All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October 31, 2024 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, unless otherwise noted. Effective November 1, 2023, we adopted IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17). Comparative amounts have been restated from those previously presented.

2024 Net income

$16.2 Billion

Up 11% YoY 2024 Diluted EPS1

$11.25

Up 9% YoY 2024 Total PCL2

$3.2 Billion

PCL on loans ratio3

up 6 bps4 YoY

2024 ROE5

14.4%

Up from 14.3%

last year CET1 ratio6

13.2%

Above regulatory

requirements 2024 Adjusted net income7

$17.4 Billion

Up 10% YoY 2024 Adjusted diluted EPS7

$12.09

Up 8% YoY 2024 Total ACL8

$6.4 Billion

ACL on loans ratio9

up 1 bp QoQ 2024 Adjusted ROE7

15.5%

Unchanged from 15.5%

last year 2024 LCR10

128%

Up from 126%

last quarter

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada11 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $16.2 billion for the year ended October 31, 2024, up $1.6 billion or 11% from the prior year. Diluted EPS was $11.25, up 9% over the prior year reflecting growth across each of our business segments. The inclusion of HSBC Bank Canada (HSBC Canada) results12 increased net income by $453 million. Adjusted net income7 and adjusted diluted EPS7 of $17.4 billion and $12.09 were up 10% and 8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Our consolidated results include higher provisions on impaired loans, largely in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking. The PCL on impaired loans ratio13 was 28 bps, up 7 bps from the prior year.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 of $23.1 billion were up 12% from last year. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 by $995 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 increased 7% from last year, mainly due to higher net interest income reflecting solid average volume growth and higher spreads in both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. Higher fee-based revenue in Wealth Management reflecting market appreciation and net sales, and higher Corporate & Investment Banking revenue in Capital Markets, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher expenses driven by higher variable compensation on improved results and continued investments across our businesses.

Our capital position remained robust with a CET1 ratio6 of 13.2% supporting solid volume growth. In addition, this year we returned $8.1 billion to our shareholders through common dividends and share buybacks. Today, we declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share reflecting an increase of $0.06 or 4%.

"In 2024, RBC relentlessly pursued our ambition to stay ahead of evolving client expectations and create unparalleled value.

As our results exemplify, our premium franchises delivered diversified revenue growth, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and prudent risk management. One of our year's defining moments was the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada, which marked a pivotal milestone in our client-driven growth story and strengthened our position as a competitive global financial institution. We also elevated a new generation of leaders across the bank to continue delivering trusted advice and experiences to rival the best in any industry.

As we enter 2025 from a position of strength, I'm fully confident in Team RBC's ability to continue going above-and-beyond to support those we serve, each and every day."

– Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada

________________________________________________ 1 Earnings per share (EPS). 2 Provision for credit losses (PCL). 3 PCL on loans ratio is calculated as PCL on loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances. 4 Basis points (bps). 5 Return on equity (ROE). For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release. 6 This ratio is calculated by dividing Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) by risk-weighted assets (RWA), in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Basel III Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) guideline. 7 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release. 8 Allowance for credit losses (ACL). 9 ACL on loans ratio is calculated as ACL on loans as a percentage of total loans and acceptances. 10 The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is calculated in accordance with OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report. 11 When we say "we", "us", "our", "the bank" or "RBC", we mean Royal Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries, as applicable. 12 On March 28, 2024, we completed the acquisition of HSBC Canada (HSBC Canada transaction). HSBC Canada results reflect revenue, PCL, non-interest expenses and income taxes associated with the acquired operations and clients, which include the acquired assets, assumed liabilities and employees with the exception of assets and liabilities relating to treasury and liquidity management activities. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report. 13 PCL on impaired loans ratio is calculated as PCL on impaired loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances.



2024 Full-Year Business Segment Performance

9% earnings growth in Personal Banking. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $133 million . Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $370 million or 7%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada . Higher non-interest income, including higher distribution fees driven by higher average mutual fund balances, higher service charges, mainly reflecting higher client activity, and the prior year impact of HST on payment card clearing services also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.

The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by . Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased or 7%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - . Higher non-interest income, including higher distribution fees driven by higher average mutual fund balances, higher service charges, mainly reflecting higher client activity, and the prior year impact of HST on payment card clearing services also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses. 9% earnings growth in Commercial Banking. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $219 million . Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $17 million or 1%, as growth in total revenue more than offset higher PCL and non-interest expenses. Commercial Banking achieved strong volume growth (9% in deposits and 13% in loans and acceptances) across most products due to our continued focus on growing our strategic client segments along with our ongoing sales enablement.

The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by . Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased or 1%, as growth in total revenue more than offset higher PCL and non-interest expenses. Commercial Banking achieved strong volume growth (9% in deposits and 13% in loans and acceptances) across most products due to our continued focus on growing our strategic client segments along with our ongoing sales enablement. 27% earnings growth in Wealth Management, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. Higher transactional revenue and lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income 14 increased $552 million or 19%, as the prior year included the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. Net new assets under administration in Canadian Wealth Management and U.S. Wealth Management (including City National Bank ("City National")) were $11 billion and $9 billion , respectively, reflecting the strength of our business driven by the quality of our advice, the breadth of our investment and holistic wealth planning solutions and clients' trust in our brand. Net flows for Global Asset Management assets under management were robust at $26 billion mainly due to favourable market conditions and the expectation of reduced interest rates versus net redemptions in the prior year.

primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. Higher transactional revenue and lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income increased or 19%, as the prior year included the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. Net new assets under administration in Canadian Wealth Management and U.S. Wealth Management (including City National Bank ("City National")) were and , respectively, reflecting the strength of our business driven by the quality of our advice, the breadth of our investment and holistic wealth planning solutions and clients' trust in our brand. Net flows for Global Asset Management assets under management were robust at mainly due to favourable market conditions and the expectation of reduced interest rates versus net redemptions in the prior year. 33% earnings growth in Insurance, mainly due to higher insurance investment result, largely attributable to lower capital funding costs and favourable investment-related experience as we repositioned our portfolio for the transition to IFRS 17. Higher insurance service result, primarily due to business growth across the majority of our products, also contributed to the increase. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.

mainly due to higher insurance investment result, largely attributable to lower capital funding costs and favourable investment-related experience as we repositioned our portfolio for the transition to IFRS 17. Higher insurance service result, primarily due to business growth across the majority of our products, also contributed to the increase. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17. 10% earnings growth in Capital Markets, mainly due to higher revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking and lower PCL. In addition to the benefit of a recovering industry-wide fee pool, particularly in the U.S. and Europe , we continued to advance our advisory capabilities and grew our market share across investment banking products which underpinned strong performance. Trading activity, supported by strong client flow, remained robust during the year as the credit trading environment was mostly constructive while rates and foreign exchange trading saw a slight normalization compared to 2023 on lower market volatility. These factors were partially offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and higher compensation on increased results.

