corporate dividends after December 31, 2023, refer to the Legal and regulatory environment risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.
The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was $13 million, compared to $231 million in the prior quarter and $117 million in the same quarter last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.
The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.
Q4 2024
Net loss was $247 million, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $134 million, which is treated as a specified item. Residual and unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.
Q3 2024
Net loss was $208 million, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $125 million, which is treated as a specified item. Unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.
Q4 2023
Net income was $549 million, primarily due to a specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million, and a favourable impact from tax-related items. These factors were partially offset by the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $167 million, which is treated as a specified item.
For further details on specified items, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of this Earnings Release.
Key performance and non-GAAP measures
Performance measures
We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income and ROE. Certain financial metrics, including ROE, do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions.
Return on common equity
We use ROE, at both the consolidated and business segment levels, as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business. Management views the business segment ROE measure as a useful measure for supporting investment and resource allocation decisions because it adjusts for certain items that may affect comparability between business segments and certain competitors.
Our consolidated ROE calculation is based on net income available to common shareholders divided by total average common equity for the period. Business segment ROE calculations are based on net income available to common shareholders divided by average attributed capital for the period. For each segment, with the exception of Insurance, average attributed capital includes the capital and leverage required to underpin various risks as described in the Capital management section and amounts invested in goodwill and intangibles and other regulatory deductions. For Insurance, the allocation of capital is based on fully diversified economic capital.
The attribution of capital involves the use of assumptions, judgments and methodologies that are regularly reviewed and revised by management as deemed necessary. Changes to such assumptions, judgments and methodologies can have a material effect on the business segment ROE information that we report. Other companies that disclose information on similar attributions and related return measures may use different assumptions, judgments and methodologies.
The following table provides a summary of our ROE calculations:
|
Calculation of ROE
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
.
|
October 31, 2024
|
October 31, 2024
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except
percentage amounts)
|
Personal
|
Commercial
|
Wealth
|
Capital
|
Corporate
Support
|
Banking (1)
|
Banking (1)
|
Management (1)
|
Insurance
|
Markets (1)
|
Total
|
Total
|
Net income available to common
|
shareholders
|
$
|
1,554
|
$
|
761
|
$
|
950
|
$
|
160
|
$
|
961
|
$
|
(258)
|
$
|
4,128
|
$
|
15,908
|
Total average common equity (2), (3)
|
$
|
26,000
|
$
|
18,100
|
$
|
23,550
|
$
|
2,000
|
$
|
32,500
|
$
|
12,600
|
$
|
114,750
|
$
|
110,650
|
ROE
|
23.8 %
|
16.7 %
|
16.0 %
|
31.7 %
|
11.8 %
|
n.m.
|
14.3 %
|
14.4 %
|
(1)
|
Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(2)
|
Total average common equity represents rounded figures.
|
(3)
|
The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital.
|
n.m.
|
not meaningful
Non-GAAP measures
We believe that certain non-GAAP measures (including non-GAAP ratios) are more reflective of our ongoing operating results and provide readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on our performance. These measures enhance the comparability of our financial performance for the three months and year ended October 31, 2024 with the corresponding periods in the prior year and the three months ended July 31, 2024. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions.
The following discussion describes the non-GAAP measures we use in evaluating our operating results.
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
We use pre-provision, pre-tax earnings to assess our ability to generate sustained earnings growth outside of credit losses, which are impacted by the cyclical nature of the credit cycle. The following table provides a reconciliation of our reported results to pre-provision, pre-tax earnings and illustrates the calculation of pre-provision, pre-tax earnings presented:
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023 (1)
|
2024
|
2023 (1)
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,222
|
$
|
4,486
|
$
|
3,939
|
$
|
16,240
|
$
|
14,612
|
Add: Income taxes
|
993
|
887
|
(33)
|
3,622
|
3,571
|
Add: PCL
|
840
|
659
|
720
|
3,232
|
2,468
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$
|
6,055
|
$
|
6,032
|
$
|
4,626
|
$
|
23,094
|
$
|
20,651
|
(1)
|
Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.
|
(2)
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2024, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings excluding HSBC Canada results of $5,618 million is calculated as pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of $6,055 million less net income of $265 million, income taxes of $101 million, and PCL of $71 million. For the year ended October 31, 2024, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings excluding HSBC Canada results of $22,099 million is calculated as pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of $23,094 million less net income of $453 million, income taxes of $171 million, and PCL of $371 million.
