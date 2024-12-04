ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2024 RESULTS Français

News provided by

Royal Bank of Canada

Dec 04, 2024, 06:00 ET

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October 31, 2024 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, unless otherwise noted. Effective November 1, 2023, we adopted IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17). Comparative amounts have been restated from those previously presented. Our 2024 Annual Report (which includes our audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis), our 2024 Annual Information Form and our Supplementary Financial Information are available on our website at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations and on https://www.sedarplus.com.

2024 Net income
$16.2 Billion
Up 11% YoY

2024 Diluted EPS1
$11.25
Up 9% YoY

2024 Total PCL2
$3.2 Billion
PCL on loans ratio3 
up 6 bps4 YoY

2024 ROE5
14.4%
Up from 14.3% 
last year

CET1 ratio6
13.2%
Above regulatory
requirements

2024 Adjusted net income7
$17.4 Billion
Up 10% YoY

2024 Adjusted diluted EPS7
$12.09
Up 8% YoY

2024 Total ACL8
$6.4 Billion
ACL on loans ratio9
up 1 bp QoQ

2024 Adjusted ROE7
15.5%
Unchanged from 15.5% 
last year

2024 LCR10
128%
Up from 126% 
last quarter

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada11 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $16.2 billion for the year ended October 31, 2024, up $1.6 billion or 11% from the prior year. Diluted EPS was $11.25, up 9% over the prior year reflecting growth across each of our business segments. The inclusion of HSBC Bank Canada (HSBC Canada) results12 increased net income by $453 million. Adjusted net income7 and adjusted diluted EPS7 of $17.4 billion and $12.09 were up 10% and 8%, respectively, from the prior year. 

Our consolidated results include higher provisions on impaired loans, largely in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking. The PCL on impaired loans ratio13 was 28 bps, up 7 bps from the prior year. 

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 of $23.1 billion were up 12% from last year. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 by $995 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings7 increased 7% from last year, mainly due to higher net interest income reflecting solid average volume growth and higher spreads in both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. Higher fee-based revenue in Wealth Management reflecting market appreciation and net sales, and higher Corporate & Investment Banking revenue in Capital Markets, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher expenses driven by higher variable compensation on improved results and continued investments across our businesses.

Our capital position remained robust with a CET1 ratio6 of 13.2% supporting solid volume growth. In addition, this year we returned $8.1 billion to our shareholders through common dividends and share buybacks. Today, we declared a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share reflecting an increase of $0.06 or 4%.

"In 2024, RBC relentlessly pursued our ambition to stay ahead of evolving client expectations and create unparalleled value.

As our results exemplify, our premium franchises delivered diversified revenue growth, underpinned by a strong balance sheet and prudent risk management. One of our year's defining moments was the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada, which marked a pivotal milestone in our client-driven growth story and strengthened our position as a competitive global financial institution. We also elevated a new generation of leaders across the bank to continue delivering trusted advice and experiences to rival the best in any industry.

As we enter 2025 from a position of strength, I'm fully confident in Team RBC's ability to continue going above-and-beyond to support those we serve, each and every day."

Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada

________________________________________________

1 Earnings per share (EPS).

2 Provision for credit losses (PCL).

3 PCL on loans ratio is calculated as PCL on loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances.

4 Basis points (bps).

5 Return on equity (ROE). For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.

6 This ratio is calculated by dividing Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) by risk-weighted assets (RWA), in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Basel III Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) guideline.

7 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.

8 Allowance for credit losses (ACL).

9 ACL on loans ratio is calculated as ACL on loans as a percentage of total loans and acceptances.

10 The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) is calculated in accordance with OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.

11 When we say "we", "us", "our", "the bank" or "RBC", we mean Royal Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries, as applicable.

12 On March 28, 2024, we completed the acquisition of HSBC Canada (HSBC Canada transaction). HSBC Canada results reflect revenue, PCL, non-interest expenses and income taxes associated with the acquired operations and clients, which include the acquired assets, assumed liabilities and employees with the exception of assets and liabilities relating to treasury and liquidity management activities. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.

13 PCL on impaired loans ratio is calculated as PCL on impaired loans as a percentage of average net loans and acceptances.


2024 Full-Year Business Segment Performance

  • 9% earnings growth in Personal Banking. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $133 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $370 million or 7%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income, including higher distribution fees driven by higher average mutual fund balances, higher service charges, mainly reflecting higher client activity, and the prior year impact of HST on payment card clearing services also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.
  • 9% earnings growth in Commercial Banking. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $219 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $17 million or 1%, as growth in total revenue more than offset higher PCL and non-interest expenses. Commercial Banking achieved strong volume growth (9% in deposits and 13% in loans and acceptances) across most products due to our continued focus on growing our strategic client segments along with our ongoing sales enablement.
  • 27% earnings growth in Wealth Management, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. Higher transactional revenue and lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income14 increased $552 million or 19%, as the prior year included the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. Net new assets under administration in Canadian Wealth Management and U.S. Wealth Management (including City National Bank ("City National")) were $11 billion and $9 billion, respectively, reflecting the strength of our business driven by the quality of our advice, the breadth of our investment and holistic wealth planning solutions and clients' trust in our brand. Net flows for Global Asset Management assets under management were robust at $26 billion mainly due to favourable market conditions and the expectation of reduced interest rates versus net redemptions in the prior year.
  • 33% earnings growth in Insurance, mainly due to higher insurance investment result, largely attributable to lower capital funding costs and favourable investment-related experience as we repositioned our portfolio for the transition to IFRS 17. Higher insurance service result, primarily due to business growth across the majority of our products, also contributed to the increase. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.
  • 10% earnings growth in Capital Markets, mainly due to higher revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking and lower PCL. In addition to the benefit of a recovering industry-wide fee pool, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, we continued to advance our advisory capabilities and grew our market share across investment banking products which underpinned strong performance. Trading activity, supported by strong client flow, remained robust during the year as the credit trading environment was mostly constructive while rates and foreign exchange trading saw a slight normalization compared to 2023 on lower market volatility. These factors were partially offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and higher compensation on increased results.

Q4 2024 Performance

Net income and diluted EPS of $4.2 billion and $2.91 were up 7% and 5%, respectively, from a year ago. Higher results in Wealth Management, Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Insurance were partially offset by lower results in Corporate Support. Results in Capital Markets were relatively flat. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $265 million. The PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps was relatively flat year over year. Results also reflect a higher effective tax rate, as results in the prior year included the favourable impact of the specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million. Adjusted net income14 and adjusted diluted EPS14 of $4.4 billion and $3.07 were up 18% and 16%, respectively, compared to the prior year.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 of $6.1 billion were up 31% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 by $437 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings14 increased 21% from last year, mainly due to higher average fee-based client assets in Wealth Management and higher revenue in Capital Markets including record lending revenue. Higher net interest income in our Personal Banking and Commercial Banking franchises reflecting solid client-driven growth in volumes and higher spreads also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related costs, including higher variable compensation and salaries.

