RBC announces new partnership with decorated Olympian Summer McIntosh following record breaking performance

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, RBC announced three-time Olympic Gold medallist and record-setting swimmer Summer McIntosh as the newest addition to its team of elite Olympic ambassadors. Summer joins a group that includes Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Brandie Wilkerson, Melissa Humana-Paredes and many others who represent the bank's shared values of teamwork, excellence, commitment and community.

As the longest-standing corporate partner of Team Canada, RBC has a strong legacy of supporting athletes at the professional and grassroots level. For over 20 years, the RBC Olympians program has provided hundreds of athletes with financial support, career experience, skill development opportunities and personal brand exposure. Through RBC Training Ground, a nationwide talent identification program designed to find and fund future Olympians, RBC continues to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring Canadian Olympic success for generations to come. As one of Canada's most successful athletes and a leader of Team Canada, Summer's partnership with RBC underscores the organization's dedication to championing the current and future stars of Canadian sport.

"At RBC, we proudly help fuel the dreams of Canadian athletes by championing their journeys at all levels through initiatives like the RBC Olympians program and RBC Training Ground," said Shannon Cole, Chief Brand Officer, RBC. "Summer has already become one of the most decorated athletes in Canadian history. Her remarkable achievements inspire not only the next generation of athletes, but entire communities across Canada. Summer represents what it means to be an RBC Olympian – her relentless pursuit of excellence, positivity and an impact that reaches far beyond her sport."

Summer has quickly built a reputation for athletic excellence and last week it was further cemented as she brought home four gold medals and five total medals at the world championships. She has set Olympic, World and Canadian records, been awarded Canadian female athlete of the year honours, and recently made history as the first Canadian athlete to win three gold medals at a single Olympics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In addition to her athletic achievements, Summer was selected as co-flag bearer for Canada at the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony.

"RBC holds such a rich legacy in Canada – both as a brand and as the longest standing supporter of the Canadian Olympic Team," said Summer McIntosh, RBC Olympian. "The empowerment and exposure provided to Team RBC athletes has made countless Olympic dreams possible, and I'm proud to be part of their team along with so many other talented athletes."

Further updates to the RBC Olympians roster will be announced ahead of the Milan 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

For more information, please contact:

Fiona Anderson, RBC Brand Communications

SOURCE RBC