Adjusted results
We believe that providing adjusted results as well as certain measures and ratios excluding the impact of the specified items discussed below and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles enhances comparability with prior periods and enables readers to better assess trends in the underlying businesses.
Our results for all reported periods were adjusted for the following specified item:
- HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs.
Our results for the year ended October 31, 2024 were adjusted for the following specified item:
- Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.
Our results for the three months and year ended October 31, 2023 were adjusted for the following specified items:
- Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company.
- Certain deferred tax adjustments: reflects the recognition of deferred tax assets relating to realized losses in City National associated with the intercompany sale of certain debt securities.
Our results for the year ended October 31, 2023 were adjusted for the following specified item:
- Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD) and other tax related adjustments: reflects the impact of the CRD and the 1.5% increase in the Canadian corporate tax rate applicable to fiscal 2022, net of deferred tax adjustments, which were announced in the Government of Canada's 2022 budget and enacted in the first quarter of 2023.
Additional information about ROE and other key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2024 Annual Report.
Consolidated results, reported and adjusted
The following table provides a reconciliation of reported results to our adjusted results and illustrates the calculation of adjusted measures presented. The adjusted results and measures presented below are non-GAAP measures or ratios.
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023 (1)
|
2024
|
2023 (1)
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
15,074
|
$
|
14,631
|
$
|
12,685
|
$
|
57,344
|
$
|
51,464
|
PCL
|
840
|
659
|
720
|
3,232
|
2,468
|
Non-interest expense
|
9,019
|
8,599
|
8,059
|
34,250
|
30,813
|
Income before income taxes
|
5,215
|
5,373
|
3,906
|
19,862
|
18,183
|
Income taxes
|
993
|
887
|
(33)
|
3,622
|
3,571
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,222
|
$
|
4,486
|
$
|
3,939
|
$
|
16,240
|
$
|
14,612
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
4,128
|
$
|
4,377
|
$
|
3,870
|
$
|
15,908
|
$
|
14,369
|
Average number of common shares (thousands)
|
1,414,460
|
1,414,194
|
1,399,337
|
1,411,903
|
1,391,020
|
Basic earnings per share (in dollars)
|
$
|
2.92
|
$
|
3.09
|
$
|
2.77
|
$
|
11.27
|
$
|
10.33
|
Average number of diluted common shares (thousands)
|
1,416,829
|
1,416,149
|
1,400,465
|
1,413,755
|
1,392,529
|
Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)
|
$
|
2.91
|
$
|
3.09
|
$
|
2.76
|
$
|
11.25
|
$
|
10.32
|
ROE
|
14.3 %
|
15.5 %
|
14.9 %
|
14.4 %
|
14.3 %
|
Effective income tax rate
|
19.0 %
|
16.5 %
|
(0.8) %
|
18.2 %
|
19.6 %
|
Total adjusting items impacting net income (before-tax)
|
$
|
298
|
$
|
314
|
$
|
537
|
$
|
1,552
|
$
|
963
|
Specified item: HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (2), (3)
|
177
|
160
|
203
|
960
|
380
|
Specified item: Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction (2), (4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
131
|
-
|
Specified item: Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company (5)
|
-
|
-
|
242
|
-
|
242
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (6)
|
121
|
154
|
92
|
461
|
341
|
Total income taxes for adjusting items impacting net income
|
$
|
81
|
$
|
73
|
$
|
703
|
$
|
362
|
$
|
(254)
|
Specified item: HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (2)
|
43
|
35
|
36
|
201
|
78
|
Specified item: Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction (2), (4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
36
|
-
|
Specified item: Certain deferred tax adjustments (2)
|
-
|
-
|
578
|
-
|
578
|