Compared to last quarter, net income was down $264 million or 6% reflecting lower results in Capital Markets, Commercial Banking and Corporate Support, partially offset by higher results in Wealth Management. Adjusted net income14 was down 6% over the same period. Results this quarter reflected higher provisions for credit losses, with a PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps, up 8 bps from the prior quarter.

Reported:

Adjusted14:

Q4 2024

•  Net income of $4,222 million

↑ 7%

•  Net income of $4,439 million

↑ 18%

Compared to

•  Diluted EPS of $2.91

↑ 5%

•  Diluted EPS of $3.07

↑ 16%

Q4 2023

•  ROE of 14.3%

↓ 60 bps

•  ROE of 15.1%

↑ 90 bps

•  CET1 ratio15 of 13.2%

↓ 130 bps

Q4 2024

•  Net income of $4,222 million

↓ 6%

•  Net income of $4,439 million

↓ 6%

Compared to

•  Diluted EPS of $2.91

↓ 6%

•  Diluted EPS of $3.07

↓ 6%

Q3 2024

•  ROE of 14.3%

↓ 120 bps

•  ROE of 15.1%

↓ 130 bps

•  CET1 ratio15 of 13.2%14

↑ 20 bps


______________________________________

14 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.

15 This ratio is calculated by dividing CET1 by RWA, in accordance with OSFI's CAR guideline.


Our business segment performance below reflects the new basis of segment presentation effective the fourth quarter of 2024. For further information, refer to our 2024 Annual Report.

Q4 2024 Business and Reporting Segment Performance

Personal Banking 

Net income of $1,579 million increased $213 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $86 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $127 million or 9%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $7 million, as higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 1% in Personal Banking – Canada was more than offset by higher PCL reflecting higher provisions on performing loans, largely driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality and higher non-interest expenses.

Commercial Banking 

Net income of $774 million increased $106 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $139 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income decreased $33 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $43 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL.

Wealth Management

Net income of $969 million increased $697 million from a year ago, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company, as well as legal provisions. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income16 increased $520 million.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $20 million or 2%, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation.

Insurance

Net income of $162 million increased $65 million or 67% from last year, mainly due to higher insurance service result, primarily driven by business growth across the majority of our products, partially offset by less favourable claims experience primarily in disability products. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $8 million or 5%, primarily due to lower insurance service result reflecting the impact of adjustments relating to deferred acquisition expenses and unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter. These factors were partially offset by higher insurance investment result, primarily attributable to favourable investment-related experience.

Capital Markets

Net income of $985 million remained relatively flat from a year ago, as record fourth quarter revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking was more than offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and the impact of legal provisions in the current period.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $187 million or 16%, mainly due to the impact of legal provisions in the current period, lower fixed income trading in Europe and Canada, as well as the impact of elevated municipal banking activity in the prior quarter. These factors were partially offset by lower taxes reflecting changes in earnings mix.

________________________________________________

16 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.


Corporate Support

Net loss was $247 million in the current quarter, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $134 million, which is treated as a specified item. Residual and unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

Net loss was $208 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $125 million, which is treated as a specified item. Unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

Net income was $549 million in the prior year, primarily due to a specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million, and a favourable impact from tax-related items. These factors were partially offset by the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $167 million, which is treated as a specified item.

Capital, Liquidity and Credit Quality

Capital – As at October 31, 2024, our CET1 ratio17 was 13.2%, down 130 bps from last year, primarily reflecting the impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and RWA growth (excluding FX), partially offset by net internal capital generation and share issuances under the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

Liquidity – For the quarter ended October 31, 2024, the average LCR18 was 128%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $86 billion, compared to 126% and a surplus of approximately $81 billion in the prior quarter. Average LCR18 moderately increased compared to the prior quarter mainly due to an increase in retail and wholesale deposits, largely offset by a decline due to securities and securities financing transactions.

NSFR19 as at October 31, 2024 was 114%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $137 billion, compared to 114% and a surplus of approximately $136 billion in the prior quarter. NSFR19 remained relatively stable from the previous quarter as the increase in deposits and stable funding was offset by higher funding requirements for securities, securities financing transactions and loans.

Credit Quality

Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023 

Total PCL increased $120 million or 17% from a year ago, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking, partially offset by releases of provisions in the current quarter in Wealth Management as compared to provisions taken in the prior year and lower provisions in Capital Markets. The PCL on loans ratio increased 1 bp.

PCL on performing loans increased $14 million or 7%, mainly due to unfavourable changes in credit quality, partially offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

PCL on impaired loans increased $101 million or 19%, mainly due to higher provisions in Commercial Banking and Personal Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Total PCL increased $181 million or 27% from last quarter, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. The PCL on loans ratio of 35 bps increased 8 bps. The PCL on impaired loans ratio of 26 bps remained unchanged.

PCL on performing loans increased $166 million, largely due to unfavourable changes in credit quality, partially offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast. Favourable changes to our scenario weights last quarter also contributed to the increase. 

PCL on impaired loans increased $17 million or 3%, mainly due to higher provisions in Commercial Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets.

________________________________________________

17 This ratio is calculated by dividing CET1 by RWA, in accordance with OSFI's CAR guideline.

18 The LCR is calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.

19 The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) is calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.

  Selected financial and other highlights                                                                                                           



As at or for the three months ended

As at or for the year ended

October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

October 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)

2024 (1)

2024 (1)

2023 (2)

2024 (1)

2023 (2)


Total revenue

$

15,074

$

14,631

$

12,685

$

57,344

$

51,464


PCL

840

659

720

3,232

2,468


Non-interest expense

9,019

8,599

8,059

34,250

30,813


Income before income taxes

5,215

5,373

3,906

19,862

18,183

Net income

$

4,222

$

4,486

$

3,939

$

16,240

$

14,612

Net income - adjusted (3), (4)

$

4,439

$

4,727

$

3,773

$

17,430

$

15,829

Segments - net income
















Personal Banking (5)

$

1,579

$

1,586

$

1,366

$

5,921

$

5,418


Commercial Banking (5)

774

817

668

2,818

2,582


Wealth Management (5)

969

949

272

3,422

2,693


Insurance

162

170

97

729

549


Capital Markets

985

1,172

987

4,573

4,139


Corporate Support

(247)

(208)

549

(1,223)

(769)

Net income

$

4,222

$

4,486

$

3,939

$

16,240

$

14,612

Selected information


















EPS - basic

$

2.92

$

3.09

$

2.77

$

11.27

$

10.33


EPS - diluted

2.91

3.09

2.76

11.25

10.32


EPS - basic adjusted (3), (4)

3.07

3.26

2.65

12.11

11.21


EPS - diluted adjusted (3), (4)

3.07

3.26

2.65

12.09

11.19


Return on common equity (ROE) (4)

14.3 %

15.5 %

14.9 %

14.4 %

14.3 %


Return on common equity (ROE) adjusted (3), (4)

15.1 %

16.4 %

14.2 %

15.5 %

15.5 %


Average common equity (6)

$

114,750

$

112,100

$

103,250

$

110,650

$

100,400


Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net (4)

