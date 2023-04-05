TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 7, 2023, were elected as directors of Royal Bank of Canada at the Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 12 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Mirko Bibic 704,831,329 99.28 % 5,086,950 0.72 % Andrew A. Chisholm 706,846,181 99.57 % 3,072,394 0.43 % Jacynthe Côté 696,635,526 98.13 % 13,283,049 1.87 % Toos N. Daruvala 706,252,450 99.48 % 3,666,229 0.52 % Cynthia Devine 706,271,546 99.49 % 3,647,133 0.51 % Roberta L. Jamieson 706,458,135 99.51 % 3,460,544 0.49 % David McKay 706,853,081 99.57 % 3,065,598 0.43 % Maryann Turcke 673,230,727 94.83 % 36,687,952 5.17 % Thierry Vandal 699,440,462 98.52 % 10,478,217 1.48 % Bridget A. van Kralingen 702,349,850 98.93 % 7,568,829 1.07 % Frank Vettese 706,755,035 99.55 % 3,163,644 0.45 % Jeffery Yabuki 704,318,026 99.21 % 5,600,653 0.79 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Common Shareholders will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

In addition, as quorum was not present at the Special Meeting of First Preferred Shareholders of Royal Bank of Canada also held earlier today, this meeting was adjourned to May 2, 2023 in Mississauga, Ontario. Shareholders who have already forwarded proxies to the bank need not do so again. For more information about the adjourned meeting, please visit our website at rbc.com/investorrelations.