Specified item: Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company (5)
|
-
|
-
|
65
|
-
|
65
|
Specified item: CRD and other tax related adjustments (2), (7)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,050)
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (6)
|
38
|
38
|
24
|
125
|
75
|
Adjusted results
|
Income before income taxes - adjusted
|
$
|
5,513
|
$
|
5,687
|
$
|
4,443
|
$
|
21,414
|
$
|
19,146
|
Income taxes - adjusted
|
1,074
|
960
|
670
|
3,984
|
3,317
|
Net income - adjusted
|
4,439
|
4,727
|
3,773
|
17,430
|
15,829
|
Net income available to common shareholders - adjusted (8)
|
4,345
|
4,618
|
3,704
|
17,098
|
15,586
|
Average number of common shares (thousands)
|
1,414,460
|
1,414,194
|
1,399,337
|
1,411,903
|
1,391,020
|
Basic earnings per share (in dollars) - adjusted
|
$
|
3.07
|
$
|
3.26
|
$
|
2.65
|
$
|
12.11
|
$
|
11.21
|
Average number of diluted common shares (thousands)
|
1,416,829
|
1,416,149
|
1,400,465
|
1,413,755
|
1,392,529
|
Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) - adjusted
|
$
|
3.07
|
$
|
3.26
|
$
|
2.65
|
$
|
12.09
|
$
|
11.19
|
ROE - adjusted
|
15.1 %
|
16.4 %
|
14.2 %
|
15.5 %
|
15.5 %
|
Effective income tax rate - adjusted
|
19.5 %
|
16.9 %
|
15.1 %
|
18.6 %
|
17.3 %
|
(1)
|
Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.
|
(2)
|
These amounts have been recognized in Corporate Support.
|
(3)
|
As at October 31, 2024, the cumulative HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (before-tax) incurred were $1.3 billion and it is currently estimated that an additional $0.2 billion will be incurred, for a total of approximately $1.5 billion.
|
(4)
|
For the year ended October 31, 2024, we included management of closing capital volatility related to the acquisition of HSBC Canada as a specified item for non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(5)
|
During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recognized impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. This amount was recognized in Wealth Management.
|
(6)
|
Represents the impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (excluding amortization of software), and any goodwill impairment.
|
(7)
|
The impact of the CRD and other tax related adjustments does not include $0.2 billion recognized in other comprehensive income.
|
(8)
|
See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.
Segment results, reported and adjusted
The following table provides a reconciliation of Wealth Management reported results to our adjusted results. The adjusted results and measures presented below are non-GAAP measures or ratios.
|
Wealth Management
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31, 2023 (1), (2)
|
October 31, 2023 (1), (2)
|
Item excluded
|
Item excluded
|
Specified
|
Specified
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
As reported
|
item (3)
|
Adjusted
|
As reported
|
item (3)
|
Adjusted
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
4,332
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
4,574
|
$
|
18,161
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
18,403
|
PCL
|
131
|
-
|
131
|
328
|
-
|
328
|
Non-interest expense
|
3,816
|
-
|
3,816
|
14,387
|
-
|
14,387
|
Income before income taxes
|
385
|
242
|
627
|
3,446
|
242
|
3,688
|
Net income
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
177
|
$
|
449
|
$
|
2,693
|
$
|
177
|
$
|
2,870
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
256
|
$
|
177
|
$
|
433
|
$
|
2,637
|
$
|
177
|
$
|
2,814
|
Total average common equity (4), (5)
|
23,750
|
23,750
|
24,200
|
24,200
|
Revenue by business
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)
|
$
|
1,867
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
2,109
|
$
|
7,969
|
$
|
242
|
$
|
8,211
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)
|
1,369
|
175
|
1,544
|
5,908
|
175
|
6,083
|
Key ratios
|
ROE
|
4.3 %
|
7.2 %
|
10.9 %
|
11.6 %
|
Pre-tax margin (6)
|
8.9 %
|
13.7 %
|
19.0 %
|
20.0 %
|
(1)
|
There were no specified items for the three months and year ended October 31, 2024.