1.68 %

1.58 %

1.51 %

1.54 %

1.50 %


PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.35 %

0.27 %

0.34 %

0.35 %

0.29 %


PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.09 %

0.01 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.08 %


PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

0.28 %

0.21 %


Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances

0.59 %

0.58 %

0.42 %

0.59 %

0.42 %


LCR (4), (7)

128 %

126 %

131 %

128 %

131 %


NSFR (4), (7)

114 %

114 %

113 %

114 %

113 %

Capital, Leverage and Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) ratios (4), (8), (9)
















CET1 ratio

13.2 %

13.0 %

14.5 %

13.2 %

14.5 %


Tier 1 capital ratio

14.6 %

14.5 %

15.7 %

14.6 %

15.7 %


Total capital ratio

16.4 %

16.3 %

17.6 %

16.4 %

17.6 %


Leverage ratio

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.3 %


TLAC ratio

29.3 %

28.4 %

31.0 %

29.3 %

31.0 %


TLAC leverage ratio

8.4 %

8.3 %

8.5 %

8.4 %

8.5 %

Selected balance sheet and other information (10)
















Total assets

$

2,171,582

$

2,076,107

$

2,006,531

$

2,171,582

$

2,006,531


Securities, net of applicable allowance

439,918

431,185

409,730

439,918

409,730


Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

981,380

971,797

852,773

981,380

852,773


Derivative related assets

150,612

115,659

142,450

150,612

142,450


Deposits

1,409,531

1,361,265

1,231,687

1,409,531

1,231,687


Common equity

118,058

114,899

107,734

118,058

107,734


Total RWA (4), (8), (9)

672,282

661,177

596,223

672,282

596,223


Assets under management (AUM) (4)

1,342,300

1,300,100

1,067,500

1,342,300

1,067,500


Assets under administration (AUA) (4), (11)

4,965,500

4,716,100

4,338,000

4,965,500

4,338,000

Common share information
















Shares outstanding (000s) - average basic

1,414,460

1,414,194

1,399,337

1,411,903

1,391,020


                                           - average diluted

1,416,829

1,416,149

1,400,465

1,413,755

1,392,529


                                           - end of period

1,414,504

1,413,666

1,400,511

1,414,504

1,400,511


Dividends declared per common share

$

1.42

$

1.42

$

1.35

$

5.60

$

5.34


Dividend yield (4)

3.5 %

3.9 %

4.5 %

3.9 %

4.3 %


Dividend payout ratio (4)

49 %

46 %

49 %

50 %

52 %


Common share price (RY on TSX) (12)

$

168.39

$

154.28

$

110.76

$

168.39

$

110.76


Market capitalization (TSX) (12)

238,188

218,100

155,121

238,188

155,121

Business information (number of)
















Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)

94,838

96,165

91,398

94,838

91,398


Bank branches

1,292

1,344

1,247

1,292

1,247


Automated teller machines (ATMs)

4,367

4,426

4,341

4,367

4,341

Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (13)

$

0.733

$

0.730

$

0.732

$

0.736

$

0.741

Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00

$

0.718

$

0.724

$

0.721

$

0.718

$

0.721



(1)

On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, and are included in our Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets segments. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report. 

(2)

Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. For further details on the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 17 including the description of accounting policies selected, refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements. 

(3)

These are non-GAAP measures. For further details, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.

(4)

See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.

(5)

Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing® moved from the previous Personal & Commercial Banking segment to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report. 

(6)

Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period.

(7)

The LCR and NSFR are calculated in accordance with OSFI's LAR guideline. LCR is the average for the three months ended for each respective period. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(8)

Capital ratios and RWA are calculated using OSFI's CAR guideline, the Leverage ratio is calculated using OSFI's Leverage Requirements (LR) guideline, and both the TLAC and TLAC leverage ratios are calculated using OSFI's TLAC guideline. The results for the three months and year ended October 31, 2023 reflect our adoption of the revised CAR and LR guidelines that came into effect in Q2 2023, as further updated on October 20, 2023 as part of OSFI's implementation of the Basel III reforms. The results for the three months ended July 31, 2024 and October 31, 2024 and year ended October 31, 2024 also reflect our adoption of the revised market risk and credit valuation adjustment (CVA) frameworks that came into effect on November 1, 2023. For further details, refer to the Capital management section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(9)

As prior period restatements are not required by OSFI, there was no impact from the adoption of IFRS 17 on regulatory capital, RWA, capital ratios, leverage ratio, TLAC available and TLAC ratios for periods prior to November 1, 2023.

(10)

Represents period-end spot balances.

(11)

AUA includes $15 billion and $6 billion (July 31, 2024 – $15 billion and $6 billion, October 31, 2023 – $13 billion and $7 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively.

(12)

Based on TSX closing market price at period-end.

(13)

Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period.

  Personal Banking








As at or for the three months ended





October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2024 (1)

2024 (1), (2)

2023 (2)

Net interest income

$

3,346

$

3,253

$

2,867

Non-interest income

1,312

1,237

1,142

Total revenue



4,658

4,490

4,009

PCL on performing assets

124

30

87

PCL on impaired assets

359

361

287

PCL

483

391

374

Non-interest expense

2,033

1,941

1,781

Income before income taxes

2,142

2,158

1,854

Net income

$

1,579

$

1,586

$

1,366

Revenue by business







Personal Banking - Canada

$

4,366

$

4,210

$

3,725

Caribbean & U.S. Banking

292

280

284

Key ratios







ROE (3)

23.8 %

23.7 %

27.9 %

NIM

2.49 %

2.45 %

2.35 %

Efficiency ratio (4)

43.6 %

43.2 %

44.4 %

Operating leverage (4)

2.1 %

2.5 %

3.4 %

Selected balance sheet information







Average total assets

$

552,400

$

547,100

$

496,800

Average total earning assets, net

534,500

528,900

484,200

Average loans and acceptances, net

525,000

519,400

474,100

Average deposits

431,000

426,200

363,200

Other information







AUA (5), (6)

$

255,400

$

250,000

$

205,200

Average AUA

252,400

244,900

206,800

AUM (6)

6,400

6,300

5,900

Number of employees (FTE) (7)

38,642

39,472

37,017

Credit information







PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.25 %

Other selected information - Personal Banking - Canada







Net income

$

1,485

$

1,495

$

1,273

NIM

2.41 %

2.37 %

2.25 %

Efficiency ratio

41.8 %

41.8 %

42.7 %

Operating leverage

2.5 %

2.4 %

2.7 %


(1)

On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31, 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(2)

Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(3)

Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(4)

See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.

(5)

AUA includes securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans as at October 31, 2024 of $15 billion and $6 billion, respectively (July 31, 2024 – $15 billion and $6 billion, October 31, 2023 – $13 billion and $7 billion).

(6)

Represents period-end spot balances.

(7)

Includes FTE for all shared services across Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, for which the Non-interest expenses are allocated to both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking.


Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income increased $213 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $86 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income increased $127 million or 9%, primarily driven by higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 6% in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses. 

Total revenue increased $649 million or 16%, of which $274 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada revenue. The remaining increase of $375 million or 9% was primarily due to higher net interest income, reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in deposits and 4% in loans in Personal Banking - Canada. Higher average mutual fund balances driving higher distribution fees also contributed to the increase.