Q4 2024 Performance

Net income and diluted EPS of $4.2 billion and $2.91 were up 7% and 5%, respectively, from a year ago. Higher results in Wealth Management, Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Insurance were partially offset by lower results in Corporate Support. Results in Capital Markets were relatively flat. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $265 million. The PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps was relatively flat year over year. Results also reflect a higher effective tax rate, as results in the prior year included the favourable impact of the specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million. Adjusted net income14 and adjusted diluted EPS14 of $4.4 billion and $3.07 were up 18% and 16%, respectively, compared to the prior year.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 of $6.1 billion were up 31% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 by $437 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 increased 21% from last year, mainly due to higher average fee-based client assets in Wealth Management and higher revenue in Capital Markets including record lending revenue. Higher net interest income in our Personal Banking and Commercial Banking franchises reflecting solid client-driven growth in volumes and higher spreads also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related costs, including higher variable compensation and salaries.

Compared to last quarter, net income was down $264 million or 6% reflecting lower results in Capital Markets, Commercial Banking and Corporate Support, partially offset by higher results in Wealth Management. Adjusted net income14 was down 6% over the same period. Results this quarter reflected higher provisions for credit losses, with a PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps, up 8 bps from the prior quarter.



Reported:

Adjusted14:

Q4 2024 • Net income of $4,222 million ↑ 7% • Net income of $4,439 million ↑ 18% Compared to • Diluted EPS of $2.91 ↑ 5% • Diluted EPS of $3.07 ↑ 16% Q4 2023 • ROE of 14.3% ↓ 60 bps • ROE of 15.1% ↑ 90 bps

• CET1 ratio15 of 13.2% ↓ 130 bps



Q4 2024 • Net income of $4,222 million ↓ 6% • Net income of $4,439 million ↓ 6% Compared to • Diluted EPS of $2.91 ↓ 6% • Diluted EPS of $3.07 ↓ 6% Q3 2024 • ROE of 14.3% ↓ 120 bps • ROE of 15.1% ↓ 130 bps

• CET1 ratio15 of 13.2%14 ↑ 20 bps







______________________________________ 14 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release. 15 This ratio is calculated by dividing CET1 by RWA, in accordance with OSFI's CAR guideline.



Our business segment performance below reflects the new basis of segment presentation effective the fourth quarter of 2024. For further information, refer to our 2024 Annual Report.

Q4 2024 Business and Reporting Segment Performance

Personal Banking

Net income of $1,579 million increased $213 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $86 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $127 million or 9%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $7 million, as higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 1% in Personal Banking – Canada was more than offset by higher PCL reflecting higher provisions on performing loans, largely driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality and higher non-interest expenses.

Commercial Banking

Net income of $774 million increased $106 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $139 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income decreased $33 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $43 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL.

Wealth Management

Net income of $969 million increased $697 million from a year ago, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company, as well as legal provisions. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income16 increased $520 million.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $20 million or 2%, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation.

Insurance

Net income of $162 million increased $65 million or 67% from last year, mainly due to higher insurance service result, primarily driven by business growth across the majority of our products, partially offset by less favourable claims experience primarily in disability products. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $8 million or 5%, primarily due to lower insurance service result reflecting the impact of adjustments relating to deferred acquisition expenses and unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter. These factors were partially offset by higher insurance investment result, primarily attributable to favourable investment-related experience.

Capital Markets

Net income of $985 million remained relatively flat from a year ago, as record fourth quarter revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking was more than offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and the impact of legal provisions in the current period.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $187 million or 16%, mainly due to the impact of legal provisions in the current period, lower fixed income trading in Europe and Canada, as well as the impact of elevated municipal banking activity in the prior quarter. These factors were partially offset by lower taxes reflecting changes in earnings mix.

________________________________________________ 16 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.



Corporate Support

Net loss was $247 million in the current quarter, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $134 million, which is treated as a specified item. Residual and unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

Net loss was $208 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $125 million, which is treated as a specified item. Unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

Net income was $549 million in the prior year, primarily due to a specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million, and a favourable impact from tax-related items. These factors were partially offset by the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $167 million, which is treated as a specified item.

Capital, Liquidity and Credit Quality

Capital – As at October 31, 2024, our CET1 ratio17 was 13.2%, down 130 bps from last year, primarily reflecting the impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and RWA growth (excluding FX), partially offset by net internal capital generation and share issuances under the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

Liquidity – For the quarter ended October 31, 2024, the average LCR18 was 128%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $86 billion, compared to 126% and a surplus of approximately $81 billion in the prior quarter. Average LCR18 moderately increased compared to the prior quarter mainly due to an increase in retail and wholesale deposits, largely offset by a decline due to securities and securities financing transactions.

NSFR19 as at October 31, 2024 was 114%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $137 billion, compared to 114% and a surplus of approximately $136 billion in the prior quarter. NSFR19 remained relatively stable from the previous quarter as the increase in deposits and stable funding was offset by higher funding requirements for securities, securities financing transactions and loans.

Credit Quality

Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Total PCL increased $120 million or 17% from a year ago, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking, partially offset by releases of provisions in the current quarter in Wealth Management as compared to provisions taken in the prior year and lower provisions in Capital Markets. The PCL on loans ratio increased 1 bp.

PCL on performing loans increased $14 million or 7%, mainly due to unfavourable changes in credit quality, partially offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

PCL on impaired loans increased $101 million or 19%, mainly due to higher provisions in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Total PCL increased $181 million or 27% from last quarter, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. The PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps increased 8 bps. The PCL on impaired loans ratio of 26 bps remained unchanged.

PCL on performing loans increased $166 million, largely due to unfavourable changes in credit quality, partially offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast. Favourable changes to our scenario weights last quarter also contributed to the increase.

PCL on impaired loans increased $17 million or 3%, mainly due to higher provisions in Commercial Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets.

________________________________________________ 17 This ratio is calculated by dividing CET1 by RWA, in accordance with OSFI's CAR guideline. 18 The LCR is calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report. 19 The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) is calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.