|
(2)
|
Certain amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.
|
(3)
|
Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company.
|
(4)
|
Total average common equity represents rounded figures.
|
(5)
|
The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital.
|
(6)
|
Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue. Adjusted pre-tax margin is calculated in the same manner, using adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted total revenue.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As at
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2024 (1)
|
2024 (2)
|
2023 (1), (3)
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
56,723
|
$
|
55,230
|
$
|
61,989
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
66,020
|
57,409
|
71,086
|
Securities
|
Trading
|
183,300
|
180,441
|
190,151
|
Investment, net of applicable allowance
|
256,618
|
250,744
|
219,579
|
439,918
|
431,185
|
409,730
|
Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed
|
350,803
|
325,401
|
340,191
|
Loans
|
Retail
|
626,978
|
619,452
|
569,951
|
Wholesale
|
360,439
|
358,143
|
287,826
|
987,417
|
977,595
|
857,777
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(6,037)
|
(5,798)
|
(5,004)
|
981,380
|
971,797
|
852,773
|
Other
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
35
|
677
|
21,695
|
Derivatives
|
150,612
|
115,659
|
142,450
|
Premises and equipment
|
6,852
|
6,943
|
6,749
|
Goodwill
|
19,286
|
19,125
|
12,594
|
Other intangibles
|
7,798
|
8,032
|
5,903
|
Other assets
|
92,155
|
84,649
|
81,371
|
276,738
|
235,085
|
270,762
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,171,582
|
$
|
2,076,107
|
$
|
2,006,531
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Deposits
|
Personal
|
$
|
522,139
|
$
|
510,542
|
$
|
441,946
|
Business and government
|
839,670
|
809,380
|
745,075
|
Bank
|
47,722
|
41,343
|
44,666
|
1,409,531
|
1,361,265
|
1,231,687
|
Other
|
Acceptances
|
35
|
708
|
21,745
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
35,286
|
33,972
|
33,651
|
Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned
|
305,321
|
304,373
|
335,238
|
Derivatives
|
163,763
|
126,884
|
142,629
|
Insurance contract liabilities
|
22,231
|
21,153
|
19,026
|
Other liabilities
|
94,677
|
89,823
|
96,022
|
621,313
|
576,913
|
648,311
|
Subordinated debentures
|
13,546
|
13,437
|
11,386
|
Total liabilities
|
2,044,390
|
1,951,615
|
1,891,384
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
9,031
|
9,492
|
7,314
|
Common shares
|
20,952
|
20,786
|
19,167
|
Retained earnings
|
88,608
|
86,065
|
81,715
|
Other components of equity
|
8,498
|
8,048
|
6,852
|
127,089
|
124,391
|
115,048
|
Non-controlling interests
|
103
|
101
|
99
|
Total equity
|
127,192
|
124,492
|
115,147
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
2,171,582
|
$
|
2,076,107
|
$
|
2,006,531
|
(1)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
(3)
|
Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
2024 (1)
|
2024 (1)
|
2023 (1), (2)
|
2024 (3)
|
2023 (2), (3)