NIM was up 14 bps, mainly due to changes in product mix and the impact of the higher interest rate environment. The inclusion of HSBC Canada also contributed to the increase reflecting the accretion of fair value adjustments. These factors were partially offset by competitive pricing pressures.

PCL increased $109 million or 29%, mainly due to higher provisions on impaired loans largely in our Canadian personal and credit cards portfolios, resulting in an increase of 2 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. Higher provisions on performing loans, mainly driven by unfavourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast, also contributed to the increase.

Non-interest expense increased $252 million or 14%, of which $154 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada non-interest expense. The remaining increase of $98 million or 6% was primarily due to ongoing technology investments, increased operating expenses and staff-related costs, lease exit costs in the current quarter and higher marketing costs, largely associated with new client acquisition campaigns, and higher professional fees.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Net income decreased $7 million from last quarter, as higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 1% in Personal Banking – Canada was more than offset by higher PCL reflecting higher provisions on performing loans, largely driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality and higher non-interest expenses, reflecting increased operating expenses.

NIM was up 4 bps, mainly due to changes in product mix and the impact of the higher long-term interest rate environment.  

  Commercial Banking








As at or for the three months ended





October 31 

July 31

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2024 (1)

2024 (1), (2)

2023 (2)

Net interest income

$

1,763

$

1,687

$

1,236

Non-interest income

314

349

329

Total revenue



2,077

2,036

1,565

PCL on performing assets

66

38

17

PCL on impaired assets

233

178

61

PCL

299

216

78

Non-interest expense

713

691

562

Income before income taxes

1,065

1,129

925

Net income

$

774

$

817

$

668

Key ratios







ROE (3)

16.7 %

18.2 %

23.0 %

NIM

3.89 %

4.06 %

4.31 %

Efficiency ratio

34.3 %

33.9 %

35.9 %

Operating leverage

5.8 %

5.1 %

(9.1) %

Selected balance sheet information







Average total assets

$

186,100

$

182,900

$

133,100

Average total earning assets, net

180,200

165,300

113,700

Average loans and acceptances, net

180,600

177,500

131,600

Average deposits

301,900

299,600

253,100

Other information







Number of employees (FTE) (4)

1,290

1,299

928

Credit information







PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.52 %

0.40 %

0.19 %


(1)

On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31, 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(2)

Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, the Personal & Commercial Banking segment became two standalone business segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking. With this change, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(3)

Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(4)

Excludes FTE for all shared services across Personal Banking and Commercial Banking, for which the Non-interest expenses are allocated to both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking.


Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income increased $106 million or 16% from a year ago. The inclusion of HSBC Canada results increased net income by $139 million. Excluding HSBC Canada results, net income decreased $33 million or 5%, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL and higher non-interest expenses.

Total revenue increased $512 million or 33%, of which $381 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada revenue. The remaining increase of $131 million or 8% was primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting average volume growth of 8% in deposits and 12% in loans and acceptances, including the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending, which was largely offset in non-interest income, and higher spreads. These factors were partially offset by lower non-interest income, primarily in credit fees reflecting the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending, which was largely offset in net interest income as noted above.

PCL increased $221 million, mainly due to higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the automotive and industrial products sectors, resulting in an increase of 33 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. Higher provisions on performing loans, mainly driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality, also contributed to the increase.

Non-interest expense increased $151 million or 27%, of which $118 million reflects the inclusion of HSBC Canada non-interest expense. The remaining increase of $33 million or 6% was primarily attributable to higher staff-related costs.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Net income decreased $43 million or 5% from last quarter, as growth in total revenue was more than offset by higher PCL. Total revenue included higher net interest income, reflecting the impact of the cessation of Bankers' Acceptance-based lending and continued volume growth across all client segments, partially offset by lower non-interest income, primarily in credit fees as noted above. Higher PCL reflected higher provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the automotive and industrial products sectors, partially offset by lower provisions in the real estate and related sector.

  Wealth Management






As at or for the three months ended




October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of, percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2024 (1)

2024 (1), (2)

2023 (2)

Net interest income

$

1,282

$

1,245

$

1,228

Non-interest income

3,904

3,719

3,104

Total revenue

5,186

4,964

4,332

PCL on performing assets

(57)

(16)

62

PCL on impaired assets

32

32

69

PCL



(25)

16

131

Non-interest expense

3,981

3,762

3,816

Income before income taxes

1,230

1,186

385

Net income

$

969

$

949

$

272

Revenue by business







Canadian Wealth Management (2)

$

1,554

$

1,503

$

1,271

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)

2,331

2,206

1,867

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)

1,709

1,610

1,369

Global Asset Management

768

750

674

International Wealth Management

350

328

338

Investor Services (3)

183

177

182

Key ratios







ROE (4)

16.0 %

15.5 %

4.3 %

NIM

3.31 %

3.24 %

3.09 %

Pre-tax margin (5)

23.7 %

23.9 %

8.9 %

Selected balance sheet information







Average total assets

$

177,800

$

177,400

$

179,200

Average total earning assets, net

153,900

153,100

157,500

Average loans and acceptances, net

115,100

115,900

115,700

Average deposits (3)

167,600

164,500

161,300

Other information







AUA (3), (6)

$

4,685,900

$

4,442,600

$

4,110,200

    U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (6)

930,000

894,200

752,700

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions) (6)

668,100

647,800

542,800

Investor Services (6)

2,681,400

2,499,600

2,488,600

AUM (6)

1,332,500

1,290,600

1,058,900

Average AUA (3)

4,621,700

4,396,700

4,188,200

Average AUM

1,289,500

1,263,500

1,070,100

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.24 %

Number of employees (FTE)

25,672

25,540

25,278

Number of advisors (7)

6,116

6,092

6,169

Adjusted results (8)







Total revenue - adjusted

$

5,186

$

4,964

$

4,574

Income before income taxes - adjusted

1,230

1,186

627

Net income - adjusted

969

949

449

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) revenue - adjusted

2,331

2,206

2,109

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) revenue (US$ millions) - adjusted

1,709

1,610

1,544

Key ratios - adjusted (8)







ROE - adjusted

16.0 %

15.5 %

7.2 %

Pre-tax margin - adjusted (5)

23.7 %

23.9 %

13.7 %


For the three months ended

Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items

Q4 2024 vs

Q4 2024 vs

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)

Q4 2023

Q3 2024

Increase (decrease):





Total revenue

$

26

$

-

PCL

-

(1)

Non-interest expense

22

2

Net income

5

-

Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

0 %

0 %

Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

(6) %

(2) %

Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

(3) %

(2) %


(1)

On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31 2024, and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(2)

Effective the fourth quarter of 2024, RBC Direct Investing moved from Personal & Commercial Banking to the Wealth Management segment. Comparative amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(3)

We completed the sale of RBC Investor Services® operations in Europe, Jersey and the U.K to CACEIS on July 3, 2023, December 1, 2023 and March 25, 2024, respectively (the sale of RBC Investor Services operations). For further details, refer to Note 6 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.