Selected financial and other highlights



As at or for the three months ended

As at or for the year ended

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31



(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)

2024 (1)



2024 (1)



2023 (2)



2024 (1)



2023 (2)





Total revenue $ 15,074

$ 14,631

$ 12,685

$ 57,344

$ 51,464





PCL

840



659



720



3,232



2,468





Non-interest expense

9,019



8,599



8,059



34,250



30,813





Income before income taxes

5,215



5,373



3,906



19,862



18,183



Net income $ 4,222

$ 4,486

$ 3,939

$ 16,240

$ 14,612



Net income - adjusted (3), (4) $ 4,439

$ 4,727

$ 3,773

$ 17,430

$ 15,829



Segments - net income

































Personal Banking (5) $ 1,579

$ 1,586

$ 1,366

$ 5,921

$ 5,418





Commercial Banking (5)

774



817



668



2,818



2,582





Wealth Management (5)

969



949



272



3,422



2,693





Insurance

162



170



97



729



549





Capital Markets

985



1,172



987



4,573



4,139





Corporate Support

(247)



(208)



549



(1,223)



(769)



Net income $ 4,222

$ 4,486

$ 3,939

$ 16,240

$ 14,612



Selected information

































EPS - basic $ 2.92

$ 3.09

$ 2.77

$ 11.27

$ 10.33





EPS - diluted

2.91



3.09



2.76



11.25



10.32





EPS - basic adjusted (3), (4)

3.07



3.26



2.65



12.11



11.21





EPS - diluted adjusted (3), (4)

3.07



3.26



2.65



12.09



11.19





Return on common equity (ROE) (4)

14.3 %



15.5 %



14.9 %



14.4 %



14.3 %





Return on common equity (ROE) adjusted (3), (4)

15.1 %



16.4 %



14.2 %



15.5 %



15.5 %





Average common equity (6) $ 114,750

$ 112,100

$ 103,250

$ 110,650

$ 100,400





Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net (4)

1.68 %



1.58 %



1.51 %



1.54 %



1.50 %





PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.35 %



0.27 %



0.34 %



0.35 %



0.29 %





PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.09 %



0.01 %



0.09 %



0.07 %



0.08 %





PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.26 %



0.26 %



0.25 %



0.28 %



0.21 %





Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances

0.59 %



0.58 %



0.42 %



0.59 %



0.42 %





LCR (4), (7)

128 %



126 %



131 %



128 %



131 %





NSFR (4), (7)

114 %



114 %



113 %



114 %



113 %



Capital, Leverage and Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratios (4), (8), (9)

































CET1 ratio

13.2 %



13.0 %



14.5 %



13.2 %



14.5 %





Tier 1 capital ratio

14.6 %



14.5 %



15.7 %



14.6 %



15.7 %





Total capital ratio

16.4 %



16.3 %



17.6 %



16.4 %



17.6 %





Leverage ratio

4.2 %



4.2 %



4.3 %



4.2 %



4.3 %





TLAC ratio

29.3 %



28.4 %



31.0 %



29.3 %



31.0 %





TLAC leverage ratio

8.4 %



8.3 %



8.5 %



8.4 %



8.5 %



Selected balance sheet and other information (10)

































Total assets $ 2,171,582

$ 2,076,107

$ 2,006,531

$ 2,171,582

$ 2,006,531





Securities, net of applicable allowance

439,918



431,185



409,730



439,918



409,730





Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

981,380



971,797



852,773



981,380



852,773





Derivative related assets

150,612



115,659



142,450



150,612



142,450





Deposits

1,409,531



1,361,265



1,231,687



1,409,531



1,231,687





Common equity

118,058



114,899



107,734



118,058



107,734





Total RWA (4), (8), (9)

672,282



661,177



596,223



672,282



596,223





Assets under management (AUM) (4)

1,342,300



1,300,100



1,067,500



1,342,300



1,067,500





Assets under administration (AUA) (4), (11)

4,965,500



4,716,100



4,338,000



4,965,500



4,338,000



Common share information

































Shares outstanding (000s) - average basic

1,414,460



1,414,194



1,399,337



1,411,903



1,391,020





- average diluted

1,416,829



1,416,149



1,400,465



1,413,755



1,392,529





- end of period

1,414,504



1,413,666



1,400,511



1,414,504



1,400,511





Dividends declared per common share $ 1.42

$ 1.42

$ 1.35

$ 5.60

$ 5.34





Dividend yield (4)

3.5 %



3.9 %



4.5 %



3.9 %



4.3 %





Dividend payout ratio (4)

49 %



46 %



49 %



50 %



52 %





Common share price (RY on TSX) (12) $ 168.39

$ 154.28

$ 110.76

$ 168.39

$ 110.76





Market capitalization (TSX) (12)

238,188



218,100



155,121



238,188



155,121



Business information (number of)

































Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)

94,838



96,165



91,398



94,838



91,398





Bank branches

1,292



1,344



1,247



1,292



1,247





Automated teller machines (ATMs)

4,367



4,426



4,341



4,367



4,341



Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (13) $ 0.733

$ 0.730

$ 0.732

$ 0.736

$ 0.741



Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00 $ 0.718

$ 0.724

$ 0.721

$ 0.718

$ 0.721









(1) On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, and are included in our Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets segments. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report. (2) Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. For further details on the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 17 including the description of accounting policies selected, refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements. (3) These are non-GAAP measures. For further details, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release. (4) See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (5) Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing® moved from the previous Personal & Commercial Banking segment to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report. (6) Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period. (7) The LCR and NSFR are calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. LCR is the average for the three months ended for each respective period. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report. (8) Capital ratios and RWA are calculated using OSFI's CAR guideline, the Leverage ratio is calculated using OSFI's Leverage Requirements (LR) guideline, and both the TLAC and TLAC leverage ratios are calculated using OSFI's TLAC guideline. The results for the three months and year ended October 31, 2023 reflect our adoption of the revised CAR and LR guidelines that came into effect in Q2 2023, as further updated on October 20, 2023 as part of OSFI's implementation of the Basel III reforms. The results for the three months ended July 31, 2024 and October 31, 2024 and year ended October 31, 2024 also reflect our adoption of the revised market risk and credit valuation adjustment (CVA) frameworks that came into effect on November 1, 2023. For further details, refer to the Capital management section of our 2024 Annual Report. (9) As prior period restatements are not required by OSFI, there was no impact from the adoption of IFRS 17 on regulatory capital, RWA, capital ratios, leverage ratio, TLAC available and TLAC ratios for periods prior to November 1, 2023. (10) Represents period-end spot balances. (11) AUA includes $15 billion and $6 billion (July 31, 2024 – $15 billion and $6 billion, October 31, 2023 – $13 billion and $7 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively. (12) Based on TSX closing market price at period-end. (13) Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period.