|
Interest and dividend income
|
Loans
|
$
|
14,405
|
$
|
14,433
|
$
|
11,863
|
$
|
54,040
|
$
|
43,463
|
Securities
|
4,438
|
4,482
|
4,580
|
17,668
|
14,512
|
Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed
|
6,257
|
6,632
|
6,428
|
27,121
|
22,164
|
Deposits and other
|
1,398
|
1,543
|
1,631
|
6,122
|
6,852
|
26,498
|
27,090
|
24,502
|
104,951
|
86,991
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits and other
|
12,031
|
12,432
|
10,476
|
47,256
|
36,679
|
Other liabilities
|
6,603
|
7,124
|
7,299
|
28,967
|
24,517
|
Subordinated debentures
|
193
|
207
|
185
|
775
|
666
|
18,827
|
19,763
|
17,960
|
76,998
|
61,862
|
Net interest income
|
7,671
|
7,327
|
6,542
|
27,953
|
25,129
|
Non-interest income
|
Insurance service result
|
173
|
214
|
137
|
777
|
703
|
Insurance investment result
|
66
|
28
|
64
|
294
|
156
|
Trading revenue
|
383
|
507
|
408
|
2,327
|
2,392
|
Investment management and custodial fees
|
2,501
|
2,382
|
2,106
|
9,325
|
8,344
|
Mutual fund revenue
|
1,189
|
1,151
|
1,014
|
4,437
|
4,063
|
Securities brokerage commissions
|
428
|
413
|
363
|
1,660
|
1,463
|
Service charges
|
596
|
587
|
548
|
2,294
|
2,099
|
Underwriting and other advisory fees
|
656
|
676
|
563
|
2,672
|
2,005
|
Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading
|
301
|
292
|
248
|
1,142
|
1,292
|
Card service revenue
|
332
|
324
|
302
|
1,273
|
1,240
|
Credit fees
|
358
|
405
|
411
|
1,592
|
1,489
|
Net gains on investment securities
|
13
|
28
|
2
|
170
|
193
|
Income (loss) from joint ventures and associates
|
11
|
(57)
|
(223)
|
(16)
|
(219)
|
Other
|
396
|
354
|
200
|
1,444
|
1,115
|
7,403
|
7,304
|
6,143
|
29,391
|
26,335
|
Total revenue
|
15,074
|
14,631
|
12,685
|
57,344
|
51,464
|
Provision for credit losses
|
840
|
659
|
720
|
3,232
|
2,468
|
Non-interest expense
|
Human resources
|
5,423
|
5,406
|
4,666
|
21,083
|
18,853
|
Equipment
|
674
|
629
|
612
|
2,537
|
2,381
|
Occupancy
|
514
|
443
|
401
|
1,805
|
1,619
|
Communications
|
348
|
342
|
344
|
1,369
|
1,261
|
Professional fees
|
657
|
547
|
692
|
2,525
|
2,171
|
Amortization of other intangibles
|
398
|
426
|
357
|
1,549
|
1,471
|
Other
|
1,005
|
806
|
987
|
3,382
|
3,057
|
9,019
|
8,599
|
8,059
|
34,250
|
30,813
|
Income before income taxes
|
5,215
|
5,373
|
3,906
|
19,862
|
18,183
|
Income taxes
|
993
|
887
|
(33)
|
3,622
|
3,571
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,222
|
$
|
4,486
|
$
|
3,939
|
$
|
16,240
|
$
|
14,612
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
4,219
|
$
|
4,483
|
$
|
3,937
|
$
|
16,230
|
$
|
14,605
|
Non-controlling interests
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
10
|
7
|
$
|
4,222
|
$
|
4,486
|
$
|
3,939
|
$
|
16,240
|
$
|
14,612
|
Basic earnings per share (in dollars)
|
$
|
2.92
|
$
|
3.09
|
$
|
2.77
|
$
|
11.27
|
$
|
10.33
|
Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)
|
2.91
|
3.09
|
2.76
|
11.25
|
10.32
|
Dividends per common share (in dollars)
|
1.42
|
1.42
|
1.35
|
5.60
|
5.34
|
(1)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.