(4)

Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(5)

Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue. Adjusted pre-tax margin is calculated in the same manner, using adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted total revenue.

(6)

Represents period-end spot balances.

(7)

Represents client-facing advisors across all our Wealth Management businesses.

(8)

These are non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios. During the three months ended October 31, 2023, we recognized impairment losses of $177 million (pre-tax $242 million) on our interest in an associated company. For further details on this specified item, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.


Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income increased $697 million from a year ago, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company, as well as legal provisions. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. Adjusted net income20 increased $520 million.

Total revenue increased $854 million or 20%, mainly due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales. Higher transactional revenue, mainly driven by client activity, also contributed to the increase. The prior year reflected the impact of the specified item relating to impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. Adjusted total revenue20 increased $612 million or 13%.

PCL was $(25) million compared to $131 million last year, mainly attributable to releases of provisions on performing loans in the current quarter in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), largely driven by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

Non-interest expense increased $165 million or 4%, primarily driven by higher variable compensation commensurate with increased commissionable revenue. This factor was partially offset by the impact of legal provisions in the prior year.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $20 million or 2%, primarily due to higher fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, which also drove higher variable compensation.

  Insurance








As at or for the three months ended



October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2024

2024

2023 (1), (2)

Non-interest income







Insurance service result

$

173

$

214

$

137

Insurance investment result

66

28

64

Other income

39

43

47

Total revenue

278

285

248

PCL

-

1

-

Non-interest expense

75

70

89

Income before income taxes

203

214

159

Net income

$

162

$

170

$

97

Key ratios







ROE

31.7 %

33.6 %

17.1 %

Selected balance sheet information







Average total assets

$

28,300

$

27,200

$

24,800

Other information







Premiums and deposits (3)

$

1,502

$

1,546

$

1,297

Net insurance contract liabilities (4)

21,643

20,396

18,345

Contractual service margin (CSM) (5)

2,137

2,155

1,956

Number of employees (FTE)

2,788

2,820

2,781


(1)

Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.

(2)

The 2023 restated results may not be fully comparable to the current period as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.

(3)

Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based individual and group insurance and annuity products as well as segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices.

(4)

Includes insurance contract liabilities net of insurance contract assets.

(5)

Represents the CSM of insurance contract assets and liabilities net of reinsurance contract held assets and liabilities. For insurance contracts, the CSM represents the unearned profit (net inflows) for providing insurance coverage. For reinsurance contracts held, the CSM represents the net cost or net gain of purchasing reinsurance. The CSM is not applicable to contracts measured using the premium allocation approach.


Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income increased $65 million or 67% from last year, mainly due to higher insurance service result, primarily driven by business growth across the majority of our products, partially offset by less favourable claims experience primarily in disability products. The results in the prior period are not fully comparable as we were not managing our asset and liability portfolios under IFRS 17.

Total revenue increased $30 million or 12%, primarily due to higher insurance service result, as noted above.

Non-interest expense decreased $14 million or 16%, largely reflecting higher investments in technology in the prior period and lower staff-related costs, including severance.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Net income decreased $8 million or 5% from last quarter, primarily due to lower insurance service result reflecting the impact of adjustments relating to deferred acquisition expenses and unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter. These factors were partially offset by higher insurance investment result, primarily attributable to favourable investment-related experience.

________________________________________________

20 These are non-GAAP measures. For further information, including a reconciliation, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on pages 12 to 15 of this Earnings Release.

  Capital Markets




As at or for the three months ended





October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2024 (1)

2024 (1)

2023

Net interest income (2)

$

941

$

817

$

729

Non-interest income (2)

1,962

2,187

1,835

Total revenue (2)

2,903

3,004

2,564

PCL on performing assets

68

(12)

25

PCL on impaired assets



14

50

112

PCL

82

38

137

Non-interest expense

1,897

1,755

1,678

Income before income taxes

924

1,211

749

Net income

$

985

$

1,172

$

987

Revenue by business







Corporate & Investment Banking (3)

$

1,589

$

1,645

$

1,461

Global Markets (3)

1,349

1,414

1,204

Other

(35)

(55)

(101)

Key ratios







ROE (4)

11.8 %

14.1 %

14.1 %

Selected balance sheet information







Average total assets

$

1,099,000

$

1,089,600

$

1,140,600

Average trading securities

173,700

176,400

187,400

Average loans and acceptances, net

148,700

152,200

143,100

Average deposits

301,100

298,000

277,900

Other information







Number of employees (FTE)

7,424

7,914

7,253

Credit information







PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.04 %

0.13 %

0.31 %


For the three months ended

Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items

Q4 2024 vs

Q4 2024 vs

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)

Q4 2023

Q3 2024

Increase (decrease):




Total revenue

$

25

$

2

PCL

5

1

Non-interest expense

25

8

Net income

(4)

(6)

Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

0 %

0 %

Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

(6) %

(2) %

Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

(3) %

(2) %


(1)

On March 28, 2024, we completed the HSBC Canada transaction. HSBC Canada results have been consolidated from the closing date, which impacted results, balances and ratios for the periods ended October 31 2024 and July 31, 2024. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(2)

The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was $13 million (July 31, 2024 – $231 million, October 31, 2023 – $117 million). For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(3)

Effective the third quarter of 2024, we moved the majority of our debt origination business from Global Markets to Corporate & Investment Banking. Comparative amounts have been revised from those previously presented.

(4)

Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.


Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023

Net income remained relatively flat from a year ago, as higher revenue in Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking was more than offset by higher taxes reflecting favourable tax adjustments in the prior year and the impact of legal provisions in the current period.

Total revenue increased $339 million or 13%, mainly due to higher debt origination across all regions, higher foreign exchange trading revenue in North America and lower residual funding and capital costs. These factors were partially offset by lower fixed income trading revenue primarily in North America.

PCL decreased $55 million or 40%, mainly due to lower provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors, including the telecommunication and media and transportation sectors, resulting in a decrease of 27 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio. This was partially offset by higher provisions on performing loans mainly driven by unfavourable changes in credit quality, largely offset by favourable changes to our macroeconomic forecast.

Non-interest expense increased $219 million or 13%, reflecting higher legal provisions, ongoing technology investments and the impact of foreign exchange translation.

Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024

Net income decreased $187 million or 16% from last quarter, mainly due to the impact of legal provisions in the current period, lower fixed income trading in Europe and Canada, as well as the impact of elevated municipal banking activity in the prior quarter. These factors were partially offset by lower taxes reflecting changes in earnings mix.

  Corporate Support                                                                                                                      










As at or for the three months ended




October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars)

2024

2024

2023

Net interest income (loss) (1)

$

339

$

325

$

482

Non-interest income (loss) (1), (2)

(367)

(473)

(515)

Total revenue (1), (2)

(28)

(148)

(33)

PCL

1

(3)

-

Non-interest expense (2)

320

380

133

Income (loss) before income taxes (1)

(349)

(525)

(166)

Income taxes (recoveries) (1)

(102)

(317)

(715)

Net income (loss)

$

(247)

$

(208)

$

549


(1)

Teb adjusted.