Personal Banking

















As at or for the three months ended









October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2024 (1) 2024 (1), (2) 2023 (2)

Net interest income

$ 3,346 $ 3,253 $ 2,867

Non-interest income



1,312

1,237

1,142 Total revenue



4,658

4,490

4,009

PCL on performing assets



124

30

87

PCL on impaired assets



359

361

287 PCL



483

391

374 Non-interest expense



2,033

1,941

1,781 Income before income taxes



2,142

2,158

1,854 Net income

$ 1,579 $ 1,586 $ 1,366 Revenue by business















Personal Banking - Canada

$ 4,366 $ 4,210 $ 3,725

Caribbean & U.S. Banking



292

280

284 Key ratios















ROE (3)



23.8 %

23.7 %

27.9 %

NIM



2.49 %

2.45 %

2.35 %

Efficiency ratio (4)



43.6 %

43.2 %

44.4 %

Operating leverage (4)



2.1 %

2.5 %

3.4 % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 552,400 $ 547,100 $ 496,800

Average total earning assets, net



534,500

528,900

484,200

Average loans and acceptances, net



525,000

519,400

474,100

Average deposits



431,000

426,200

363,200 Other information















AUA (5), (6)

$ 255,400 $ 250,000 $ 205,200

Average AUA



252,400

244,900

206,800

AUM (6)



6,400

6,300

5,900

Number of employees (FTE) (7)



38,642

39,472

37,017 Credit information















PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.27 %

0.28 %

0.25 % Other selected information - Personal Banking - Canada















Net income

$ 1,485 $ 1,495 $ 1,273

NIM



2.41 %

2.37 %

2.25 %

Efficiency ratio



41.8 %

41.8 %

42.7 %

Operating leverage



2.5 %

2.4 %

2.7 %





(1) On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31, 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report. (2) Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report. (3) Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report. (4) See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto. (5) AUA includes securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans as at October 31, 2024 of $15 billion and $6 billion, respectively (July 31, 2024 – $15 billion and $6 billion, October 31, 2023 – $13 billion and $7 billion). (6) Represents period-end spot balances. (7) Includes FTE for all shared services across Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, for which the Non-interest expenses are allocated to both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking.



Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income increased $213 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $86 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $127 million or 9%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 6% in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.

Total revenue increased $649 million or 16%, of which $274 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada revenue. The remaining increase of $375 million or 9% was primarily due to higher net interest income, reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher average mutual fund balances driving higher distribution fees also contributed to the increase.

NIM was up 14 bps, mainly due to changes in product mix and the impact of the higher interest rate environment. The inclusion of HSBC Canada also contributed to the increase reflecting the accretion of fair value adjustments. These factors were partially offset by competitive pricing pressures.

PCL increased $109 million or 29%, mainly due to higher provisions on impaired loans largely in our Canadian personal and credit cards portfolios, resulting in an increase of 2 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. Higher provisions on performing loans, mainly driven by unfavourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast, also contributed to the increase.

Non-interest expense increased $252 million or 14%, of which $154 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada non-interest expense. The remaining increase of $98 million or 6% was primarily due to ongoing technology investments, increased operating expenses and staff-related costs, lease exit costs in the current quarter and higher marketing costs, largely associated with new client acquisition campaigns, and higher professional fees.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Net income decreased $7 million from last quarter, as higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 1% in Personal Banking – Canada was more than offset by higher PCL reflecting higher provisions on performing loans, largely driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality and higher non-interest expenses, reflecting increased operating expenses.

NIM was up 4 bps, mainly due to changes in product mix and the impact of the higher long-term interest rate environment.

Commercial Banking

















As at or for the three months ended









October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2024 (1) 2024 (1), (2) 2023 (2)

Net interest income

$ 1,763 $ 1,687 $ 1,236

Non-interest income



314

349

329 Total revenue



2,077

2,036

1,565

PCL on performing assets



66

38

17

PCL on impaired assets



233

178

61 PCL



299

216

78 Non-interest expense



713

691

562 Income before income taxes



1,065

1,129

925 Net income

$ 774 $ 817 $ 668 Key ratios















ROE (3)



16.7 %

18.2 %

23.0 %

NIM



3.89 %

4.06 %

4.31 %

Efficiency ratio



34.3 %

33.9 %

35.9 %

Operating leverage



5.8 %

5.1 %

(9.1) % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 186,100 $ 182,900 $ 133,100

Average total earning assets, net



180,200

165,300

113,700

Average loans and acceptances, net



180,600

177,500

131,600

Average deposits



301,900

299,600

253,100 Other information















Number of employees (FTE) (4)



1,290

1,299

928 Credit information















PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.52 %

0.40 %

0.19 %





(1) On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31, 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report. (2) Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report. (3) Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report. (4) Excludes FTE for all shared services across Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, for which the Non-interest expenses are allocated to both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking.



Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income increased $106 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $139 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income decreased $33 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.

Total revenue increased $512 million or 33%, of which $381 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada revenue. The remaining increase of $131 million or 8% was primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth of 8% in deposits and 12% in loans and acceptances, including the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending, which was largely offset in non-interest income, and higher spreads. These factors were partially offset by lower non-interest income, primarily in credit fees reflecting the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending, which was largely offset in net interest income as noted above.

PCL increased $221 million, mainly due to higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the automotive and industrial products sectors, resulting in an increase of 33 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. Higher provisions on performing loans, mainly driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality, also contributed to the increase.

Non-interest expense increased $151 million or 27%, of which $118 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada non-interest expense. The remaining increase of $33 million or 6% was primarily attributable to higher staff-related costs.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Net income decreased $43 million or 5% from last quarter, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL. Total revenue included higher net interest income, reflecting the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending and continued volume growth across all client segments, partially offset by lower non-interest income, primarily in credit fees as noted above. Higher PCL reflected higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the automotive and industrial products sectors, partially offset by lower provisions in the real estate and related sector.