|
(3)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2024 (1)
|
2024 (1)
|
2023 (1), (2)
|
2024 (3)
|
2023 (2), (3)
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,222
|
$
|
4,486
|
$
|
3,939
|
$
|
16,240
|
$
|
14,612
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value
|
through other comprehensive income
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income
|
(9)
|
243
|
(541)
|
1,104
|
(14)
|
Provision for credit losses recognized in income
|
(1)
|
-
|
(11)
|
(1)
|
(14)
|
Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income to income
|
(26)
|
(22)
|
3
|
(140)
|
(131)
|
(36)
|
221
|
(549)
|
963
|
(159)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)
|
801
|
548
|
3,444
|
1,029
|
2,148
|
Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities
|
(356)
|
(253)
|
(1,383)
|
(514)
|
(1,208)
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(160)
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
146
|
445
|
295
|
2,061
|
516
|
926
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
288
|
359
|
797
|
338
|
216
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income
|
(247)
|
(271)
|
67
|
(827)
|
146
|
41
|
88
|
864
|
(489)
|
362
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Remeasurement gains(losses) on employee benefit plans
|
348
|
37
|
(132)
|
531
|
(344)
|
Net gains(losses) from fair value changes due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair
|
value through profit or loss
|
20
|
(47)
|
299
|
(1,041)
|
(576)
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive
|
income
|
41
|
2
|
26
|
117
|
44
|
409
|
(8)
|
193
|
(393)
|
(876)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
859
|
596
|
2,569
|
597
|
253
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
5,081
|
$
|
5,082
|
$
|
6,508
|
$
|
16,837
|
$
|
14,865
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
5,078
|
$
|
5,079
|
$
|
6,501
|
$
|
16,827
|
$
|
14,856
|
Non-controlling interests
|
3
|
3
|
7
|
10
|
9
|
$
|
5,081
|
$
|
5,082
|
$
|
6,508
|
$
|
16,837
|
$
|
14,865
|
(1)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.
|
(3)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2024 (1)
|
Treasury - preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
Other components of equity
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
Treasury - common shares
|
FVOCI
securities
and loans
|
Foreign currency translation
|
Cash flow hedges
|
Total other components of equity
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
Non-controlling interests
|
Common shares
|
Retained earnings
|
Total equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
9,520
|
$
|
20,977
|
$
|
(28)
|
$
|
(191)
|
$
|
86,065
|
$
|
(861)
|
$
|
6,683
|
$
|
2,226
|
$
|
8,048
|
$
|
124,391
|
$
|
101
|
$
|
124,492
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital and other equity instruments
|
-
|
42
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42
|
-
|
42
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
(61)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(67)
|
-
|
(67)
|
Redemption of preferred shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
(500)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(500)
|
-
|
(500)
|
Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
178
|
1,524
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,702
|
-
|
1,702
|
Purchases of treasury shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
(139)
|
(1,394)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,533)
|
-
|
(1,533)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
63
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
63
|
-
|
63
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,010)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,010)
|
-
|
(2,010)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on
|
other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(91)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(91)
|
(1)
|
(92)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
14
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,219
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,219
|
3
|
4,222
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
409
|
(36)
|
445
|
41
|
450
|
859
|
-
|
859
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
9,020
|
$
|
21,013
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
(61)
|
$
|
88,608
|
$
|
(897)
|
$
|
7,128
|
$
|
2,267
|
$
|
8,498
|
$
|
127,089
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
127,192
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2023 (1), (2)
|
a
|
Treasury - preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
Other components of equity
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
Treasury - common shares
|
FVOCI
securities
and loans
|
Foreign currency translation
|
Cash flow hedges
|
Total other components of equity
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
Non-controlling interests
|
Common shares
|
Retained earnings
|
Total equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
7,323
|
$
|
18,670
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
(158)
|
$
|
79,590
|
$
|
(1,967)
|
$
|
4,556
|
$
|
1,892
|
$
|
4,481
|
$
|
109,913
|
$
|
95
|
$
|
110,008
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital and other equity instruments
|
-
|
728
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