(2)

Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2024 included gains of $47 million (July 31, 2024 – gains of $166 million, October 31, 2023 – losses of $150 million) on economic hedges of our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans, and non-interest expense included $50 million (July 31, 2024 – $157 million, October 31, 2023 – $(128) million) of share-based compensation expense driven by changes in the fair value of liabilities relating to our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans.


Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant.

Total revenue and Income taxes (recoveries) in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustment related to the gross-up of income from the U.S. tax credit investment business and income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends received on or before December 31, 2023 that are recorded in Capital Markets. For further details on the elimination of the availability of the dividend received deduction for Canadian taxable corporate dividends after December 31, 2023, refer to the Legal and regulatory environment risk section of our 2024 Annual Report.

The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2024 was $13 million, compared to $231 million in the prior quarter and $117 million in the same quarter last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.

The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.

Q4 2024

Net loss was $247 million, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $134 million, which is treated as a specified item. Residual and unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

Q3 2024

Net loss was $208 million, primarily due to the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $125 million, which is treated as a specified item. Unallocated costs also contributed to the net loss.

Q4 2023

Net income was $549 million, primarily due to a specified item relating to certain deferred tax adjustments of $578 million, and a favourable impact from tax-related items. These factors were partially offset by the after-tax impact of the HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs of $167 million, which is treated as a specified item.

For further details on specified items, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of this Earnings Release.

Key performance and non-GAAP measures

Performance measures

We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income and ROE. Certain financial metrics, including ROE, do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions.

Return on common equity

We use ROE, at both the consolidated and business segment levels, as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business. Management views the business segment ROE measure as a useful measure for supporting investment and resource allocation decisions because it adjusts for certain items that may affect comparability between business segments and certain competitors.

Our consolidated ROE calculation is based on net income available to common shareholders divided by total average common equity for the period. Business segment ROE calculations are based on net income available to common shareholders divided by average attributed capital for the period. For each segment, with the exception of Insurance, average attributed capital includes the capital and leverage required to underpin various risks as described in the Capital management section and amounts invested in goodwill and intangibles and other regulatory deductions. For Insurance, the allocation of capital is based on fully diversified economic capital.

The attribution of capital involves the use of assumptions, judgments and methodologies that are regularly reviewed and revised by management as deemed necessary. Changes to such assumptions, judgments and methodologies can have a material effect on the business segment ROE information that we report. Other companies that disclose information on similar attributions and related return measures may use different assumptions, judgments and methodologies.

The following table provides a summary of our ROE calculations:

  Calculation of ROE










For the three months ended

For the year ended

.

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except

percentage amounts)

Personal

Commercial

Wealth

Capital

Corporate 

Support 


Banking (1)

Banking (1)

Management (1)

Insurance 

Markets (1)

Total 

Total 

Net income available to common


















   shareholders

$

1,554

$

761

$

950

$

160

$

961

$

(258)

$

4,128

$

15,908

Total average common equity (2), (3)

$

26,000

$

18,100

$

23,550

$

2,000

$

32,500

$

12,600

$

114,750

$

110,650

ROE

23.8 %

16.7 %

16.0 %

31.7 %

11.8 %

n.m.

14.3 %

14.4 %


(1)

Effective November 1, 2023, our attributed capital methodology incorporates leverage requirements to allocate capital to our business segments. For further details on changes to our attributed capital methodology, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(2)

Total average common equity represents rounded figures.

(3)

The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital.

n.m.

not meaningful


Non-GAAP measures

We believe that certain non-GAAP measures (including non-GAAP ratios) are more reflective of our ongoing operating results and provide readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on our performance. These measures enhance the comparability of our financial performance for the three months and year ended October 31, 2024 with the corresponding periods in the prior year and the three months ended July 31, 2024. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions.

The following discussion describes the non-GAAP measures we use in evaluating our operating results.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

We use pre-provision, pre-tax earnings to assess our ability to generate sustained earnings growth outside of credit losses, which are impacted by the cyclical nature of the credit cycle. The following table provides a reconciliation of our reported results to pre-provision, pre-tax earnings and illustrates the calculation of pre-provision, pre-tax earnings presented: 

For the three months ended

For the year ended



October 31 

July 31 

October 31 


October 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars)

2024

2024

2023 (1)


2024

2023 (1)

Net income


$

4,222

$

4,486

$

3,939

$

16,240

$

14,612

Add: Income taxes

993

887

(33)


3,622

3,571

Add: PCL

840

659

720


3,232

2,468

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$

6,055

$

6,032

$

4,626

$

23,094

$

20,651


(1)

Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.

(2)

For the three months ended October 31, 2024, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings excluding HSBC Canada results of $5,618 million is calculated as pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of $6,055 million less net income of $265 million, income taxes of $101 million, and PCL of $71 million. For the year ended October 31, 2024, pre-provision, pre-tax earnings excluding HSBC Canada results of $22,099 million is calculated as pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of $23,094 million less net income of $453 million, income taxes of $171 million, and PCL of $371 million.


Adjusted results

We believe that providing adjusted results as well as certain measures and ratios excluding the impact of the specified items discussed below and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles enhances comparability with prior periods and enables readers to better assess trends in the underlying businesses.

Our results for all reported periods were adjusted for the following specified item:

  • HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs.

Our results for the year ended October 31, 2024 were adjusted for the following specified item:

  • Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.

Our results for the three months and year ended October 31, 2023 were adjusted for the following specified items:

  • Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company.
  • Certain deferred tax adjustments: reflects the recognition of deferred tax assets relating to realized losses in City National associated with the intercompany sale of certain debt securities.

Our results for the year ended October 31, 2023 were adjusted for the following specified item:

  • Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD) and other tax related adjustments: reflects the impact of the CRD and the 1.5% increase in the Canadian corporate tax rate applicable to fiscal 2022, net of deferred tax adjustments, which were announced in the Government of Canada's 2022 budget and enacted in the first quarter of 2023.

Additional information about ROE and other key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2024 Annual Report.

Consolidated results, reported and adjusted

The following table provides a reconciliation of reported results to our adjusted results and illustrates the calculation of adjusted measures presented. The adjusted results and measures presented below are non-GAAP measures or ratios.