Wealth Management













As at or for the three months ended







October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of, percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2024 (1) 2024 (1), (2)

2023 (2)

Net interest income

$ 1,282 $ 1,245 $ 1,228

Non-interest income



3,904

3,719

3,104 Total revenue



5,186

4,964

4,332

PCL on performing assets



(57)

(16)

62

PCL on impaired assets



32

32

69 PCL



(25)

16

131 Non-interest expense



3,981

3,762

3,816 Income before income taxes



1,230

1,186

385 Net income

$ 969 $ 949 $ 272 Revenue by business















Canadian Wealth Management (2)

$ 1,554 $ 1,503 $ 1,271

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)



2,331

2,206

1,867

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)



1,709

1,610

1,369

Global Asset Management



768

750

674

International Wealth Management



350

328

338

Investor Services (3)



183

177

182 Key ratios















ROE (4)



16.0 %

15.5 %

4.3 %

NIM



3.31 %

3.24 %

3.09 %

Pre-tax margin (5)



23.7 %

23.9 %

8.9 % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 177,800 $ 177,400 $ 179,200

Average total earning assets, net



153,900

153,100

157,500

Average loans and acceptances, net



115,100

115,900

115,700

Average deposits (3)



167,600

164,500

161,300 Other information















AUA (3), (6)

$ 4,685,900 $ 4,442,600 $ 4,110,200

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (6)



930,000

894,200

752,700

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions) (6)



668,100

647,800

542,800

Investor Services (6)



2,681,400

2,499,600

2,488,600

AUM (6)



1,332,500

1,290,600

1,058,900

Average AUA (3)



4,621,700

4,396,700

4,188,200

Average AUM



1,289,500

1,263,500

1,070,100

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.11 %

0.11 %

0.24 %

Number of employees (FTE)



25,672

25,540

25,278

Number of advisors (7)



6,116

6,092

6,169 Adjusted results (8)















Total revenue - adjusted

$ 5,186 $ 4,964 $ 4,574

Income before income taxes - adjusted



1,230

1,186

627

Net income - adjusted



969

949

449

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) revenue - adjusted



2,331

2,206

2,109

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) revenue (US$ millions) - adjusted



1,709

1,610

1,544 Key ratios - adjusted (8)















ROE - adjusted



16.0 %

15.5 %

7.2 %

Pre-tax margin - adjusted (5)



23.7 %

23.9 %

13.7 %



For the three months ended

Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2024 vs Q4 2024 vs

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2023 Q3 2024

Increase (decrease):











Total revenue $ 26 $ -



PCL

-

(1)



Non-interest expense

22

2



Net income

5

-

Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

0 %

0 %

Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

(6) %

(2) %

Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

(3) %

(2) %







(1) On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31 2024, and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report. (2) Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Comparative amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report. (3) We completed the sale of RBC Investor Services® operations in Europe, Jersey and the U.K to CACEIS on July 3, 2023, December 1, 2023 and March 25, 2024, respectively (the sale of RBC Investor Services operations). For further details, refer to Note 6 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements. (4) Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report. (5) Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue. Adjusted pre-tax margin is calculated in the same manner, using adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted total revenue. (6) Represents period-end spot balances. (7) Represents client-facing advisors across all our Wealth Management businesses. (8) These are non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios. During the three months ended October 31, 2023, we recognized impairment losses of $177 million (pre-tax $242 million) on our interest in an associated company. For further details on this specified item, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.



Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income increased $697 million from a year ago, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company, as well as legal provisions. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income20 increased $520 million.

Total revenue increased $854 million or 20%, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales. Higher transactional revenue, mainly driven by client activity, also contributed to the increase. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. Adjusted total revenue20 increased $612 million or 13%.

PCL was $(25) million compared to $131 million last year, mainly attributable to releases of provisions on performing loans in the current quarter in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), largely driven by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

Non-interest expense increased $165 million or 4%, primarily driven by higher variable compensation commensurate with increased commissionable revenue. This factor was partially offset by the impact of legal provisions in the prior year.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $20 million or 2%, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation.

Insurance

















As at or for the three months ended





October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted) 2024 2024

2023 (1), (2) Non-interest income















Insurance service result

$ 173 $ 214 $ 137

Insurance investment result



66

28

64

Other income



39

43

47 Total revenue



278

285

248 PCL



-

1

- Non-interest expense



75

70

89 Income before income taxes



203

214

159 Net income

$ 162 $ 170 $ 97 Key ratios















ROE



31.7 %

33.6 %

17.1 % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 28,300 $ 27,200 $ 24,800 Other information















Premiums and deposits (3)

$ 1,502 $ 1,546 $ 1,297

Net insurance contract liabilities (4)



21,643

20,396

18,345

Contractual service margin (CSM) (5)



2,137

2,155

1,956

Number of employees (FTE)



2,788

2,820

2,781





(1) Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes. (2) The 2023 restated results may not be fully comparable to the current period as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17. (3) Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based individual and group insurance and annuity products as well as segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices. (4) Includes insurance contract liabilities net of insurance contract assets. (5) Represents the CSM of insurance contract assets and liabilities net of reinsurance contract held assets and liabilities. For insurance contracts, the CSM represents the unearned profit (net inflows) for providing insurance coverage. For reinsurance contracts held, the CSM represents the net cost or net gain of purchasing reinsurance. The CSM is not applicable to contracts measured using the premium allocation approach.



Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income increased $65 million or 67% from last year, mainly due to higher insurance service result, primarily driven by business growth across the majority of our products, partially offset by less favourable claims experience primarily in disability products. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.

Total revenue increased $30 million or 12%, primarily due to higher insurance service result, as noted above.

Non-interest expense decreased $14 million or 16%, largely reflecting higher investments in technology in the prior period and lower staff-related costs, including severance.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Net income decreased $8 million or 5% from last quarter, primarily due to lower insurance service result reflecting the impact of adjustments relating to deferred acquisition expenses and unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter. These factors were partially offset by higher insurance investment result, primarily attributable to favourable investment-related experience.

________________________________________________ 20 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.

Capital Markets







As at or for the three months ended









October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)



2024 (1)

2024 (1)

2023

Net interest income (2)

$ 941 $ 817 $ 729

Non-interest income (2)



1,962

2,187

1,835 Total revenue (2)



2,903

3,004

2,564

PCL on performing assets



68

(12)

25

PCL on impaired assets



14

50

112 PCL



82

38

137 Non-interest expense



1,897

1,755

1,678 Income before income taxes



924

1,211

749 Net income

$ 985 $ 1,172 $ 987 Revenue by business















Corporate & Investment Banking (3)

$ 1,589 $ 1,645 $ 1,461

Global Markets (3)



1,349

1,414

1,204

Other



(35)

(55)

(101) Key ratios















ROE (4)



11.8 %

14.1 %

14.1 % Selected balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 1,099,000 $ 1,089,600 $ 1,140,600

Average trading securities



173,700

176,400

187,400

Average loans and acceptances, net



148,700

152,200

143,100

Average deposits



301,100

298,000

277,900 Other information















Number of employees (FTE)



7,424

7,914

7,253 Credit information















PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.04 %

0.13 %

0.31 %





For the three months ended Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2024 vs Q4 2024 vs (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2023 Q3 2024 Increase (decrease):









Total revenue $ 25 $ 2

PCL

5

1

Non-interest expense

25

8

Net income

(4)

(6) Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

0 %

0 % Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

(6) %

(2) % Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

(3) %

(2) %





(1) On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report. (2) The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was $13 million (July 31, 2024 – $231 million, October 31, 2023 – $117 million). For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report. (3) Effective the third quarter of 2024, we moved the majority of our debt origination business from Global Markets to Corporate & Investment Banking. Comparative amounts have been revised from those previously presented. (4) Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.



Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income remained relatively flat from a year ago, as higher revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking was more than offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and the impact of legal provisions in the current period.

Total revenue increased $339 million or 13%, mainly due to higher debt origination across all regions, higher foreign exchange trading revenue in North America and lower residual funding and capital costs. These factors were partially offset by lower fixed income trading revenue primarily in North America.

PCL decreased $55 million or 40%, mainly due to lower provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the telecommunication and media and transportation sectors, resulting in a decrease of 27 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. This was partially offset by higher provisions on performing loans mainly driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality, largely offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

Non-interest expense increased $219 million or 13%, reflecting higher legal provisions, ongoing technology investments and the impact of foreign exchange translation.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Net income decreased $187 million or 16% from last quarter, mainly due to the impact of legal provisions in the current period, lower fixed income trading in Europe and Canada, as well as the impact of elevated municipal banking activity in the prior quarter. These factors were partially offset by lower taxes reflecting changes in earnings mix.

Corporate Support





















As at or for the three months ended









October 31

July 31

October 31

(Millions of Canadian dollars)



2024

2024

2023



Net interest income (loss) (1)

$ 339 $ 325 $ 482



Non-interest income (loss) (1), (2)



(367)

(473)

(515)

Total revenue (1), (2)



(28)

(148)

(33)

PCL



1

(3)

-

Non-interest expense (2)



320

380

133

Income (loss) before income taxes (1)



(349)

(525)

(166)

Income taxes (recoveries) (1)



(102)

(317)

(715)

Net income (loss)

$ (247) $ (208) $ 549







(1) Teb adjusted. (2) Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2024 included gains of $47 million (July 31, 2024 – gains of $166 million, October 31, 2023 – losses of $150 million) on economic hedges of our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans, and non-interest expense included $50 million (July 31, 2024 – $157 million, October 31, 2023 – $(128) million) of share-based compensation expense driven by changes in the fair value of liabilities relating to our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans.



Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant.

Total revenue and Income taxes (recoveries) in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustment related to the gross-up of income from the U.S. tax credit investment business and income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends received on or before December 31, 2023 that are recorded in Capital Markets. For further details on the elimination of the availability of the dividend received deduction for Canadian taxable corporate dividends after December 31, 2023, refer to the Legal and regulatory environment risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.

The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was $13 million, compared to $231 million in the prior quarter and $117 million in the same quarter last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.

The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.

Q4 2024

Net loss was $247 million, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $134 million, which is treated as a specified item. Residual and unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

Q3 2024

Net loss was $208 million, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $125 million, which is treated as a specified item. Unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

Q4 2023

Net income was $549 million, primarily due to a specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million, and a favourable impact from tax-related items. These factors were partially offset by the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $167 million, which is treated as a specified item.

For further details on specified items, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of this Earnings Release.

Key performance and non-GAAP measures

Performance measures

We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income and ROE. Certain financial metrics, including ROE, do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions.

Return on common equity

We use ROE, at both the consolidated and business segment levels, as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business. Management views the business segment ROE measure as a useful measure for supporting investment and resource allocation decisions because it adjusts for certain items that may affect comparability between business segments and certain competitors.

Our consolidated ROE calculation is based on net income available to common shareholders divided by total average common equity for the period. Business segment ROE calculations are based on net income available to common shareholders divided by average attributed capital for the period. For each segment, with the exception of Insurance, average attributed capital includes the capital and leverage required to underpin various risks as described in the Capital management section and amounts invested in goodwill and intangibles and other regulatory deductions. For Insurance, the allocation of capital is based on fully diversified economic capital.

The attribution of capital involves the use of assumptions, judgments and methodologies that are regularly reviewed and revised by management as deemed necessary. Changes to such assumptions, judgments and methodologies can have a material effect on the business segment ROE information that we report. Other companies that disclose information on similar attributions and related return measures may use different assumptions, judgments and methodologies.

The following table provides a summary of our ROE calculations:

Calculation of ROE





















For the three months ended

For the year ended . October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Personal Commercial Wealth



Capital Corporate Support





Banking (1) Banking (1) Management (1) Insurance Markets (1) Total

Total Net income available to common

































shareholders $ 1,554 $ 761 $ 950 $ 160 $ 961 $ (258) $ 4,128

$ 15,908 Total average common equity (2), (3) $ 26,000 $ 18,100 $ 23,550 $ 2,000 $ 32,500 $ 12,600 $ 114,750

$ 110,650 ROE

23.8 %

16.7 %

16.0 %

31.7 %

11.8 % n.m.

14.3 %



14.4 %





(1) Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report. (2) Total average common equity represents rounded figures. (3) The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital. n.m. not meaningful



Non-GAAP measures

We believe that certain non-GAAP measures (including non-GAAP ratios) are more reflective of our ongoing operating results and provide readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on our performance. These measures enhance the comparability of our financial performance for the three months and year ended October 31, 2024 with the corresponding periods in the prior year and the three months ended July 31, 2024. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions.

The following discussion describes the non-GAAP measures we use in evaluating our operating results.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

We use pre-provision, pre-tax earnings to assess our ability to generate sustained earnings growth outside of credit losses, which are impacted by the cyclical nature of the credit cycle. The following table provides a reconciliation of our reported results to pre-provision, pre-tax earnings and illustrates the calculation of pre-provision, pre-tax earnings presented:





For the three months ended

For the year ended





October 31



July 31

October 31





October 31



October 31

(Millions of Canadian dollars)



2024



2024

2023 (1)





2024



2023 (1)



Net income

$ 4,222

$ 4,486 $ 3,939



$ 16,240

$ 14,612



Add: Income taxes



993



887

(33)





3,622



3,571



Add: PCL



840



659

720





3,232



2,468

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$ 6,055

$ 6,032 $ 4,626



$ 23,094

$ 20,651







(1) Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes. (2) For the three months ended October 31, 2024, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings excluding HSBC Canada results of $5,618 million is calculated as pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of $6,055 million less net income of $265 million, income taxes of $101 million, and PCL of $71 million. For the year ended October 31, 2024, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings excluding HSBC Canada results of $22,099 million is calculated as pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of $23,094 million less net income of $453 million, income taxes of $171 million, and PCL of $371 million.



