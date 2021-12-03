TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - For the fourth time, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) has received Greater Toronto's Top Employers Certification. As Canadian employees look for greater flexibility, diverse and inclusive cultures, and organizations focused on team member growth, the award recognizes RBH's commitment to being a leader in these areas. RBH is the only company in the tobacco industry to be recognized with this award for 2022.

Greater Toronto's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work in the GTA.

Now in its 16th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

RBH, as part of its ambition to eliminate cigarettes in Canada by 2035, is transforming its workplace to empower its team members and create a more inclusive organization. RBH earned equal salary certification in 2019 and 2020 to verify that men and women are paid equally for equal work – RBH is one of a handful of companies in Canada that are equal salary certified. As well, RBH continues to champion inclusion and diversity in its workplace. The organization offers unconscious bias training as part of its learning and development platform, employee resource groups to foster inclusivity and promote learning from difference, mental health resources and support, and benchmarks to promote gender balance and increase representation from underrepresented groups. RBH has also adopted the spirit of the three recommendations for Corporate Canada from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. They are actioned with education, celebration, and acknowledgment of Indigenous history and culture.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, RBH has continued to adapt to best support its employees. The organization has introduced or continued to offer team members flexibility to adjust their work schedule around their family life; refined a virtual onboarding program for new hires; increased and diversified channels of communications to keep team members informed, and provides virtual fitness, yoga, and extensive mental health and resilience support programs to promote a healthier work-life balance.

To learn more about RBH and its journey and to view open opportunities, visit: https://www.rbhinc.ca/home/join-us. To see all the GTA's Top 2022 Employers, visit: https://reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-rothmans-benson-hedges.

Quote: Ksenia Kamenskaya, Director, People & Culture, RBH

It's humbling to again be recognized as and included amongst the Greater Toronto Area's top employers. We strive to create a diverse and inclusive work environment that emphasizes personal and team growth. We continuously evolve our people practices, based on ongoing employee listening, giving them the freedom to come together and make contributions – it's a rewarding experience. This award recognizes that ongoing commitment.

As a team of nearly 800 people, we are all working to transform our organization and carve out a new future by eliminating cigarettes. We know the importance of creating and providing an environment that allows this incredible team of people to make a difference and drive change.

We are in the process of making history, and we are always looking for new team members to join us on this journey. We can't drive change alone.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. RBH is a certified Top Employer 2020 in Canada for excellence in employee conditions. For more information visit our website .