As at or for the three months ended

For the year ended




October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

October 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)

2024

2024

2023 (1)

2024

2023 (1)

Total revenue

$

15,074

$

14,631

$

12,685

$

57,344

$

51,464

PCL

840

659

720

3,232

2,468

Non-interest expense

9,019

8,599

8,059

34,250

30,813

Income before income taxes

5,215

5,373

3,906

19,862

18,183

Income taxes

993

887

(33)

3,622

3,571

Net income

$

4,222

$

4,486

$

3,939

$

16,240

$

14,612

Net income available to common shareholders

$

4,128

$

4,377

$

3,870

$

15,908

$

14,369

Average number of common shares (thousands)

1,414,460

1,414,194

1,399,337

1,411,903

1,391,020

Basic earnings per share (in dollars)

$

2.92

$

3.09

$

2.77

$

11.27

$

10.33

Average number of diluted common shares (thousands)

1,416,829

1,416,149

1,400,465

1,413,755

1,392,529

Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)

$

2.91

$

3.09

$

2.76

$

11.25

$

10.32

ROE

14.3 %

15.5 %

14.9 %

14.4 %

14.3 %

Effective income tax rate

19.0 %

16.5 %

(0.8) %

18.2 %

19.6 %

Total adjusting items impacting net income (before-tax)

$

298

$

314

$

537

$

1,552

$

963

Specified item: HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (2), (3)

177

160

203

960

380

Specified item: Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction (2), (4)

-

-

-

131

-

Specified item: Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company (5)

-

-

242

-

242

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (6)

121

154

92

461

341

Total income taxes for adjusting items impacting net income

$

81

$

73

$

703

$

362

$

(254)

Specified item: HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (2)

43

35

36

201

78

Specified item: Management of closing capital volatility related to the HSBC Canada transaction (2), (4)

-

-

-

36

-

Specified item: Certain deferred tax adjustments (2)

-

-

578

-

578

Specified item: Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company (5)

-

-

65

-

65

Specified item: CRD and other tax related adjustments (2), (7)

-

-

-

-

(1,050)

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (6)

38

38

24

125

75

Adjusted results











Income before income taxes - adjusted

$

5,513

$

5,687

$

4,443

$

21,414

$

19,146

Income taxes - adjusted

1,074

960

670

3,984

3,317

Net income - adjusted

4,439

4,727

3,773

17,430

15,829

Net income available to common shareholders - adjusted (8)

4,345

4,618

3,704

17,098

15,586

Average number of common shares (thousands)

1,414,460

1,414,194

1,399,337

1,411,903

1,391,020

Basic earnings per share (in dollars) - adjusted

$

3.07

$

3.26

$

2.65

$

12.11

$

11.21

Average number of diluted common shares (thousands)

1,416,829

1,416,149

1,400,465

1,413,755

1,392,529

Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) - adjusted

$

3.07

$

3.26

$

2.65

$

12.09

$

11.19

ROE - adjusted

15.1 %

16.4 %

14.2 %

15.5 %

15.5 %

Effective income tax rate - adjusted

19.5 %

16.9 %

15.1 %

18.6 %

17.3 %


(1)

Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.

(2)

These amounts have been recognized in Corporate Support.

(3)

As at October 31, 2024, the cumulative HSBC Canada transaction and integration costs (before-tax) incurred were $1.3 billion and it is currently estimated that an additional $0.2 billion will be incurred, for a total of approximately $1.5 billion.

(4)

For the year ended October 31, 2024, we included management of closing capital volatility related to the acquisition of HSBC Canada as a specified item for non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios. For further details, refer to the Key corporate events section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(5)

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recognized impairment losses on our interest in an associated company. This amount was recognized in Wealth Management.

(6)

Represents the impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (excluding amortization of software), and any goodwill impairment.

(7)

The impact of the CRD and other tax related adjustments does not include $0.2 billion recognized in other comprehensive income.

(8)

See the Glossary section of our annual Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 3, 2024, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.com, for an explanation of the composition of this measure. Such explanation is incorporated by reference hereto.


Segment results, reported and adjusted

The following table provides a reconciliation of Wealth Management reported results to our adjusted results. The adjusted results and measures presented below are non-GAAP measures or ratios.

  Wealth Management























For the three months ended

For the year ended



October 31, 2023 (1), (2)

October 31, 2023 (1), (2)




Item excluded




Item excluded






Specified






Specified


(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

As reported

item (3)

Adjusted

As reported

item (3)

Adjusted

Total revenue

$

4,332

$

242

$

4,574

$

18,161

$

242

$

18,403

PCL

131

-

131

328

-

328

Non-interest expense

3,816

-

3,816

14,387

-

14,387

Income before income taxes

385

242

627

3,446

242

3,688

Net income

$

272

$

177

$

449

$

2,693

$

177

$

2,870

Net income available to common shareholders

$

256

$

177

$

433

$

2,637

$

177

$

2,814

Total average common equity (4), (5) 

23,750




23,750

24,200




24,200

Revenue by business

















U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)

$

1,867

$

242

$

2,109

$

7,969

$

242

$

8,211

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)

1,369

175

1,544

5,908

175

6,083

Key ratios

















ROE

4.3 %




7.2 %

10.9 %




11.6 %

Pre-tax margin (6)

8.9 %




13.7 %

19.0 %




20.0 %


(1)

There were no specified items for the three months and year ended October 31, 2024.

(2)

Certain amounts have been revised from those previously presented to conform to our new basis of segment presentation. For further details, refer to the About Royal Bank of Canada section of our 2024 Annual Report.

(3)

Impairment losses on our interest in an associated company.

(4)

Total average common equity represents rounded figures.

(5)

The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital.

(6)

Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue. Adjusted pre-tax margin is calculated in the same manner, using adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted total revenue.

  Consolidated Balance Sheets








As at


October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars)

2024 (1)

2024 (2)

2023 (1), (3)









Assets






Cash and due from banks

$

56,723

$

55,230

$

61,989









Interest-bearing deposits with banks

66,020

57,409

71,086









Securities







Trading


183,300

180,441

190,151

Investment, net of applicable allowance

256,618

250,744

219,579



439,918

431,185

409,730









Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

350,803

325,401

340,191









Loans







Retail

626,978

619,452

569,951

Wholesale

360,439

358,143

287,826



987,417

977,595

857,777

Allowance for loan losses

(6,037)

(5,798)

(5,004)



981,380

971,797

852,773

Other







Customers' liability under acceptances

35

677

21,695

Derivatives

150,612

115,659

142,450

Premises and equipment

6,852

6,943

6,749

Goodwill 


19,286

19,125

12,594

Other intangibles  


7,798

8,032

5,903

Other assets


92,155

84,649

81,371



276,738

235,085

270,762

Total assets

$

2,171,582

$

2,076,107

$

2,006,531









Liabilities and equity






Deposits







Personal

$

522,139

$

510,542

$

441,946

Business and government

839,670

809,380

745,075

Bank

47,722

41,343

44,666



1,409,531

1,361,265

1,231,687

Other







Acceptances

35

708

21,745

Obligations related to securities sold short

35,286

33,972

33,651

Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned

305,321

304,373

335,238

Derivatives


163,763

126,884

142,629

Insurance contract liabilities

22,231

21,153

19,026

Other liabilities 


94,677

89,823

96,022



621,313

576,913

648,311









Subordinated debentures


13,546

13,437

11,386

Total liabilities

2,044,390

1,951,615

1,891,384

Equity attributable to shareholders









Preferred shares and other equity instruments

9,031

9,492

7,314

Common shares

20,952

20,786

19,167

Retained earnings

88,608

86,065

81,715

Other components of equity

8,498

8,048

6,852



127,089

124,391

115,048

Non-controlling interests


103

101

99

Total equity

127,192

124,492

115,147

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,171,582

$

2,076,107

$

2,006,531


(1)

Derived from audited financial statements.

(2)

Derived from unaudited financial statements.

(3)

Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.