Adjusted results

We believe that providing adjusted results as well as certain measures and ratios excluding the impact of the specified items discussed below and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles enhances comparability with prior periods and enables readers to better assess trends in the underlying businesses.

Our results for all reported periods were adjusted for the following specified item:

HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs.

Our results for the year ended October 31, 2024 were adjusted for the following specified item:

Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.

Our results for the three months and year ended October 31, 2023 were adjusted for the following specified items:

Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company.

Certain deferred tax adjustments: reflects the recognition of deferred tax assets relating to realized losses in City National associated with the intercompany sale of certain debt securities.

Our results for the year ended October 31, 2023 were adjusted for the following specified item:

Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD) and other tax related adjustments: reflects the impact of the CRD and the 1.5% increase in the Canadian corporate tax rate applicable to fiscal 2022, net of deferred tax adjustments, which were announced in the Government of Canada's 2022 budget and enacted in the first quarter of 2023.

Additional information about ROE and other key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2024 Annual Report.

Consolidated results, reported and adjusted

The following table provides a reconciliation of reported results to our adjusted results and illustrates the calculation of adjusted measures presented. The adjusted results and measures presented below are non-GAAP measures or ratios.







As at or for the three months ended

For the year ended







October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts) 2024 2024

2023 (1)



2024

2023 (1)

Total revenue $ 15,074 $ 14,631 $ 12,685

$ 57,344 $ 51,464

PCL

840

659

720



3,232

2,468

Non-interest expense

9,019

8,599

8,059



34,250

30,813

Income before income taxes

5,215

5,373

3,906



19,862

18,183

Income taxes

993

887

(33)



3,622

3,571 Net income $ 4,222 $ 4,486 $ 3,939

$ 16,240 $ 14,612 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,128 $ 4,377 $ 3,870

$ 15,908 $ 14,369 Average number of common shares (thousands)

1,414,460

1,414,194

1,399,337



1,411,903

1,391,020 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) $ 2.92 $ 3.09 $ 2.77

$ 11.27 $ 10.33 Average number of diluted common shares (thousands)

1,416,829

1,416,149

1,400,465



1,413,755

1,392,529 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) $ 2.91 $ 3.09 $ 2.76

$ 11.25 $ 10.32 ROE

14.3 %

15.5 %

14.9 %



14.4 %

14.3 % Effective income tax rate

19.0 %

16.5 %

(0.8) %



18.2 %

19.6 % Total adjusting items impacting net income (before-tax) $ 298 $ 314 $ 537

$ 1,552 $ 963

Specified item: HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (2), (3)

177

160

203



960

380

Specified item: Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction (2), (4)

-

-

-



131

-

Specified item: Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company (5)

-

-

242



-

242

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (6)

121

154

92



461

341 Total income taxes for adjusting items impacting net income $ 81 $ 73 $ 703

$ 362 $ (254)

Specified item: HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (2)

43

35

36



201

78

Specified item: Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction (2), (4)

-

-

-



36

-

Specified item: Certain deferred tax adjustments (2)

-

-

578



-

578

Specified item: Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company (5)

-

-

65



-

65

Specified item: CRD and other tax related adjustments (2), (7)

-

-

-



-

(1,050)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (6)

38

38

24



125

75 Adjusted results























Income before income taxes - adjusted $ 5,513 $ 5,687 $ 4,443

$ 21,414 $ 19,146

Income taxes - adjusted

1,074

960

670



3,984

3,317

Net income - adjusted

4,439

4,727

3,773



17,430

15,829

Net income available to common shareholders - adjusted (8)

4,345

4,618

3,704



17,098

15,586 Average number of common shares (thousands)

1,414,460

1,414,194

1,399,337



1,411,903

1,391,020 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) - adjusted $ 3.07 $ 3.26 $ 2.65

$ 12.11 $ 11.21 Average number of diluted common shares (thousands)

1,416,829

1,416,149

1,400,465



1,413,755

1,392,529 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) - adjusted $ 3.07 $ 3.26 $ 2.65

$ 12.09 $ 11.19 ROE - adjusted

15.1 %

16.4 %

14.2 %



15.5 %

15.5 % Effective income tax rate - adjusted

19.5 %

16.9 %

15.1 %



18.6 %

17.3 %





(1) Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes. (2) These amounts have been recognized in Corporate Support. (3) As at October 31, 2024, the cumulative HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (before-tax) incurred were $1.3 billion and it is currently estimated that an additional $0.2 billion will be incurred, for a total of approximately $1.5 billion. (4) For the year ended October 31, 2024, we included management of closing capital volatility related to the acquisition of HSBC Canada as a specified item for non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report. (5) During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recognized impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. This amount was recognized in Wealth Management. (6) Represents the impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (excluding amortization of software), and any goodwill impairment. (7) The impact of the CRD and other tax related adjustments does not include $0.2 billion recognized in other comprehensive income. (8) See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.



Segment results, reported and adjusted

The following table provides a reconciliation of Wealth Management reported results to our adjusted results. The adjusted results and measures presented below are non-GAAP measures or ratios.

Wealth Management















































For the three months ended



For the year ended





October 31, 2023 (1), (2)



October 31, 2023 (1), (2)







Item excluded









Item excluded













Specified













Specified





(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted) As reported

item (3)

Adjusted

As reported

item (3)

Adjusted Total revenue $ 4,332

$ 242

$ 4,574

$ 18,161

$ 242

$ 18,403 PCL

131



-



131



328



-



328 Non-interest expense

3,816



-



3,816



14,387



-



14,387 Income before income taxes

385



242



627



3,446



242



3,688 Net income $ 272

$ 177

$ 449

$ 2,693

$ 177

$ 2,870 Net income available to common shareholders $ 256

$ 177

$ 433

$ 2,637

$ 177

$ 2,814 Total average common equity (4), (5)

23,750









23,750



24,200









24,200 Revenue by business



































U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) $ 1,867

$ 242

$ 2,109

$ 7,969

$ 242

$ 8,211

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)

1,369



175



1,544



5,908



175



6,083 Key ratios



































ROE

4.3 %









7.2 %



10.9 %









11.6 %

Pre-tax margin (6)

8.9 %









13.7 %



19.0 %









20.0 %





(1) There were no specified items for the three months and year ended October 31, 2024. (2) Certain amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report. (3) Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. (4) Total average common equity represents rounded figures. (5) The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital. (6) Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue. Adjusted pre-tax margin is calculated in the same manner, using adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted total revenue.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

















As at



October 31



July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars) 2024 (1)

2024 (2) 2023 (1), (3)

















Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 56,723

$ 55,230 $ 61,989

















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

66,020



57,409

71,086

















Securities















Trading

183,300



180,441

190,151

Investment, net of applicable allowance

256,618



250,744

219,579





439,918



431,185

409,730

















Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

350,803



325,401

340,191

















Loans















Retail

626,978



619,452

569,951

Wholesale

360,439



358,143

287,826





987,417



977,595

857,777

Allowance for loan losses

(6,037)



(5,798)

(5,004)





981,380



971,797

852,773 Other















Customers' liability under acceptances

35



677

21,695

Derivatives

150,612



115,659

142,450

Premises and equipment

6,852



6,943

6,749

Goodwill

19,286



19,125

12,594

Other intangibles

7,798



8,032

5,903

Other assets

92,155



84,649

81,371





276,738



235,085

270,762 Total assets $ 2,171,582

$ 2,076,107 $ 2,006,531

















Liabilities and equity













Deposits















Personal $ 522,139

$ 510,542 $ 441,946

Business and government

839,670



809,380

745,075

Bank

47,722



41,343

44,666





1,409,531



1,361,265

1,231,687 Other















Acceptances

35



708

21,745

Obligations related to securities sold short

35,286



33,972

33,651

Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned

305,321



304,373

335,238

Derivatives

163,763



126,884

142,629

Insurance contract liabilities

22,231



21,153

19,026

Other liabilities

94,677



89,823

96,022





621,313



576,913

648,311

















Subordinated debentures

13,546



13,437

11,386 Total liabilities

2,044,390



1,951,615

1,891,384 Equity attributable to shareholders















Preferred shares and other equity instruments

9,031



9,492

7,314

Common shares

20,952



20,786

19,167

Retained earnings

88,608



86,065

81,715

Other components of equity

8,498



8,048

6,852





127,089



124,391

115,048 Non-controlling interests

103



101

99 Total equity

127,192



124,492

115,147 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,171,582

$ 2,076,107 $ 2,006,531





(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (3) Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.

Consolidated Statements of Income





























For the three months ended

For the year ended

October 31

July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 (1)

2024 (1) 2023 (1), (2)

2024 (3) 2023 (2), (3)



























Interest and dividend income

























Loans $ 14,405

$ 14,433 $ 11,863

$ 54,040 $ 43,463

Securities

4,438



4,482

4,580



17,668

14,512

Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

6,257



6,632

6,428



27,121

22,164

Deposits and other

1,398



1,543

1,631



6,122

6,852





26,498



27,090

24,502



104,951

86,991



























Interest expense

























Deposits and other

12,031



12,432

10,476



47,256

36,679

Other liabilities

6,603



7,124

7,299



28,967

24,517

Subordinated debentures

193



207

185



775

666





18,827



19,763

17,960



76,998

61,862 Net interest income

7,671



7,327

6,542



27,953

25,129



























Non-interest income

























Insurance service result

173



214

137



777

703

Insurance investment result

66



28

64



294

156

Trading revenue

383



507

408



2,327

2,392

Investment management and custodial fees

2,501



2,382

2,106



9,325

8,344

Mutual fund revenue

1,189



1,151

1,014



4,437

4,063

Securities brokerage commissions

428



413

363



1,660

1,463

Service charges

596



587

548



2,294

2,099

Underwriting and other advisory fees

656



676

563



2,672

2,005

Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading

301



292

248



1,142

1,292

Card service revenue

332



324

302



1,273

1,240

Credit fees

358



405

411



1,592

1,489

Net gains on investment securities

13



28

2



170

193

Income (loss) from joint ventures and associates

11



(57)

(223)



(16)

(219)

Other

396



354

200



1,444

1,115



7,403



7,304

6,143



29,391

26,335 Total revenue

15,074



14,631

12,685



57,344

51,464 Provision for credit losses

840



659

720



3,232

2,468



























Non-interest expense

























Human resources

5,423



5,406

4,666



21,083

18,853

Equipment

674



629

612



2,537

2,381

Occupancy

514



443

401



1,805

1,619

Communications

348



342

344



1,369

1,261

Professional fees

657



547

692



2,525

2,171

Amortization of other intangibles

398



426

357



1,549

1,471

Other

1,005



806

987



3,382

3,057





9,019



8,599

8,059



34,250

30,813 Income before income taxes

5,215



5,373

3,906



19,862

18,183 Income taxes

993



887

(33)



3,622

3,571 Net income $ 4,222

$ 4,486 $ 3,939

$ 16,240 $ 14,612 Net income attributable to:

























Shareholders $ 4,219

$ 4,483 $ 3,937

$ 16,230 $ 14,605

Non-controlling interests

3



3

2



10

7



$ 4,222

$ 4,486 $ 3,939

$ 16,240 $ 14,612 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) $ 2.92

$ 3.09 $ 2.77

$ 11.27 $ 10.33 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)

2.91



3.09

2.76



11.25

10.32 Dividends per common share (in dollars)

1.42



1.42

1.35



5.60

5.34





(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes. (3) Derived from audited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income















For the three months ended

For the year ended October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars) 2024 (1)



2024 (1)

2023 (1), (2)

2024 (3)

2023 (2), (3)

































Net income $ 4,222

$ 4,486

$ 3,939

$ 16,240

$ 14,612

































Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes



























Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:





























Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value































through other comprehensive income































Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other































comprehensive income

(9)



243



(541)



1,104



(14)



Provision for credit losses recognized in income

(1)



-



(11)



(1)



(14)



Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other































comprehensive income to income

(26)



(22)



3



(140)



(131)







(36)



221



(549)



963



(159)

Foreign currency translation adjustments































Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

801



548



3,444



1,029



2,148



Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities

(356)



(253)



(1,383)



(514)



(1,208)



Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income

-



-



-



-



(160)



Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income

-



-



-



1



146







445



295



2,061



516



926

Net change in cash flow hedges































Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

288



359



797



338



216



Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income

(247)



(271)



67



(827)



146







41



88



864



(489)



362 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:





























Remeasurement gains(losses) on employee benefit plans

348



37



(132)



531



(344)

Net gains(losses) from fair value changes due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair































value through profit or loss

20



(47)



299



(1,041)



(576)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive































income

41



2



26



117



44





409



(8)



193



(393)



(876) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

859



596



2,569



597



253 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,081

$ 5,082

$ 6,508

$ 16,837

$ 14,865 Total comprehensive income attributable to:





























Shareholders $ 5,078

$ 5,079

$ 6,501

$ 16,827

$ 14,856

Non-controlling interests

3



3



7



10



9





$ 5,081

$ 5,082

$ 6,508

$ 16,837

$ 14,865





(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes. (3) Derived from audited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity