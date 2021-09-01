Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Invites Canadian Charities to Apply for $25,000 Grant Funding

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) announced that applications are open for the third annual Giving Back grant funding program.



RBH encourages charities and non-profits focused on education, environmental sustainability, and community development to apply for a grant worth up to $25,000. The window for applications closes on October 31st, 2021 and details on how to apply can be found here.

The goal of this program is to support initiatives across Canada that address social and environmental barriers in order to create long-term value in the areas of education, environment, and community well-being.

RBH's Commitment to a Smoke-Free Future:

RBH is committed to creating a smoke-free Canada and being a leader in the different categories of smoke-free alternatives to smoking – along with managing key environmental, social and governance topics.



Creating a Smoke-Free Future – RBH's vision is to put an end to smoking in Canada by 2035, with the help of various levels of government and the general public. RBH encourages Canadians to abstain from all forms of tobacco and nicotine entirely; to quit fully if they do smoke; and to change if they can't quit. As governments put most of their efforts into abstinence and cessation programs, most of RBH's focus is on helping today's smokers' transition to a smoke-free future by offering innovative, smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes.

Charities and not-for-profits in need of funding are encouraged to apply to the Giving Back program. Applications will close on October 31, 2021 and successful candidates will be notified by the end of 2021.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. For more information please visit rbhinc.ca.