  Consolidated Statements of Income














For the three months ended

For the year ended

October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

October 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2024 (1)

2024 (1)

2023 (1), (2)

2024 (3)

2023 (2), (3)














Interest and dividend income












Loans

$

14,405

$

14,433

$

11,863

$

54,040

$

43,463

Securities

4,438

4,482

4,580

17,668

14,512

Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

6,257

6,632

6,428

27,121

22,164

Deposits and other

1,398

1,543

1,631

6,122

6,852



26,498

27,090

24,502

104,951

86,991














Interest expense












Deposits and other

12,031

12,432

10,476

47,256

36,679

Other liabilities

6,603

7,124

7,299

28,967

24,517

Subordinated debentures

193

207

185

775

666



18,827

19,763

17,960

76,998

61,862

Net interest income

7,671

7,327

6,542

27,953

25,129














Non-interest income












Insurance service result

173

214

137

777

703

Insurance investment result

66

28

64

294

156

Trading revenue


383

507

408

2,327

2,392

Investment management and custodial fees

2,501

2,382

2,106

9,325

8,344

Mutual fund revenue

1,189

1,151

1,014

4,437

4,063

Securities brokerage commissions

428

413

363

1,660

1,463

Service charges

596

587

548

2,294

2,099

Underwriting and other advisory fees

656

676

563

2,672

2,005

Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading

301

292

248

1,142

1,292

Card service revenue

332

324

302

1,273

1,240

Credit fees

358

405

411

1,592

1,489

Net gains on investment securities

13

28

2

170

193

Income (loss) from joint ventures and associates

11

(57)

(223)

(16)

(219)

Other


396

354

200

1,444

1,115


7,403

7,304

6,143

29,391

26,335

Total revenue

15,074

14,631

12,685

57,344

51,464

Provision for credit losses


840

659

720

3,232

2,468














Non-interest expense












Human resources


5,423

5,406

4,666

21,083

18,853

Equipment

674

629

612

2,537

2,381

Occupancy

514

443

401

1,805

1,619

Communications

348

342

344

1,369

1,261

Professional fees

657

547

692

2,525

2,171

Amortization of other intangibles


398

426

357

1,549

1,471

Other

1,005

806

987

3,382

3,057



9,019

8,599

8,059

34,250

30,813

Income before income taxes

5,215

5,373

3,906

19,862

18,183

Income taxes


993

887

(33)

3,622

3,571

Net income

$

4,222

$

4,486

$

3,939

$

16,240

$

14,612

Net income attributable to:












Shareholders

$

4,219

$

4,483

$

3,937

$

16,230

$

14,605

Non-controlling interests

3

3

2

10

7


$

4,222

$

4,486

$

3,939

$

16,240

$

14,612

Basic earnings per share (in dollars)

$

2.92

$

3.09

$

2.77

$

11.27

$

10.33

Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)


2.91

3.09

2.76

11.25

10.32

Dividends per common share (in dollars)


1.42

1.42

1.35

5.60

5.34


(1)

Derived from unaudited financial statements.

(2)

Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.

(3)

Derived from audited financial statements.

  Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income







For the three months ended

For the year ended

October 31 

July 31 

October 31 

October 31 

October 31 

(Millions of Canadian dollars)

2024 (1)

2024 (1)

2023 (1), (2)

2024 (3)

2023 (2), (3)

















Net income

$

4,222

$

4,486

$

3,939

$

16,240

$

14,612

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:














Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value















 through other comprehensive income















Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other















   comprehensive income

(9)

243

(541)

1,104

(14)


Provision for credit losses recognized in income

(1)

-

(11)

(1)

(14)


Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other















   comprehensive income to income

(26)

(22)

3

(140)

(131)




(36)

221

(549)

963

(159)

Foreign currency translation adjustments















Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

801

548

3,444

1,029

2,148


Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities

(356)

(253)

(1,383)

(514)

(1,208)


Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income

-

-

-

-

(160)


Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income

-

-

-

1

146




445

295

2,061

516

926

Net change in cash flow hedges















Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

288

359

797

338

216


Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income

(247)

(271)

67

(827)

146




41

88

864

(489)

362

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:














Remeasurement gains(losses) on employee benefit plans

348

37

(132)

531

(344)

Net gains(losses) from fair value changes due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated at fair















value through profit or loss

20

(47)

299

(1,041)

(576)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive















income

41

2

26

117

44



409

(8)

193

(393)

(876)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

859

596

2,569

597

253

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

5,081

$

5,082

$

6,508

$

16,837

$

14,865

Total comprehensive income attributable to:














Shareholders

$

5,078

$

5,079

$

6,501

$

16,827

$

14,856

Non-controlling interests

3

3

7

10

9



$

5,081

$

5,082

$

6,508

$

16,837

$

14,865


(1)

Derived from unaudited financial statements.

(2)

Amounts have been restated from those previously presented as part of the adoption of IFRS 17, effective November 1, 2023. Refer to Note 2 of our 2024 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details on these changes.

(3)

Derived from audited financial statements.

 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity




For the three months ended October 31, 2024 (1)








Treasury - preferred shares and other equity instruments



Other components of equity









Preferred shares and other equity instruments

Treasury - common shares

FVOCI

securities

and loans

Foreign currency translation

Cash flow hedges

Total other components of equity

Equity attributable to shareholders

Non-controlling interests





Common shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

(Millions of Canadian dollars)

Balance at beginning of period

$

9,520

$

20,977

$

(28)

$

(191)

$

86,065

$

(861)

$

6,683

$

2,226

$

8,048

$

124,391

$

101

$

124,492

Changes in equity
























Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

-

42

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

42

-

42

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(6)

-

-

(61)

-

-

-

-

(67)

-

(67)

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity

























instruments

(500)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(500)

-

(500)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

178

1,524

-

-

-

-

-

1,702

-

1,702

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity

























instruments

-

-

(139)

(1,394)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,533)

-

(1,533)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

63

-

-

-

-

63

-

63

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(2,010)

-

-

-

-

(2,010)

-

(2,010)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



























other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(91)

-

-

-

-

(91)

(1)

(92)

Other

-

-

-

-

14

-

-

-

-

14

-

14

Net income

-

-

-

-

4,219

-

-

-

-

4,219

3

4,222

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

409

(36)

445

41

450

859

-

859

Balance at end of period

$

9,020

$

21,013

$

11

$

(61)

$

88,608

$

(897)

$

7,128

$

2,267

$

8,498

$

127,089

$

103

$

127,192
































For the three months ended October 31, 2023 (1), (2)

a






Treasury - preferred shares and other equity instruments



Other components of equity









Preferred shares and other equity instruments

Treasury - common shares

FVOCI

securities

and loans

Foreign currency translation

Cash flow hedges

Total other components of equity

Equity attributable to shareholders

Non-controlling interests





Common shares

Retained earnings

Total equity

(Millions of Canadian dollars)

Balance at beginning of period

$

7,323

$

18,670

$

7

$

(158)

$

79,590

$

(1,967)

$

4,556

$

1,892

$

4,481

$

109,913

$

95

$

110,008

Changes in equity
























Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

-

728

-

-

-

-

-

-